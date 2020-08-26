Wall Street Breakfast: Hurricane Laura Barrels Toward Gulf Coast

Another record close

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched fresh highs on Tuesday for the third day running, futures were more muted overnight as investors awaited the next steps for monetary policy (Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak tomorrow at Jackson Hole). Contracts tied to the Dow are off by 0.2% , the S&P 500 is unchanged and Nasdaq is ahead by 0.3% . Ahead of the opening bell, the latest durable goods report for July will be published, with new orders for manufactured big-ticket items expected to have grown 4.3%, down from a 7.6% jump in June.

Salesforce soars

Cloud and software stocks are getting a boost premarket following a stellar earnings report from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The company raised its full-year outlook to $20.7B-$20.8B in revenue and adjusted EPS of $3.72-3.74 (after lowering guidance last quarter). Shares rose 13% AH on the Q2 results, which saw subscription and support sales up 29% and Professional Services increase 23%. "It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," said CEO Marc Benioff.

Vaccine liability protections

The European pharmaceuticals vaccine lobby is pushing the EU for certain liability protections as drugmakers around the world rush to develop a coronavirus vaccine. It would give them a "comprehensive no-fault and non-adversarial compensation system, and an exemption from civil liability" if there are problems with the vaccines, "in order to compensate for such high risks taken by manufacturers." Several of the firms in Vaccines Europe are in advanced talks with the EU over vaccine supplies, while some have already reached deals with either the U.S. or the EU.

Company culture at Mickey D's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) handling of workplace problems is in the spotlight as the fast-food giant probes whether former CEO Steve Easterbrook covered up improprieties by other McDonald's employees. Allegations have also surfaced of potential misconduct within the human resources department (former managers have said their complaints were ignored and they feared retaliation for reporting misconduct). Easterbrook was fired in November over a consensual relationship with an employee, but the company received a tip months later that he had been involved in multiple affairs with workers.

Should the U.S. sell the F-35 to the UAE?

With the ink barely dry on the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, the two countries are sparring over the latter's long-standing request to buy Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 from the U.S. Washington is firmly committed to selling advanced weaponry to the UAE, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that Israel would maintain its "qualitative military edge" as stipulated under American law. However, any U.S. decision to push ahead with an arms sale to the UAE will likely face pushback in Congress. It also brings up regional memories of the F-35 sale to Turkey, which backfired after Ankara acquired the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Backed by Thiel

Data analytics firm Palantir (PLTR) has filed to go public, confirming prior reports that the company would pursue a direct listing - the same unconventional route taken by Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The secretive tech business co-founded by Peter Thiel is reportedly hoping for a valuation of about $26B, despite losing $588M, or $580M on a pro-forma basis, in 2019. Another Thiel-backed business, called Luminar, went public on Monday via a $3.4B SPAC merger, while workplace app Asana (also backed by Thiel) filed for direct listing on NYSE.

Year of the SPAC

Gary Cohn, the former economic adviser to President Trump, is the latest high-profile name to join the frenzy of Wall Street dealmaking related to special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). He's teaming up with investor Clifton S. Robbins to seek $600M for a new blank-check acquisition company, following splashy deals for the likes of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Other high-profile financiers like Bill Ackman, Michael Klein and Chamath Palihapitiya, as well as former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, are among the sponsors for SPAC IPOs in 2020.

