While the LNG optionality might exist, reality is that of continued disappointments, as I fail to see imminent appeal here.

The company furthermore announced a setback to the 2020 guidance as 2021 is anything but inspiring making it hard to ''read'' into the price action.

Chart Industries (GTLS) is a name which I have covered on some occasions, the last article dating back to May 2019 when the company announced a sizable acquisition. At this point in time, the company is divesting a sizable asset, one to alleviate leverage concerns, although this benefit is outdone by continued disappointments on the earnings front. With both 2020 and 2021 outlook soft based on the long-term promise, or better said promises of the business, I am not very enthusiastic here.

A Trip Back To May 2019

In May last year, the company announced a sizable acquisition as it spent $592 million to acquire the Air-X-Changers business of Harsco, as I called the deal a bit of a diversification and distraction from the core LNG opportunity, with shares largely trading around the $80 mark at the time. The deal multiples were reasonable with the deal adding $260 million in sales and $60 million in EBITDA.

The company generated sales of around $1.3 billion at the time, EBITDA of around $240 million and adjusted earnings of close to $3 per share. Based on a net debt load of $850 million following the deal, I pegged leverage ratios at around 3.5 times.

All of this seemed like a steep valuation given the uncertainty, yet the LNG opportunity was soon to be realised with the company outlining a guidance calling for 2020 sales of around $1.75 billion and earnings of more than $5 per share. Furthermore, earnings could jump to $8 per share if specific LNG orders would come through! That looked rather compelling, even as I had some reservations about the diversified acquisition move, as I did not initiate a position around $80 at the time. Despite the great potential earnings for 2020, I was treating the stock with some skepticism.

What Happened?

A month after the acquisition of Air-X-Changers had been announced, the company sold 3.5 million shares at $73.50 per share as few noteworthy events took place during the remainder of the year. In February of this year, the company reported its 2019 results.

Revenues came in at $1.30 billion, in line with expectations, with orders of $1.41 billion driving the backlog to more than three quarters of a billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share were a bit softer than expected, with GAAP earnings coming in at $1.32 per share. The company guided for 2020 sales of $1.65-$1.71 billion, a little light compared to the outlook provided in May 2019. Adjusted earnings were seen at $4.90-$5.50 per share.

With the results largely in line with expectations as well as the 2020 guidance, shares were still trading in the low seventies at the start of this year, unchanged vs. nearly a year before. Earnings were slightly softer than guided for on a per share basis in part due to the public offering of some shares in June, although that aided to reduce net debt to $640 million as well.

With shares collapsing from $75 mid-February to $30 by mid-March, the company announced a $75 million share buyback program (which it suspended merely 10 days later) and in April, the first quarter numbers were released. These were quite strong as sales rose 11% to $321 million with adjusted earnings up 46% to $0.57 per share as the company actually benefited from demand for medical oxygen products used in treating Covid-19 patients. Shares hit a low of $15 as investors feared that the bump in medical orders would not be large enough to offset the pain in other areas as the company was still quite leveraged, but fast forwarding to the summer, shares have recovered to the mid-seventies, again up 5x from the lows.

Second quarter sales were flat year-over-year at $310 million, with GAAP earnings improving a bit to $0.57 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share down just five cents from last year. The company again provided guidance, and while sales of $1.3-$1.4 billion and earnings between $3.00 and $3.50 per share were softer than anticipated at the start of the year, these results brought comfort with net debt down to $615 million.

With 35 million shares outstanding, the equity valuation has risen from a rock-bottom low of $525 million during the crisis to $2.6 billion again at $75, for a $3.2 billion enterprise valuation.

A Sale and Some Final Words

In the midst of all developments, the company announced a noteworthy sale as it is selling its Cryobiological Products business in a $320 million deal to Cryoport (CYRX). Little was told about the activities other than that the company obtains an 11.5 times EBITDA multiple based on the two-year average EBITDA contribution, after making a roughly 10% adjustment for stand-alone costs as well.

The deal basically allows for net debt to be cut in half and provides flexibility to invest in growth engines of the company. The share price reaction of a 3-4% drop in reaction to a deal with a price tag equal to 10% of the enterprise value should not be read too much into, as the company furthermore announced that the 2020 guidance would take a beating with revenues down $150 million to $1.2 billion. Furthermore, the midpoint of the earnings guidance is seen down a dollar to $2.25 per share. For next year, $1.3 billion in sales and earnings around $3 per share are seen even without assuming big LNG orders, but investors have seen their occasional fair share of disappointments in recent years.

At least the deal reduces any debt overhang to a great extent, yet it again shows that investors have seen not just many disappointments but big disappointments as well. Back in 2019, the company guided for $5 in earnings per share this year, with earnings perhaps as high as $8 if big LNG orders came through. Right now, earnings come in at $2 and change, and at just $3 per share in a base case next year.

Furthermore, investors might feel that they have been on the short side of the transaction as shares of Cryoport rose 11%. That move represents about $150 million in value creation on the back of a $320 million deal, quite a move by all means.

Hence, with shares back to $75 where they stood in the spring of 2019 and ahead of Covid-19, while the current performance and 2021 outlook is far from convincing, I find this a very easy stock to avoid right now.

