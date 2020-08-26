While the popularity of emerging market bonds has declined, most EM nations have undergone significant deleveraging recently and have much lower debt-to-GDP ratios than the U.S. and Europe.

Income investors in the U.S. and Europe are in a difficult situation. Most income assets yield at 3% or below which means many investors will lose value after inflation and taxes. Of course, there is a high probability that yields will rise over the coming years which means many of these low-yielding long-term bonds face high depreciation risk. To make matters worse, forward inflation has been rising at a consistent pace due to central bank policy which means there is a growing chance fixed-income assets fall soon. Inflation expectations are low historically, but I believe they are high given the recent double-digit decline in GDP.

Due to abysmally low yields and a growing oversupply of dollars, the U.S. dollar exchange rate has begun to decline. This has caused non-dollar assets such as gold and foreign currencies to appreciate. As you can see below, the trend toward lower Treasury bonds (seen through (TLT)) and a lower U.S. dollar (seen through (UUP)) has likely only begun:

This puts income-seeking investors in a very difficult position where real depreciation seems unavoidable. That said, I believe it is possible if we are willing to look beyond traditional asset classes and think with a contrarian point of view.

In my opinion, the Emerging Market local currency bond ETF (EMLC) is a solid option. The ETF invests in the local currency bonds of roughly 20 emerging market countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Hungary. This gives the fund diversified exposure to make different currencies, all of which offer higher yields than the U.S. dollar. Based on its latest monthly distribution rate it carries a yield of 6% which is far higher than most U.S. bonds. Unlike junk bonds, I believe EMLC's holdings are actually likely to appreciate due to the falling U.S. dollar.

EMLC Has Less Risks Today Than Perceived

After a decade of poor performance, emerging markets have a bad rap. Most of these countries have seen significant currency devaluation and far lower economic growth over the past decade than in the decade prior. Some of these countries such as China and Russia (collectively about 9% of the ETF's exposure) also have arguably less agreeable political regimes which cause many investors to turn away. That said, a lack of buyers has only caused yields to rise for those willing to invest.

As an investor, I believe it is of utmost importance to try to remain as objective as possible and avoid allowing emotions and biases to override logic. It is true that most EM nations have had financial difficulties over the past decade, but that was largely due to immense external debt buildups in the 2000s. High external debt is still an issue for select countries such as Turkey, but it is on the decline in that nation and has declined significantly for virtually all others.

Based on debt ratios, the simple fact is that most emerging market countries are far more credit-worthy than the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. has a debt to GDP of around 120% after this year's borrowing binge. Europe is slightly better at 84% last year (likely a bit higher this year), but this level is still problematic. On the other hand, the ratio is below 60% for virtually all countries in EMLC's portfolio with the only significant exception being Brazil at 90%.

Importantly, the economies of most emerging market countries have been generally less impacted by COVID. The virus has spread everywhere, but most of these countries cannot afford to have large segments of their population simply stop working. Consider, the United States actually saw one of the largest GDP declines in the world at an annualized 33% while most EM's saw sub-10% annualized declines. All of these figures are bad, but we care about exchange rates which means we must focus on relative changes. Relative to the U.S., emerging markets have been much stronger.

The U.S. is also very import-dependent on EMs. If these countries produce fewer items, most U.S. consumers are willing to pay more (as seen by rapidly rising inflation among select items). This is a major secondary reason why the U.S. dollar has been depreciating against many emerging market currencies and while it will likely continue to do so.

EMLC Is a Short-Dollar Trade With a 6% Carry

It is true that the U.S. government has a AAA credit rating while most in EMLC are BBB. In fact, 18% of EMLC's holdings are technically below investment grade and 36% are not rated. That said, I firmly do not believe these credit ratings accurately reflect forward risk.

The fact is that the U.S. and most "developed countries" have driven themselves into extreme insolvency. Most have heavily negative current accounts which means they must borrow from overseas or print money in order to remain liquid. Such actions have continued for decades (particularly the last decade) with no ramifications on credit rating, but I doubt this will continue.

Now that the U.S. dollar is depreciating against EM currencies, the Federal Reserve may face difficulty creating money at its recent pace. I also doubt as many overseas investors want to buy U.S. Treasuries today given its low creditworthiness statistics and near-zero yields.

It is historically politically dangerous to downgrade the U.S. government. In 2011, the S&P made the mistake of downgrading the U.S. government and was faced with a Senate inquiry and widespread backlash, but Fitch recently issued a negative outlook. Based on income and debt statistics, this downgrade is long overdue, but when it happens, it will likely bring the U.S. dollar and dollar-denominated bonds significantly lower.

This is very important for EMLC because any losses in the U.S. dollar are gains for the fund. Quite frankly, my bullish thesis on the ETF can be summed up as a short-dollar trade with a +6% carry. Gold, on the other hand, is a short-dollar trade with a 0% carry. Of course, gold has no credit risk while EM local currency bonds do, but I believe the market assumes this risk is higher than it is. Particularly considering the widespread deleveraging among EM governments over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

It is worth pointing out that I've liked EMLC for sometime and wrote a bullish article last October called "EMLC: Bet On EM Currency Appreciation With This 6.5% Yielding Fund." The fund fell during the March COVID-crash, but has since recovered most of its losses and is only 3% below its price from when I wrote the article (after accounting for dividend returns).

Given markets are looking a bit unstable again, it is entirely possible the fund sees another wave lower. That said, I firmly believe it will be smaller than the decline in March considering EMLC has very strong fundamentals that many investors are finally realizing.

The bullish outlook for EM currencies is much stronger today than perhaps ever before. The U.S. government's fiscal and monetary situation is much worse than it was last year. I do not believe exchange rates have fully reacted to this change which means EMLC has significant appreciation potential over the coming months.

Regardless of this potential appreciation and its high yield, EMLC offers significant diversification potential to a portfolio. It only has a lower correlation to the S&P 500 of 0.55 which is much lower than the U.S. high-yield bond ETF (JNK) at 0.79. The goal of most income investors should be to find high-yield assets with low correlations to each other since such a portfolio should offer the best overall return for volatility. I believe EMLC will outperform other bond funds, but it need not replace them as it is a very strong diversifying complement.

My bullish outlook for EMLC is long-term in nature. There is a solid chance it outperforms over the coming months, but my core thesis is that it will outperform on a multi-year time frame. Most importantly, it is a hedge against monetary risk in the U.S. similarly to gold and other inflation-benefiting assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EMLC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short TLT