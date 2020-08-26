Unpacking Terpenes & Cannabinoids (Podcast)

Summary

Everyone agrees that cannabis in the 21st century is far different than cannabis of the past - much of that has to do with terpenes.

Chris Campagna, CEO of True Terpenes, joins us to discuss well, terpenes, and the entourage effect. We also cover taking a different approach to medicine than traditional pharma.

Future of inter-state cannabis commerce - challenges of getting genetics from state to state when the plant is still illegal; evolution of testing, edibles and improving cannabis beverages.