[Video] Microsoft's Possible Acquisition Of TikTok
Microsoft is in talks to acquire the U.S. sector of the mobile app TikTok from Chinese parent company Bytedance.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving TikTok 90 days to find a buyer or be banned from operating in the U.S.
Twitter and Oracle have also expressed interest in either merging or acquiring TikTok’s U.S. operations.
Microsoft (MSFT) became an early front runner in the race to acquire the U.S. operations of TikTok from the Chinese parent company Bytedance (BNDCE). The talks began after President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving TikTok 90 days to find a buyer, or else the app will be blocked from operating in the U.S. Concerns are swirling that the app may be logging information on each user and transmitting that data back to the Chinese government. Microsoft has warned that it will walk away from the deal if it isn’t closed by Sept. 15.