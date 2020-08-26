Unpacking Terpenes & Cannabinoids (Podcast)

Everyone agrees that cannabis in the 21st century is far different than cannabis of the past - much of that has to do with terpenes.
Chris Campagna, CEO of True Terpenes, joins us to discuss well, terpenes, and the entourage effect. We also cover taking a different approach to medicine than traditional pharma.
Future of inter-state cannabis commerce - challenges of getting genetics from state to state when the plant is still illegal; evolution of testing, edibles and improving cannabis beverages.
Topics include:
- 4:30 - Chris had Guillain-Barre disease and in that process of dealing with traditional medicine opened his eyes to alternative forms of treatment, including medical cannabis. Realized there was a dearth of research and education about medical cannabis; teamed up with other physicians to open practice that recommended and educated patients about medical cannabis and saw how it diverse its applications are. Landed on terpenes and entourage effect as what makes the plant so special and thus was born True Terpenes.
- 6:30 - Going beyond sativa and indica: discussing entourage effect and terpenes - terpenes contribute to aroma and flavor but also effect. It's really the terpenes that are guiding the experience.
- 9:00 - True Terpenes isolates individual compounds in terpenes and reformulates them for specific targeted approaches based on research. Dr. Ethan Russo head of their Scientific advisory board. Challenges of making standardized products for vertically integrated and craft cannabis processors; True Terpenes takes proprietary genetics and recreates the blend so they can make consistent products for consumers no matter where they're located.
- 14:00 - Pharma in medical cannabis - cannabis needs to operate on a different model from pharma; if you take out individual compound of THC and put it into a pill, the efficacy goes way down - traditional approach of single molecule, single treatment doesn't work well in cannabis. GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) has done a better job but traditional pharma route makes it challenging to have a good cannabis product when you factor in multiple compounds and entourage effect.
- 23:00 - Learning more about terpenes requires more research - just launched their scientific advisory board which focuses mostly on how terpenes work with cannabinoids - certain ones work on CB1 and CB2 receptor, but still trying to understand role terpenes play in the body and why.
- 32:00 - What Chris has learned since starting out in the cannabis space - how extraction models have progressed - original CO2 method which caused excitement and then not panning out as well; cannabis beverages category still hasn't taken off - long-term could be successful, but a lot of the supply chain and manufacturing aspects haven't been figured out for a scalable operation and consumers moving their cannabis intake to beverages. Edible category is growing at significant rate, perhaps in large part due to Covid.