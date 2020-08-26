Although Gran Colombia is very cheap, the jurisdiction risk weighs on the share price, and the technical picture doesn't look good.

On August 13, Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) released its Q2 2020 financial results. The quarter was significantly impacted by coronavirus-related production disruptions. However, the Segovia mine is back in production, and at gold prices near $2,000/toz, some very nice cash flows should be generated in Q3. As a result, company management decided to introduce dividend payments.

In Q2, Gran Colombia produced 48,228 toz gold. It represents a 14.3% decline compared to Q1. The decline in production is attributable to the national quarantine in Colombia that impacted especially the Marmato mine (Gran Colombia owns 57.5% of Marmato's owner, Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF)). The company's main operation, the Segovia mine, was less impacted. It produced 44,377 toz gold in Q2, compared to 50,346 toz gold in Q1. Due to the production disruptions, Gran Colombia revised its 2020 production guidance to 195,000-200,000 toz gold for Segovia (down from 200,000-220,000 toz) and 23,000-26,000 toz gold for Marmato (down from 32,000-37,000 toz).

As the production and sales volume declined and some additional costs were expended on the anti-pandemic measures, Gran Colombia's production costs increased. The total cash costs increased from $667 in Q1 to $713 in Q2, or by 6.9%. The AISC increased from $890/toz to $1,045/toz, or by 17.4%. However, the production costs should decline in Q3, as the production and sales volumes should return to more normal levels.

In Q2, the average realized gold price increased by 8%. While it equaled $1,570/toz in Q1, it equaled $1,696/toz in Q2. However, this increase was unable to compensate for the 41% decline in sales volumes. Gran Colombia sold 63,701 toz gold in Q1 but only 45,078 toz gold in Q2. As a result, Q2 revenues declined to $77.1 million, or by 23.7%. The operating cash flow declined to $6.4 million, which is the lowest level in more than two years. The company explains this steep decline by increased income tax payments ($42.6 million in H1 2020 compared to $30.4 million in H1 2019).

Gran Colombia recorded a net loss of $18.6 million in Q2. The loss is attributable to a non-cash loss on fair value changes in financial instruments worth $35.4 million. The adjusted net income equals $17.5 million, which is 17.5% less than the $21.2 million recorded in Q1. The Q2 EPS equals -$0.27.

Gran Colombia's cash position worsened in Q2. The volume of cash and cash equivalents held by the company declined from $99.7 million to $87.7 million. The total debt increased from $61.7 million to $70.8 million. Despite this negative development, the net debt remained negative, at -$16.9 million.

As can be seen in the chart below, Gran Colombia's valuation metrics (calculated on a TTM basis and using closing share prices as of the end of each period) increased in Q2. However, the company remains very cheap compared to its peers. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio is only 2.63 and the price-to-revenues ratio is only 0.79. When compared to other gold producers, like Eldorado Gold (EGO), Pretium Resources (PVG), New Gold (NGD), or Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGD), both values are extremely low. This can be attributable to the jurisdiction risks related to Colombia (especially after the recent news - see here and here) and probably also to the relatively low reserves at the Segovia mine. But it is important to note that although the reserves contain only 670,000 toz gold, the resources contain more than 2.6 million toz gold, and given the recent drill results, it is almost sure that the reserves will be further expanded.

Several important events occurred in Q2. The company has decided to declare its historically first dividend. The quarterly dividend will equal C$0.015 ($0.011) and will be payable on October 15. At the current share price, the dividend yield will equal only 1%. However, the overall dividend payments should equal only around $2.72 million per year. It means that Gran Colombia has a lot of space to increase the dividends substantially in the future.

Another important event was the completion of the Marmato mine expansion PFS (although it was released only in July). The expansion should cost $269.4 million and it should lead to an average annual production of 165,400 toz gold, at an AISC of $872/toz.

In May, Gran Colombia signed a letter of intent to invest in a solar project with an installed capacity of 11.2MWh. And it proposed an interesting double merger with Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) and Gold X Mining Corp. (OTCQX:SSPXF). Unfortunately, the merger proposal was unsuccessful.

Although Gran Colombia is cheap, the technical analysis indicates that it may get even cheaper in the near future. The share price is below the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average. The quicker moving average crossed the slower one to the downside only several days ago. Moreover, it seems like the support in the $4.4 area is about to be broken. The next support is around $3.9. Also, the RSI has still some space to go before it gets oversold. If the current gold price weakness continues and negative news flow from Colombia continues, the $3.9 level will be tested soon.

What I like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q2:

An initial dividend was declared. It is not high, but there is a lot of space for its growth in the future.

The Marmato mine expansion PFS looks good.

At the current gold prices, the Q3 results should be much better.

What I don't like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q2:

The gold production, revenues, and operating cash flow declined notably due to the coronavirus impacts.

The total cash costs and AISC increased.

The cash position worsened and the volume of debt increased.

The technical picture doesn't look good at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPRFF, KRRGD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.