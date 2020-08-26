The stock seems to be undervalued and has a substantial upside for investors who expect success in the turnaround.

Significant progress in turnaround may not be apparent until late 2021, but the 5%-yielding dividends should be safer now than one year ago.

Top-line growth is encouraging over the last few quarters, but the company is yet to materially improve margins and reduce debt.

Compass Minerals is still in the middle of executing its phased turnaround plan.

Last June, around the time when investor pessimism with regard to Compass Minerals (CMP) had reached a crescendo, I wrote an article analyzing whether its competitive advantage had survived the prior years of damage and assessing its near-term outlook.

I came to the conclusion that "the sustainable competitive advantage commanded by its deicing salt business appears to have survived ... with its moat in fairly good shape", and that the expansion into the Brazilian plant nutrition market "may have narrowed the economic moat that the company once enjoyed" but "the thus-diluted competitive advantage is compensated by the growth potential" in that country.

With the belief that "the worst storm has passed", I expected margins to expand, profitability to improve, and free cash flow to rise, and I predicted the dividends were safe, even though a dividend hike might not be forthcoming in the near term.

More than one year has passed since that article was published. The new CEO, Kevin S. Crutchfield, has been installed since May 7, 2019. On August 4, 2020, the company also reported its 2Q2020 results. Therefore, it is time for another review of the company, to assess the progress it made in the turnaround and to look out toward the future.

Strategic changes

On May 7, 2019, Crutchfield became the CEO of Compass. He quickly revamped the management team, bringing in or promoting George J. Schuller Jr. as the COO in early September 2019, Brad Griffith as the chief commercial officer, Jenny Hood as VP - supply chain, Luis Montiel as VP - finance and treasurer, Rick Axthelm as VP - communications and corporate affairs, Mary Frontczak as the chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Allen Dupree as SVP - environment, health, safety, and security, and Sarah Wiltse as VP - human resources. On August 12, 2020, Peter Baker was named VP - operations at the Goderich mine in Ontario, Canada, to be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the mine operations (see here).

Crutchfield pursued a phased approach to overhaul the business:

In Phase 1, Compass completed a top-to-bottom analysis of all operational and commercial functions, identified the opportunity for unrealized value, and worked through a bottom-up planning process to build an implementation plan. More than 1,200 initiatives were identified, and more than 500 business cases were defined (see here).

In Phase 2, which is ongoing, Compass implements the optimization plan.

In Phase 3, from the 4Q2020 to 1H2021, Compass intends to execute a long-term strategic vision.

In Phase 4, beginning in the 2Q2021, Compass looks to deliver improved and sustainable shareholder returns (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A phased approach to near-term and long-term growth. Source.

The company is still in a transition in 2020 as planned. It started a strategic review of the Brazil business unit, which is currently on hold partly due to its recent strong performance. It continues to pursue operational improvement at mines and plants and improve the balance sheet health. A major step forward is to install Peter Baker in August 2020 as VP - operations at the Goderich mine to supervise the day-to-day operations. The company is in the process of fixing labor relations (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The key 2020 strategic priorities. Source.

Revenue

Compass has been growing the top line in the past four quarters. For a business with such a strong seasonality as that of Compass, it is imperative to compare the same quarter one year apart. As compared with the same quarter one year ago, the company increased revenue by 5.83% in the 3Q2019, 2.86% in the 4Q2019, 2.53% in the 1Q2020, and 4.45% in the 2Q2020 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Revenue by quarter, modified from TIKR.

In the 3Q2019, top-line results in salt and North American plant nutrition were up strongly, offsetting weak sales in Brazil.

In the 4Q2019, the salt segment pulled in 4% volume growth and 5% average selling price improvement, offset by lower U.K. demand from warm winter weather and weak sales in plant nutrition. Driven by strong snow activity in November 2019, the 4Q2019 winter weather activity in its North American-served market was above average (see here).

In the 1Q2020, the average selling price of salt was up 8%, offsetting a 6% decline in volume due to mild winter weather; North American snow events in 1Q2020 were estimated to be 24% below the 10-year average (Fig. 4). According to the company, eleven representative cities in its primary North American highway deicing service area reported 85 snow events during the 1Q2020, compared to 122 snow events in the 1Q2019, down by 30% (see here).

In the 2Q2020, salt segment revenue was up 8%, offset by less than 1% drop in average selling price; plant nutrition in both NA and Brazil picked up considerably.

Fig. 4. The total highway deicing sales volume (in Kt) for full winter, and snow events in the past five full winters. Source.

EBITDA, FCF, and balance sheet

While adjusted EBITDA margin largely fluctuated within the seasonally-varying range, adjusted EBITDA seems to have picked up in growth rate in the last few quarters, reflecting revenue growth (Fig. 5; Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. Adjusted EBITDA margin and growth rate by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research based on Compass quarterly reports.

Fig. 6. The quarterly EBITDA, modified from TIKR.

In the 1H2020, Compass generated $136 million of free cash flow, excluding U.S. tax refund, significantly above the $62 million FCF for the 1H2019 and the largest since 2014, partly due to greater cash flow from operations and partly thanks to lower capital expenditures, which has been at a much-reduced level since the 2014-2016 spending binge (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Free cash flow for half-years, from TIKR.

Debt reduction is still a pressing issue for Compass, as the management correctly recognized (Fig. 2). As of 2Q2020, total debt was at $1,338.8 million, net debt at $1,271.6 million, including $39 million current debt (Fig. 8). The company decided to proactively cut capital expenditures to pad up FCF and use the FCF to reduce the indebtedness. It anticipates exiting 2020 with an adjusted net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of ~3.9X. It is important to note that the company still has plenty of liquidity, with $67 million of cash in hand and $125-150 million FCF expected for 2020 (see here).

Fig. 8. Long-term debt at the end of quarter, from TIKR.

Going forward, in order to enhance the return on equity, it is critical for the management to effectuate margin expansion and improve asset turnover, both having been in a decline since 2014 (Fig. 5; Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. DuPont analysis by quarter, from TIKR.

2020 guidance

The management kept the 2020 full-year guidance largely unchanged as it reported the 2Q2020 results. It expects to generate $330-370 million of EBITDA, and $125-150 million of FCF, with capital expenditures having been lowered to $95-100 million (Fig. 9). With that, I continue to expect the dividends are safe.

Fig. 9. The 2020 full-year guidance. Source.

Valuation and risk

Compass currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.60-9.64X of 2020 expected EBITDA. Its EV/EBITDA multiple ranges between 7.1X and 16.2X in the past ten years, with a median at 11.2X (see here). Therefore, the stock seems to be undervalued and has further upside.

However, there is a slew of risks associated with it. Weather conditions are hard to forecast. Workers may strike again. The foreign exchange rate fluctuation adds to the uncertainty. As I pointed out above, the company needs to do a much better job in cost control to improve margins, where lies the risk of failure.

Investor takeaways

Compass is still in the middle of a turnaround. Investors probably will not see material improvements in profitability until 2H2021 and beyond. However, top-line growth seems to have taken the lead, with Brazil plant nutrition business looking up. Between now and the anticipated success of the turnaround, investors at least can enjoy a dividend yield of 5%. Dividend raises may have to wait until the debt has been substantially reduced, using either the FCF or asset sales.

The stock would have extended the uptrend operative since 2019 if the coronavirus pandemic had not hit. Fortunately, the stock recovered strongly by some 60% from the March 2020 bottom (Fig. 10). Going forward, I believe the improving fundamentals may continue to catalyze the stock upward.

Fig. 10. Stock chart of Compass Minerals, dividends back adjusted, modified from here.

