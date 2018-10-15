Investment Thesis

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is in top form. Presently, I make the case that its stock is undervalued and has more potential ahead.

By analyzing its growth rates, EPS targets, and cash flow potential, one can reasonably assert that Salesforce still has ample room to grow further and that its stock remains underpriced - even now.

Furthermore, I contend that Salesforce is cheaper than many of its peers and in some cases unjustifiably cheaper. This stock is well worth adding to a well-diversified portfolio.

Growth Rates Are Still Strong

In the way of background to my stance on Salesforce, I should note that I had been vocally bearish of Salesforce in the past, arguing that Salesforce's revenue growth rates were being supported through inorganic M&A. That acquiring plug-in companies in a very hotly priced market (public and private) was not a rewarding strategy or a reason to be bullish Salesforce.

However, Salesforce's latest set of results firmly changed my mind on Salesforce's prospects. Here's why:

Source: author's calculations, ***company guidance

On the surface, it appears that Salesforce's revenue growth rates for fiscal H2 2021 (its next two quarters) will pale in comparison with its performance during fiscal H2 2020.

If last year Salesforce reported approximately mid-30s percent revenue growth rates, this year it's poised to report mid-teen revenue growth rates - a 2000 basis point deceleration y/y. Typically, this would be difficult to get excited about a company.

However, let's consider what analysts were expecting for Salesforce over the next couple of quarters:

Source: SA Premium Tools

For a company that was previously expected to grow its fiscal Q4 2021 at single digits and is now expected to grow its revenues in the mid-teens growth rates, this will force many analysts to upwards revise their financial models.

Put simply, this is Salesforce arguing that despite its size, it's not being hindered and still has a lot of promise ahead.

Cash Flow Profile, Could It Improve Further?

Another issue I previously had with Salesforce was that its cash flow was being supported by inorganic acquisitions.

Accordingly, Salesforce had deployed huge sums to acquire Tableau and MuleSoft and I could not see how that strategy was sustainable.

However, during the earnings call yesterday, Salesforce's CEO Marc Benioff said,

So we're not in a good M&A environment. I just don't see it, maybe things could change, of course, things always are changing, but I think this is in part of our plan right now. We don't see that, we really see focusing on our business, focusing on these operational values, executing our business.

Consequently, given that Salesforce is now stepping back from its reliance on consistent and expensive acquisitions and is now looking towards improving its underlying margins, this could nicely reinforce the bullish thesis here.

In fact, for fiscal 2020, Salesforce's non-GAAP EPS was $2.99 and at the time, it guided for fiscal 2021 to be up to $3.16 to $3.18. Thus, not only is Salesforce now guiding to finish fiscal 2021 at $3.73 at the midpoint, but this implies an increase of approximately 25% y/y.

What's more, on its cash flow from operations line, if we take its high-end guidance of 13%, this would imply that Salesforce's cash flows from operations could come in just shy of $5 billion.

Not only is this a significant amount of cash, but it certainly helps support the bullish thesis that its valuation is not exuberantly priced.

Valuation - Very Reasonably Priced

Source: author's calculations

In the land of productivity-assisting cloud stocks backed with recurring business models, Salesforce is in no way expensively valued.

What's more, given its new guidance, naysayers can't even argue that Salesforce's growth rates are all that slow. Looking ahead over the next few quarters, Workday (WDAY) is largely pointing towards very similar growth rates to Salesforce, yet Workday trades more than one turn higher on a P/Sales multiple.

The Bottom Line

Anyway one appraises Salesforce's fiscal Q2 2021 results, it was a very strong quarter without any blemishes.

Moreover, it's difficult to argue that at less than 10x forward sales, this leading cloud company is fully pricing in its full potential. Given its raised financial targets and strong cash flows from operations, this stock is well worth considering.