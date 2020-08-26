Salesforce.com Review: Beat, Raise, Smash
About: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Salesforce.com delivered an earnings smasher that made even the more optimistic analyst look too conservative.
The sales pipeline has bounced back quickly, and so have margins. The large share price gain on Tuesday does not even account for the 24% bump in full-year EPS guidance.
I remain long Salesforce.com because the company and the stock tick many of the boxes in my All-Equities SRG criteria list.
It's as if the 2020 crisis had never happened.
In my Salesforce.com (CRM) earnings preview, I stated that I would be "looking for signs of stabilization," following soft guidance for fiscal 2Q