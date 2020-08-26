Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has continued to trade higher since the first article I wrote on the company. This article is named "Novavax Secures Covid-19 Funding and Provides Additional Value With Eventual BLA Filing Of NanoFlu Vaccine". Since then, the company has made additional value adding progress for shareholders. The most important news item being that it had achieved highly positive data from the phase 1 study using its COVID-19 vaccine product. From there, there are several deals that had been made by it to provide its vaccine to several territories around the globe. I think that the company still remains a great long-term hold on the premise of its NanoFlu vaccine progress made to date. The addition of multiple deals in multiple territories proves that the biotech has an effective technology platform.

Early Phase 1 Data Is Very Promising

The phase 1 data was early but highly promising. That's because all patients in the study were able to produce anti-spike IgG antibodies after only receiving one dose of NVX‑CoV2373. What does this mean for COVID-19 patients and why is this an important finding? That's because Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is an antibody that accounts for roughly 75% of serum antibodies found in humans. These serum antibodies protect patients from various pathogens like:

Viruses

Fungi

Bacteria

The achievement of all patients seeing IgG antibodies was in tandem with neutralization titers, which in turn means that the antibodies produced against COVID-19 were of the functional kind. When patients took a 2nd dose, it also translated to all of them producing a wild-type virus neutralizing antibody response. What makes this vaccine even more potent is the addition of an adjuvant known as Matrix-M. Matrix-M is an adjuvant from Novavax, which is given on top of NVX-CoV2373 to boost response. In the case of the adjuvant, it was able to induce robust polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell responses. CD4+ T-cells are good in that they are "helper cells" which are responsible for indirectly killing foreign invaders. They scope out and determine if other parts of the immune system can respond to killing the virus in question. When it is said that CD4+ T-cells (helper cells) are polyfunctional, there is a multitude of additional functions they can provide. These functions are:

Release cytokines (cell signaling proteins)

Release chemokines (attract white blood cells to infection)

Mediate cytolysis (cell membrane bursting due to excessive volume overtaking the membrane itself)

With neutralization titers observed in 100% of the patients, that is an encouraging sign that NVX-CoV2373 may block cells from becoming infected. Not only was there a solid foundation of immunogenicity observed with NVX-CoV2373, but it was tolerable with no major adverse events. The first dose had some site reactions and then some symptoms such as:

Fatigue

Headache

Myalgia (muscle aches ranging from mild to severe)

Dose 2 had further symptoms noted, but there is one key fact that keeps things looking good in terms of safety. This key item being that those who did experience symptoms were shown to experience ≤ Grade 1 types. In my opinion, this is a good finding, because this is what you would typically see with a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine also has similar mild symptoms. As such, there are some who take a flu shot and experience severe symptoms also. As far as NVX-CoV2373 is concerned, no adverse events were above Grade 1. Even those who were unlucky enough to experience mild symptoms noted above, the average duration only lasted less than 2 days. I feel that this is a tolerable safety profile. The immunogenicity and safety observed is quite compelling. Especially since there is a heavy need for many around the globe to have a functioning COVID-19 vaccine.

Multiple Deals In Place With Several Territories

Not only has Novavax seen early success in terms of developing neutralization titers in 100% of the patients in the study, but it has also been able to develop deals across the globe. Such deals are not only just for specific territories in question but to also help supply the entire globe where possible. The first of such agreements deals with Novavax forming a collaboration with SK Bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group. The main item here is that SK Biosciences will manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373. The goal is to get the manufacture and supply of this COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea and to the global market. A second deal involves Novavax making a collaboration and purchase agreement with the United kingdom. This involves a collaboration with the UK government to run a phase 3 study that is expected to start in Q3 of 2020. The UK government is also expected to purchase up to 60 million doses of the vaccine. There is also a deal in place where FUJIFILM Diosynth will manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 in the United Kingdom. In my opinion, a lot of these deals validate the technology and make a solid case that Novavax's vaccine and Matrix-M adjuvant are a good combination for targeting this virus. There is massive potential for success in helping these patients with COVID-19.

Confidence Boosted With Advancements On Multiple Fronts

The thing about Novavax is that it is seeing a sharp demand in bringing onboard multiple Scientists, Doctors, and Pharmaceuticals around the globe towards its technology. Its confidence has grown, and to that end, it has already expanded the phase 2 portion of its study. What's so special about this move? This expands the endpoint of the study to be something other than safety/immunogenicity. The secondary endpoint is going to track efficacy of NVX-CoV2373. That is, the expanded portion is going to recruit 1,500 patients between the ages of 18 and 84. About 50% of the patients will be older adults between the ages of 60 and 84 years of age. This sets up an upcoming catalyst, which investors can expect in the coming months. Novavax intends to release interim data from this phase 2 portion of the study of NVX-CoV23 for COVID-19 patients by Q4 of 2020. This provides a major catalyst towards the end of the year, and, if successful, could further boost shareholder value. If kicking off the phase 2 portion of the study, plus several other partnerships noted above weren't enough to boost confidence for investors, there was another positive development that may do so. Novavax initiated a phase 2b study of CoV2373 for COVID-19 patients the other week. This is another study, which I believe will show proof of concept for the company's vaccine. Why would that be the case? That's because this study is expecting to recruit a lot more patients than the other study noted directly above. This phase 2b study in South Africa is expecting to recruit up to 2,665 patients. This is a lot of patients, but is doable mainly because of an expected surge in that region. Preliminary data seems to be good with NVX-CoV2373, and this will reinforce the safety/immunogenicity already attained. I believe this is the case, because of all the funding that is being thrown at Novavax because of its vaccine and Matrix-M adjuvant. For instance, this phase 2b study is being funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation is providing $15 million in grant funding for this study.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Novavax had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $609.5 million as of June 30, 2020. A lot of the funding came through this year through a couple of different means. Since the beginning of the year, the biotech tapped into an at-the-market (ATM) offering. Specifically, it raised a total of $392.3 million since the start of this year. Another move that was done to raise cash was entering into an agreement with an investment fund affiliated with RA Capital Management in a private placement agreement. This involves the agreement to sell Series A Convertible preferred stock, which is convertible into 4.38 million shares of its common stock. The net amount raised from this private placement was $200 million. These steps taken to secure funds pretty much help Novavax in terms of providing cash for the pipeline and commercialization effort for its NanoFlu. There are commitments from several government organizations to fund up to $2 billion for the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax believes that the cash on hand of $609.5 million should be enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the SEC filing date of its financials, which is August 10, 2020. Based on this estimate, I don't foresee any major cash raises being done before the end of 2020.

Risks To Business

One of the main risks for 2021, which I noted above, is the current cash on hand. Even with the estimate of at least 12 months of cash on hand, it is possible that another cash raise may be necessary in 2021. This will likely depend upon when Novavax is able to file for approval of its NanoFlu vaccine candidate and when it is ultimately approved. It is likely that it may have to start thinking about pre-commercialization efforts for it. Therefore, cash will be needed to start such efforts. The second risk being that there is no guarantee the FDA will approve this vaccine candidate. Safety and efficacy data was quite solid, but ultimately, it depends upon the submitted application itself to the agency on whether or not it is approved. There are many instances where some drugs were not approved by regulatory agencies due to minor problems noted in the application, besides safety/efficacy of the drug. The final risk is the COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 itself. While preliminary safety and immunogenicity data to date has been promising, there is no guarantee that newly updated data will be just as compelling. It won't take long for investors to find out about this data, because Novavax believes that it can release interim data from the phase 2 portion of its COVID-19 vaccine study by Q4 of 2020. If this data ends up being underwhelming, then the stock price could tumble by 20% to 30% in the short term. However, as long as NanoFlu gets to the finish line with FDA-accelerated approval, the stock should recover from there. If NanoFlu also has a roadblock, then the stock may trade lower yet again.

Conclusion

The NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for COVID-19 is quite promising. Seeing neutralization titers in 100% of patients given one dose of the vaccine is encouraging for patients. That's because the potential to block the virus from replicating to other cells is there. A larger study will have to confirm this initial finding, but it looks very promising with the data released to date. Not only substantially evident neutralization titers were observed with Novavax's vaccine, but there were also anti-spike IgG antibodies observed. This is broken down into:

1st dose being given - Patients generated anti-spike IgG antibodies

2nd dose given - Patients developed wild-type neutralizing virus antibodies

Both of these findings are crucial for COVID-19 vaccine development, because there is the need to either block the receptor from attempting to attach itself to the cell (binding to ACE2, which is responsible for allowing endocytosis) or the possible blocking the viral capsid from uncoating the healthy human cell. Uncoating is the process whereby a virus is released from its capsid during or after penetration of target cell. This allows the release of the viral genomic nucleic acid to proceed uninhibited. By stopping both or either of these activities by viruses, in this case COVID-19, there is a case to be made that the end result is that NVX-CoV2373 could provide a way to block the spread of COVID-19 to cells in the patient's body. It's important to note that COVID-19 latches its spiky surface proteins to receptors on healthy cells. As I alluded to above, the way to possibly combat this is to block the interaction of the receptor on the cell's surface in the first place. This will save the cells that are located on the patient's lungs (where COVID-19 primarily is attracted to) and in turn should not lead to severely declining respiratory disease. Further proof of concept must be seen in the phase 2 portion of the study, which intends to recruit 1,500 patients. If confirmation happens in this portion of the study, then Novavax will have a solid case for its COVID-19 vaccine. There also is value with NanoFlu and the company's Matrix-M adjuvant technology towards other applications. If Novavax continues to capitalize on its vaccine technology against these and other indications, then the stock may likely continue to trade higher. I believe that there is great long-term potential with Novavax, and that's why believe it is a good buy.

