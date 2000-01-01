Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), the purchase intelligence software company that helps banks add consumer offers to their websites, has seen its fortunes shift this year along with the coronavirus. Several factors are pulling Cardlytics in opposite directions. The fact that online banking is seeing a surge thanks to the closure of retail branches is a huge plus for Cardlytics, bringing more traffic to banking portals and giving extra exposure to the consumer offers that generate revenue for Cardlytics. At the same time, however, those offers are becoming thin - as corporations pull back on customer acquisition budgets and slash these types of marketing offers in order to conserve cash.

Cardlytics' stock price, however, hardly reflects a company that is straddling this mixed bag of fortunes. Shares are up 34% year-to-date, outpacing both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, and are up ~3x from the lows they hit in April - despite the fact that Cardlytics, in my view, is far from recovering to a pre-pandemic normal state of business.

I was bullish on Cardlytics in April when the stock was trading in the mid-$30s, with my assertion at the time being that a surge in online banking would bring more eyeballs to Cardlytics' consumer offers. I turned neutral when Cardlytics moved to the $50s and warned that billings trends were trending low at the beginning of Q2 (April), and now with Cardlytics shares up ~3x from their low point, I'm definitively bearish on this stock.

In my view, for Cardlytics shares to keep rallying, the company will have to achieve a near-term recovery in billings/revenue trends. While it's true that user trends (as measured by MAUs to Cardlytics' banking partner sites) are up, it's also benefited by the recent launch of the Wells Fargo (WFC) offers which will bring a one-item spike in users. All in all, I'd be very wary of Cardlytics as it rallies back to its all-time highs.

Q2 MAU adds are impressive, but billings and revenue trends disappoint

Let's now review Cardlytics' latest trends in greater detail. We can start with the good news: Cardlytics' user growth amid the pandemic was strong, though this was largely expected as more banking business turned online amid the closure of branches.

As seen in the chart above, Cardlytics notched 157.3 million MAUs across its banking partner sites in Q2, adding 16.4 million net-new users in the quarter and rising 31% y/y, a slight acceleration versus 30% y/y MAU growth in Q1.

There is one caveat to this growth, however - I wouldn't necessarily believe that this pace of adding ~16 million net-new users is exactly sustainable, because in Q2 Cardlytics added Wells Fargo (WFC) for the first time. As most investors are aware, Wells Fargo is one of the largest consumer banks in the U.S. (at one point it was the largest in terms of assets, but since the fake-accounts scandal the company has since dipped to third place)

We saw a similar spike last year when Cardlytics added JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the number-one bank in the U.S., which contributed to a large one-time spike in 1Q19 before leveling off (on a sequential basis) throughout the rest of that year.

Now, Cardlytics already supports the largest three banks in the U.S. Bank of America (BAC) was its first anchor client; Chase was added in 2019, and Wells Fargo in 2020. The only one of the traditional "Big 4" U.S. banks that Cardlytics has left to acquire is Citi, and so far we haven't heard anything about this being in the pipeline. The next major add Cardlytics has in the pipeline is U.S. Bank (USB), a large regional player but with nowhere close to the same scale of customers as any of the prior three banks mentioned. U.S. Bank is slated for launch in the first half of 2021.

So in short, I view Cardlytics' user adds with a grain of salt. This is especially true as Cardlytics' average revenue per user cratered to just $0.18 in the quarter, down more than 50% relative to $0.40 in 2Q19. This is due to the fact that marketers are pulling back heavily on ads and consumer offers.

Figure 3. Cardlytics revenue and billings trends Source: Cardlytics Q2 earnings deck

We can see in the chart above that Cardlytics' billings (the aggregate dollar amount of the marketer offers that are clicked-through and completed by consumers) and revenue (billings less the consumer cash-back offers) dipped -46% y/y and -42% y/y, respectively, versus mid-teens growth in Q1. Cardlytics' Q2 revenue of $28.2 million fell substantially short of Wall Street's expectations of $30.8 million (-37% y/y).

While sounding off optimism about a recovery in trends post-May, Cardlytics' management remains uncertain about when marketers will return to the platform at pre-pandemic levels. Andy Christiansen, Cardlytics' CFO, noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

We see an improvement in the economy, but there's still a lot of near term uncertainty [...] Year-over-year revenue declined 46% in April, 44% in May, and 38% in June as we saw consumer spending improve throughout the quarter. It's worth noting that May of 2019 was a particularly strong month. So while revenue in May of 2020 was down 44% year-over-year, it was up nearly 40% sequentially from April. While we've seen a pause in year-over-year spending growth the last couple of weeks, we are optimistic that the recovery, while perhaps uneven will continue over the coming quarters. This will materialize in our results as marketers especially those in some of our larger verticals like travel grow more confident in deploying their advertising budgets over time."

In my view, until we get much better clarity on when Cardlytics will return to growth, it's difficult to support a continued rally with Cardlytics already trading near all-time highs.

Thin liquidity

Despite enthusiasm for Cardlytics stock this year, we still have to remember that the company is still relatively small-scale and has limited liquidity. As of the end of Q2, Cardlytics had only $98.4 million of cash left on its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Cardlytics has burned through -$7.6 million in operating cash burn through the first half of FY20, representing a ~2.5x faster burn rate than the first half of FY19. After adding in $3.3 million in capex and software development costs, Cardlytics' free cash flow burn tallies up to -$12.1 million in the past two quarters alone, up ~50% y/y.

While Cardlytics' current cash balances do support this roughly ~$25 million annual burn rate, the fact that cash balances keep dropping while Cardlytics has made no mention of cost-cutting efforts (which many struggling small-cap companies have done) amid an uncertain path to recovery may make investors increasingly nervous.

Key takeaways

With other internet companies like Twitter (TWTR), I've encouraged investors to focus on user/MAU growth in the hopes that marketers and advertisers will come back. I view Cardlytics slightly differently, however, because its recent user growth is not driven by an organic increase in traffic but a one-time launch of a major banking partner, which is lumpy and non-recurring. It's also unclear if when marketing budgets recover, non-traditional advertising channels like consumer banking offers will carry the same appeal as before.

Be cautious here.