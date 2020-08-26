There is much to like about the company yet expectations are reasonably high, reflective of underlying quality and interest rate environment.

Walmart (WMT) has been a beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis, to an extent in the share price and in its actual operations as well. The thesis is simple, and that is that Walmart is a global powerhouse, one of the few companies with enough size, pricing power and capabilities to fight off Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the likes.

The company has a huge e-commerce operation and is delivering on solid growth, and has the size and financial power to remain a dominant force, as this quality and low interest rate environment is driving the share price gains.

A Powerhouse

Walmart generated $524 billion in sales in 2019, up a mere 2% on the year before. The company is very profitable for a retail/grocery chain with operating margins of 3.9%, yet these margins have been lagging compared to a range of 5-6% achieved over the past decade.

The company is of course still largely a store-based business, yet with commerce sales growth around 35% in 2019, I pegged e-commerce at around $40 billion, or 8% of sales. With earnings trending at $5 per share, the company was solidly profitable as it generated $32 billion in EBITDA, a big earnings number, even with net debt seen at $40 billion.

Shares of the company traded around $115 ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, essentially valuing the business at 23 times sales, quite a multiple given the pace of growth and long-term pressure on margins. This has been the result of modest or no sales growth in the actual stores, and the impact of growth of the low (or better said, no) margins e-commerce business. If the company could revert to historical margins in a range of 5-6%, even a small margin recovery towards this range could have a big impact.

Even at the lower end of the 5-6% long-term range, earnings could see a boost to the tune of $1.50 per share, boosting earnings power to $6.50 per share and thereby reducing valuation multiples to 18 times earnings.

This looked fair, yet requires real margin recovery, something which I did not expect anytime soon at the start of the year, as I believed that operating margins of 3-4% of sales might be in the works for some time to come, resulting in high earnings multiples for quite a while, thereby not creating appeal in my eyes.

This thesis was of course reasonable until COVID-19 broke out, with shares having seen quite some volatility, but in the meantime, on a net basis having risen from about $115 to $130. These are impressive returns given the circumstances, although as I am writing this, the S&P 500 is setting new highs, driven by technology of course.

What Happened?

As COVID-19 broke out, there were of course a few massive drivers impacting the business on all angles. On the one hand, people were both hoarding and moving to online shopping, as they stayed more at home, with all these factors benefiting Walmart, at least on the sales front. On the other hand, extra measures to keep employees and customers safe cost money, Walmart felt the additional margin pressure from rapid growth of e-commerce and was facing some minor supply chain issues.

First-quarter sales rose by 9.7% on an adjusted basis with Walmart US e-commerce sales up 74%. Adjusted operating profits rose just 6.6% to $5.3 billion, suggesting some margin pressure towards 3.9% of sales, mostly as a result of all measures being taken. As I pegged US e-commerce penetration at around 10% of sales, I noted the size of these operations, yet recognized that at the time these were still quite small in relation to the entire firm as growing e-commerce sales suggest flattish or even falling physical store sales, something which does not bode well for margins (in the long run). While adjusted earnings were up five cents for the quarter and a +$5 per share number might still be in the works even with the pandemic, a bit too much good news was priced in my eyes at $130.

A quarter later shares were still trading at $130 as second-quarter sales (for the months May, June, July) were up 7.5% on an adjusted basis, but the slower pace of growth and less of (a financial) impact of measures taken allowed operating income to rise more than 10% to $6.1 billion, outpacing revenue growth, with adjusted operating earnings coming in as high as $6.6 billion. US Walmart e-commerce sales growth actually accelerated to 97%, contributing 600 basis points to comparable sales growth, suggesting a 12% contribution to total sales this past quarter, as the company cited lower e-commerce losses and driver for margin gains.

With earnings totaling $2.74 per share so far his year, I see no reason why earnings of $5.50 per share are not in the works as net debt has been cut quite aggressively to $30 billion as buybacks have been halted, which either tells a lot about the financial conservatism in the light of the conditions, or perception of value on the stock. Even at these earnings numbers, valuations are by no means cheap at 23-24 times forward earnings.

This is certainly the case as the second quarter was not really "stable". With sales up 7.5% on an adjusted basis, the impact of stimulus checks was mostly seen in the first two months with July growth seen at just 4% and change.

A Final Thought

Truth be told, I am quite impressed with the second-quarter performance, yet I note that valuations are quite demanding. With an earnings yield at 4% and change, while demonstrating on solid revenue growth and margins are already low based on historical standards, one can justify this valuation but merely by the interest rate environment in which we find ourselves, while believing margins will improve going forward. This duration risk is quite extensive and causes real risk in case interest rates rise, although the contrary is indeed the case as well, with lower rates leaving further room for valuation multiple expansion.

Right here and now, I consider shares largely fairly valued, or a bit rich, yet I am impressed with the margin improvements on the e-commerce side of the business as any further recovery in margins could actually drive some appeal, with Walmart large and innovative enough to fend off the continued and lingering Amazon threat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.