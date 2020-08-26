Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of August 2020

Junior lithium miner company news - Rio Tinto progresses (funds) the Jadar lithium project to FS stage. Cypress Development Corp. announces 55% increase in lithium mineral resource.

Lithium market news - Roskill: Don’t expect sustained lithium price uptick until 2022. SK Innovation to expand battery production capacity 5 fold by 2025.

Lithium prices were mixed and generally flat for the month.

Welcome to the August 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

August was another good month of news and progress for the lithium juniors despite the low current lithium prices.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During August, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.22%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.85%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.21%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$7.25/kg (US$7,250/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.40/kg (US$9,400/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has July global weighted average prices at US$6,184 for Li carbonate, US$8,772 for Li hydroxide, and US$390 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium companies' news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2020" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark: Lithium prices to stabilize at low levels, rebound unlikely in H2, 2020.

Roskill: Don’t expect sustained lithium price uptick until 2022.

Samsung SDI sees quick recovery in EV battery demand.

SK Innovation to expand battery production capacity 5 fold by 2025.

POSCO Chemical to boost annual production capacity of cathodes to 70,000 tons by 2022, which is enough to manufacture about 840,000 60kWh EVs.

LG Chem expects battery revenue to double by 2025. LG Chem forecasts 10% EV market share by 2025.

SK to commercialize world’s 1st NCM battery with 90% nickel.

Miller said deglobalizing supply chains is a necessity for a market that’s gearing up from 300,000 tonnes per year to over 1 million tonnes per year in the next five years.

LS Power starts operations at the world’s biggest (Li-ion) battery project in San Diego, California.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. Rio plans to start production at Jadar in 2023. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On July 29, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto declares interim ordinary dividend of $2.5 billion."

On July 30, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto progresses the Jadar lithium project to feasibility study stage. Rio Tinto has approved an additional investment of almost $200 million to progress the next stage of the development of the lithium-borate Jadar project in Serbia. This will primarily fund the feasibility study, including the completion of detailed engineering designs, as well as permitting and land acquisition by the end of 2021, in line with the initial project schedule. Rio Tinto Energy & Minerals Chief Executive Bold Baatar said “Rio Tinto’s lithium project pipeline is an important part of our vision to pursue opportunities which are part of the transition to a low-carbon future. We look forward to working closely with the Government of Serbia over the next eighteen months as we develop and validate our understanding of the project to the point when we can seek a final investment decision by the Board of Rio Tinto.”

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On July 27, Sigma Lithium announced: "Sigma Lithium announces a US$10 million private placement of common shares at C$2.15."

On July 31, Sigma Lithium announced: "Sigma Lithium upsizes private placement of common shares by one-third to US$13.3 million due to strong institutional investor demand."

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

2021/22---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory, Australia. Significantly, they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On July 30, Core Lithium Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow report 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"Increased the Finniss lithium Mineral Resource estimate by over 50%.

Over 150% increase in the Ore Reserves and, as a result, doubling the Life of Mine [LOM] for Finniss.

Secured its first European offtake partner, Swiss-based Transamine.

Received approval of its Mine Management Plan from the Northern Territory Government."

On August 5, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "NT Government offers conditional $5m concessional Finance Facility."

On August 19, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New offtake agreement and at-market placement." Highlights include:

"Offtake partner discussions and negotiations culminate in Core signing an on-binding term sheet [MOU] for Finniss Lithium Project offtake with leading lithium player (Xinfeng).

MOU for 20,000-30,000tpa offtake of Core’s high-quality lithium concentrate and potential to participate in Finniss project finance.

Growing offtake interest and recently extended Finniss mineral resource and life of mine [LOM] offer significant upside opportunities.

$1M at-market strategic placement to Xinfeng to fund further Finniss project optimisation......

This new offtake agreement supplements Core’s existing binding offtake agreement with Yahua for 75,000tpa and the Company’s non-binding MOU with Transamine Trading for 50,000tpa. These offtake agreements now represent approximately 85% of Core’s current production capacity of 175,000tpa."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

2020 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Core Lithium could be Australia's next lithium producer

Source

Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On August 20, Wesfarmers announced: "2020 full-year results."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 31, Sayona Mining announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Momentum builds for Sayona’s bid for North American Lithium [NAL], amid transformation of broader Québec lithium sector and Government support for industry’s development.

Authier Lithium Project’s approval process on track, with no ‘shows toppers’ in EIS feedback from Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change.

In Western Australia, Sayona advancing lithium and gold exploration portfolio under earn‐in agreement with Altura Mining.

Investors support Sayona’s growth strategy, with renounceable rights issue securing A$2.57 million and subsequent heavily oversubscribed placement of shortfall raising A$2.75 million in the face of extreme market volatility; early close‐out of Obsidian Global convertible securities facility."

On August 3, Sayona Mining announced: "Québec lithium industry restructuring picks up speed." Highlights include:

".....Amid Nemaska Lithium restructuring, monitor extends bid deadline for North American Lithium [NAL] to end August, in line with expected closure of Nemaska Lithium bidding process."

On August 6, Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona expands Tansim Project amid Québec lithium drive......Move strengthens Sayona’s plans for development of new lithium hub in Abitibi, encompassing Authier Lithium Project, Tansim and North American Lithium (subject to successful bid).

On August 21, Sayona Mining announced: "Authier advances as centre of lithium hub."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 21, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended June 2020." Highlights include:

"Due diligence on the Maricunga lithium brine project continues under the Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] between the Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, and the project’s joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. [MSB].

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction [EPC] bidding process for Maricunga has advanced. Two major global engineering groups, Worley Parsons and Bechtel, each submitted comprehensive proposals for the project. Both are being evaluated by MSB and its owner’s engineering company.

Financial structuring for the Maricunga project continues, with Treadstone Resource Partners being appointed as LPI and MSB’s advisor. Discussions continue with parties on project funding - equity and debt – and off-take agreements.....

Following field work conducted in Western Australia [WA] during the past three years, an assessment and rationalisation of the Company’s WA tenements has been completed.

Future exploration is to be focused on the Greenbushes and Tabba Tabba tenements, and the Strelley and Pilgangoora tenements will be divested.

The Company completed the sale of Strelley to Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX: CRN] for 1,250,000 fully paid shares in CRN plus an NSR royalty of 1%, while retaining specific mineral rights over the tenement.

A Program of Works for the exploration of the Greenbushes tenements in Western Australia has been approved by the WA Mining Department. It has been integrated with the Environmental and Conservation Management Plan previously approved, to allow the Greenbushes project to be “exploration ready”.

Reviews and cost reductions have been undertaken of all operational divisions in light of COVID-19. The Company remains focused on minimising costs during this challenging period."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Exploration results from the Greenbushes tenements.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

No news for the month.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On July 29, Mali Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Exceptional Drilling results complete the COVID delayed RC drilling programme at Goulamina.

New Mineral Resource Estimate delivers maiden Measured Resource, increases both global Mineral Resource and Measured and Indicated Resources.

Initial pit optimisations utilising the new Resource Estimate indicate potential for material increase in Ore Reserves.

Results of the Goulamina Definitive Feasibility Study will be published in August or September."

Corporate

"The Board and management of the Company was restructured on April 1st to reflect an increased focus on Gold.

Sale of unmarketable parcels of shares completed at no cost on behalf of small shareholders.

Cash available of $0.9 million at June 30. An R&D grant application, if successful, may provide an additional $0.49 million this quarter.

Share price increased from 6 cents on April 1st to 15.5 cents as of July 29th."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Aug./Sept. 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On July 31, AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarter ending 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

A$10.7M placement to Yibin Tianyi completed.

Strong investor support received for exercise of listed AVZ options, contributing $A$5.3M (before costs).

US$1M Convertible Note repaid.

Final payment of US$1M made under original Acquisition Agreement to acquire 60% interest in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Early works program commenced at Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Approx. US$300M of pre-mining request for tenders issued, including process plants EPC package.

Permis d’Exploitation (Mining Licence) application being prepared.

Special Economic Zone discuss on continue positively.

Preliminary iTSCi membership obtained.

Extension to known mineralisations to South West of Roche Dure confirmed.

Outstanding “high-grade” cassiterite concentrate produced from alluvial material.

Negotiations continuing with Yibin Tianyi and other companies to sign binding offtake agreements.

Negotiations progressing with several Australian and international groups around project finance."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On July 30, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report - June 2020." Highlights include:

"First export shipment of high quality >99.5% Li2CO3 product delivered to Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd - joining exclusive list of international lithium carbonate product exporters.

Continued progress with LCE product end-users for potential commercial scale product offtake. Rincon product samples customer tested by Japanese cathode manufacturer achieve 99.88% Li2CO3 purity, whilst 99.94% Li2CO3 purity achieved by Korean cathode manufacturer.

Rincon industrial scale pilot plant and site operations recommence (post Covid-19 suspension), producing high purity >99.5% Li2CO3 product Argosy progressing on preferred funding solution for the development capital requirement.

Regulatory approval/permit applications works continuing for enlarged ~10,000tpa commercial scale project development.

Clean technology validated with green credentials confirming very low energy and raw water requirements Argosy has the lithium processing expertise and knowledge to pursue a complementary commercial lithium carbonate and hydroxide production strategy."

Key objectives for September 2020 quarter

"Continue negotiations with potential capital providers with an aim to implement a funding solution and commence construction works for ~2,000tpa Li2CO3 processing plant and associated development.

Progress to execute off-take agreement for 2,000tpa battery quality lithium carbonate product with potential strategic partner to facilitate capex funding solution.

Deliver additional high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product produced from industrial scale pilot plant operations into executed Sales Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.

Our foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, partners and community during the Covid‐19 pandemic."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 28, European Metals Holdings announced:

Partnership agreement with European Union Body. EIT InnoEnergy, the innovation engine for sustainable energy across the EU. European Metals Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that a support and financing agreement with KIC InnoEnergy SE (“EIT InnoEnergy”), the principal facilitator and organiser of the European Battery Alliance has been entered into in respect of the Cinovec Lithium Project in the Czech Republic (“Cinovec” or the “Project”).

On July 31, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report and quarterly cashflow report."

On August 10, European Metals Holdings announced: "Measured resource drilling commenced." Highlights include:

"A total of nineteen resource drill holes will be completed during this campaign for a total of 5,550 m, with the first hole well advanced.

A further two hydro-geological drill holes and four geotechnical drill holes are planned once resource drilling has been completed.

The programme will provide approximately 10t of drill core for further metallurgical testing and to generate samples."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

On July 30, Piedmoint Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium: June 2020 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Completed a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for Piedmont’s proposed lithium hydroxide chemical plant (“Chemical Plant”) in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, USA. The PFS highlighted a business model where a Piedmont built and owned Chemical Plant would convert spodumene concentrate purchased on the global market to battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

Completed an updated scoping study for Piedmont’s integrated mine-to-hydroxide project. The mine-to-hydroxide project comprises a mine and concentrator producing spodumene concentrate which will be transported to Piedmont’s Chemical Plant and converted into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The updated scoping study includes the results of the new Chemical Plant PFS.

Completed additional metallurgical testwork to produce 120 kilograms of spodumene concentrate from core samples collected from the Piedmont Lithium Project. Concentrate qualities and recoveries were consistent with earlier testwork programs.

Completed a bench-scale lithium hydroxide testwork program at SGS Canada, Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario which demonstrated conversion of Piedmont ore to battery-quality lithium hydroxide.

Entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Primero Group (“Primero”) for the delivery of Piedmont’s planned spodumene concentrator on an engineer, procure, and construct (“EPC”) basis, with Primero to contract operate the spodumene concentrator for a period of up to six years following construction.

Completed a U.S. public offering of 2,065,000 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 100 of its ordinary shares, including the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at an issue price of US$6.30 per ADS, to raise gross proceeds of US$13.0 million (~A$18.6 million) (“Public Offering”).

Piedmont has also received commitments from existing non-U.S. institutional and sophisticated shareholders and directors for 120,000,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares, at an issue price of A$0.09 per share (which equates to the same issue price of the Public Offering), to raise gross proceeds of A$10.8 million (“Private Placement”). Completion of the Private Placement is subject to shareholder approval."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

No news for the month.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On August 11, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Cypress announces 55% increase in lithium mineral resource at Clayton Valley Project in Nevada." Highlights include:

"Measured Resource Estimate increased to 574.1 million tonnes averaging 1,081 ppm Li or 3.3 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE].

Indicated Resource Estimate increased to 355.6 million tonnes averaging 1,032 ppm Li or 2.0 million tonnes LCE.

Total Measured plus Indicated Resource Estimates of 929.6 million tonnes averaging 1,062 ppm Li or 5.2 million tonnes LCE."

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 30, Liontown Resources announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Kathleen Valley Lithium Project (Western Australia: 100%)

"Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] now stands at: 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 (reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O). Containing 2.1Mt of Li2O or 5.3Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] and 44Mlbs of Ta2O5.

The updated MRE represents a 108% increase in tonnes and 119% increase in contained lithium from the July 2019 MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5, which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] released in December 2019.

It also represents a 636% increase in tonnes and contained lithium from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 released in September 2018.

80% of the Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.

An updated PFS, based on the latest MRE, is well advanced and scheduled for completion in Q4 2020."

Corporate

"Cash balance boosted by a final payment from Core Lithium limited of $1.5M relating to the 2017 sale of the Bynoe Lithium Project in the Northern Territory."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Updated PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium owns the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On July 29, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium raises $2 million in financing."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

On August 20, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals retains investor relations firm."

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On August 10, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One enters into a Joint Development Agreement with a global cathode material producer. Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One, is pleased to announce that Nano One has entered into a Joint Development Agreement [JDA] with a multi-billion-dollar Asian cathode material producer. This producer, based outside of China, wishes to remain unnamed at present due to the highly competitive state of the lithium ion battery supply chain. The JDA completely aligns with Nano One’s mission of developing, demonstrating, and licensing of its high-performance lithium ion battery cathode material technology. “We are thrilled to be working with a highly respected cathode producer who shares Nano One’s vision to develop and launch a disruptive cathode business” said Mr. Blondal. “This is a defining moment in our evolution and an important milestone in the advancement of our business.”

Other lithium juniors

Conclusion

August saw lithium spot prices mixed and generally flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark: Lithium prices to stabilize at low levels, rebound unlikely in H2, 2020.

Roskill: Don’t expect sustained lithium price uptick until 2022.

Samsung SDI sees quick recovery in EV battery demand.

SK Innovation to expand battery production capacity 5 fold by 2025.

Miller said deglobalizing supply chains is a necessity for a market that’s gearing up from 300,000 tonnes per year to over 1 million tonnes per year in the next five years.

Rio Tinto has approved an additional investment of almost $200 million to progress the next stage of the development of the lithium-borate Jadar project in Serbia.

Core Lithium now has offtake agreements representing ~85% of Core’s current production capacity of 175,000tpa.

AVZ Minerals - Early works program commenced at Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

European Metals Holdings Limited gains a support and financing agreement with KIC InnoEnergy SE (“EIT InnoEnergy”), the principal facilitator and organiser of the European Battery Alliance.

Cypress Development Corp. announces 55% increase in lithium mineral resource at Clayton Valley Project in Nevada.

Nano One enters a Joint Development Agreement with a multi-billion-dollar Asian cathode material producer.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

