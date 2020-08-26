Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is a stock we have traded several times. We took solid profits in back in 2018 and have been just trading it here and there ever since. We had another trade on in H2 2019 that worked out. As the stock had pulled back as the market sold off due to COVID-19, the stock caught our eye as a short, but we missed a possible rebound play. But it is not about where a stock has been but where it is going. The stock has been pressured but has recently started to move again, and we think that traders can look to come in for a swing over $60. The market has had some good news in potential treatments/vaccines, but more importantly, gyms are being allowed to reopen in most areas, including New York State which was ravaged by COVID-19 and saw some of the most stringent rules put into place. We think PLNT stock gets a boost from this. Here, in the mid-$50s, we think the stock has some upside. A lot of competitors went bankrupt like 24 Hour Fitness, and Gold's Gym, with many independent gyms feeling the pinch too. Planet's low cost membership and structure allow it to be a survivor. The company recently reported earnings, and it shows the severe impact of COVID-19. Bottom line here is that things will improve into 2021, and the market is likely to price the stock accordingly. Let us discuss the play we think you can make and the story here longer term.

Top line contraction from COVID-19

The just-reported Q2 saw revenues contract significantly. That had not happened before other than in Q1 2020, and it was rough. It was tough to handicap the quarter, but let's be real, the shutdowns hurt. We saw Q2 revenues coming in down by as much as 80% to $38-$40 million, based on membership dues freezes across all stores, equipment sales reductions, and national advertising fund revenue. It was bad. Revenues fell 77% year over year, destroying a trend of strong growth.

Revenues fell to $40.2 million and came in actually above our estimates. The Street saw a consensus figure that was more liberal than ours. Their consensus was beat by $1.6 billion. Normally, we look at growth metrics like same-store sales growth and new gym openings, but in an effort to protect members, team members and communities, the company and its franchisees made the decision to temporarily close all Planet Fitness stores mid-March. So, we saw this huge decline.

New gyms were certainly driving growth in the past, but everything was on hold. When things return to 'normal', we believe store count will continue to grow at a very reasonable and manageable pace in the coming years. There is so much room for growth, especially international growth. COVID-19 will be behind us largely a year from now. As we get a better treatment course, and work toward a vaccine, this pandemic will end. Some say life has changed forever. No, it has not. Volumes may take time to return to historic levels after the pandemic, but for this trade, we are looking for the market to value the stock higher in coming weeks and months as reopenings look good. While that could change if we have a big second wave, the market is pricing out a return to lockdowns etc. But it is a risk. The company is incredibly strategic with its new stores, and all new gym openings are carefully selected so as not to cannibalize other shops. As for the key metric of same-store sales, looking at them now does not make sense with the closures. But before COVID-19, same-store sales were strong, growing 8-10% like clockwork. But what about profits with this huge revenue shortfall?

Earnings quite obviously hit hard

While sales were down 77%, net income fell 180%. Yes, it fell 180%. Net income swung to a loss. Net loss was $29.2 million, way down from the gain of $34.8 million last year. On a more comparable basis, adjusted net income fell 167% to a loss of $27.9 million or $0.32 per share. This is, of course, compared to adjusted net income of $42 million or $0.45 per share. This is a disaster but was of course expected to be so, thanks to the COVID-19 disaster. Adjusted EBITDA, long a strength, fell off 112%, down to a loss of $9.3 million, versus positive EBITDA of $76.5 million.

Looking ahead

Ok so Q1, Q2, and a chunk of Q3, is a wash. We think a trade sets up as the market considers potential in 2021 for a return to growth. When the company reported, we learned 1,477 of its stores are reopened and operating. A big plan for COVID-19 re-opening designed to provide a safe environment that adheres to the guidelines laid out by state and local governments and health authorities has been put into play. This will help bring revenue back, but will come with huge costs. That is something to keep in mind. Cleaning, sanitizers etc. All costs that were there before but now accelerated.

We do not know where things are going as a number of states in middle-America for example, are experiencing a spike in new cases, there remain some stores closed. More stores could re-close. This is a risk. But going from closed to some reopen is a big win. Of course, members may leave as the company is requiring everyone to wear a mask inside stores except while actively working out, though we think that will be minimal. Some may be too afraid to go back. Others are clamoring for a return to normal life. The near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile and negatively affect near-term revenue and profitability, but we think the bottom is in.

We still believe in the business model, and the fundamentals remain strong long-term for the businesses. People need to have the courage to come into the gym. Before COVID-19, the stock was expensive on a valuation basis, but so were many other growth stocks. Now, that growth is gone, but we think a premium is assigned while growth metrics start to return. Stock is no longer one to short etc. and rather is now one to look for on the long side in the 50s.

Now, when things open, we expect the company will recognize franchise revenue and corporate-owned store revenue associated with those membership dues as stores reopen. We also expect decreased new store development and remodels, as well as decreased replacement equipment sales for 2020 and into 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, shares held up well during the bottoming process operationally. We think you can take a shot on weakness here.

