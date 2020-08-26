Tricida suffers setback on Veverimer front

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) reported that the FDA has given a Complete Response Letter to the company for its application pertaining to Veverimer. The New Drug Application for the drug candidate was being reviewed under the Accelerated Approval Program. Tricida is looking to request a Type A meeting with the regulatory authority in the coming weeks.

The Complete Response Letter states that the FDA requires additional data for proceeding the application. The company has appended the data from the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials pertaining to the magnitude and durability of the treatment impact of Veverimer on the surrogate marker of serum bicarbonate. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President said, “We have collaborated with the FDA on the Accelerated Approval Program for veverimer and while we are disappointed to receive this CRL, we are pleased that the FDA has provided helpful, specific comments and indicated their willingness to continue to work with us to pursue approval of veverimer.”

The CRL also contains the FDA’s reservation regarding the likelihood that the demonstrated effect size would be reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. However, there were no concerns regarding the safety and clinical pharmacology/biopharmaceutics of the drug candidate. The CRL also did not identify any CMC or non-clinical issues. The letter has offered a wide range of options for removing the noted deficiencies. It is not clear whether the company is required to carry out an additional clinical trial or not.

The company is currently carrying out its confirmatory trial for the drug candidate, VALOR-CKD. It is likely that Tricida will have a Type A meeting with the FDA during the fourth quarter of the year.

Veverimer, also known as TRC101, is an investigational drug candidate. It is a novel, non-absorbed polymer that aims to treat metabolic acidosis by binding hydrochloric acid in the gastrointestinal tract. The drug candidate removes the hydrochloric acid from the body through excretion in the feces, thereby reducing the total quantity of acid and increasing serum bicarbonate. Veverimer is designed to be administered orally as a suspension in water.

The company had supported its NDA for the drug candidate with the data obtained from its pivotal Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 12-week clinical trial. This trial was succeeded by a 40-week extension trial. The pivotal Phase 3 trial involved 217 patients suffering from CKD and metabolic acidosis while the 40-week extension trial had 196 participants who had completed their 12-week treatment period in the TRCA-301 trial.

The primary and secondary efficacy endpoints for the trial were concerned with the change in serum bicarbonate from baseline to the end of treatment. The data showed that the drug candidate met these endpoints with high statistical significance.

Tricida is a pharmaceutical company and Veverimer is its lead drug candidate. The company had submitted its NDA to the FDA in August 2019. It received the CRL pertaining to the NDA in August 2020. The drug candidate has the potential to become the first FDA approved treatment for chronic metabolic acidosis.

CohBar advances its Phase 1b trial for NASH treatment

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) announced that it has dosed its first subjects for the Phase 1b stage of its Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of CB4211. This study aims to evaluate the potential of CB4211 on liver fat, body weight, and various other biomarkers that are pertinent to NASH, obesity and metabolic disease. The eligible participants will have a minimum of 10 percent liver fat at the time of enrollment.

The Phase 1b study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It involves the administration of one dose level of CB4211 once a day for four weeks to twenty subjects with NAFLD. CB4211 is the first mitochondria-based therapeutic to reach clinical testing stage. The drug candidate has been developed using CohBar’s novel analogs of peptide sequences. Some of these sequences have shown the potential to control key processes in multiple systems and organs in the human body.

CB4211 has showed significant potential in various preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity. The drug candidate is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, which is a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide. It was discovered by CohBar founder and his associates in 2012. The study of the drug candidate was resumed in July after being put on hold in March on account of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

CohBar is a clinical stage biotechnology company and is mainly engaged in developing mitochondria-based therapeutics. So far, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. It has generated more than 1,000 analogs. CB4211 is the company’s lead drug candidate. Apart from it, the company is also running four preclinical programs including CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases and CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19-associated ARDS and type 2 diabetes. The company is testing MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases while MBT3 Analogs is being tested for treating cancer immunotherapy.

Celldex Therapeutics starts early stage study for solid tumors

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) announced that it has initiated the process of its Phase 1 study of CDX-527 for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have progressed during or after standard of care therapy. CDX-527 is the first candidate from the company’s bispecific antibody platform and has been developed using its proprietary highly active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies.

The study will likely enroll up to approximately 90 patients with solid tumors. The main aim of the trial is to determine the maximum tolerated dose, or MTD, during a dose-escalation phase. Tibor Keler of Celldex said, “Importantly, preclinical studies of CDX-527 also demonstrated greater activity than the combination of individual antibodies, adding to our enthusiasm that this next-generation checkpoint inhibitor could be an important addition to the Celldex pipeline.” The data will also be used for recommending a dose level for further study in a subsequent expansion phase.

The expansion phase of the trial aims to assess the tolerability and biologic effects of selected dose level(s) of CDX-527 in specific tumor types. Some of the main secondary objectives are analyses of safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of the drug candidate.

CDX-527 is a bispecific antibody and it works by combining the blockade of the PD-1 pathway with T cell costimulation. The preclinical data has shown the drug candidate to be more powerful than the combination of anti-PD-L1 and anti-CD27 antibodies for T cell activation and anti-tumor activity.

Apart from CDX-527, Celldex is working on a wide range of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. The company aims to develop CDX-527 as a monotherapy as well as a combination with other immunotherapies or conventional cancer treatments.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.