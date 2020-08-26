Thesis Summary

Sea Limited, Inc. (SE) has been objectively the best performing large-cap stock in 2020. As of writing this, the stock has appreciated over 880%. Sea makes companies like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Amazon.com (AMZN) look like a run of the mill blue-chips. Behind SE's incredible run, other than overall market bullishness, is near triple-digit revenue growth (94%), and the belief that the company could be set to take over the Asian eCommerce market and more. Upon reviewing the stock, I rate this a buy due to its growth potential and the added benefit of diversification from U.S. equities.

Source: looptt.com

Company Overview

SE has been dubbed by many as the Tencent and Alibaba of Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, the company operates in roughly three segments; eCommerce, (EC) through its App "Shoppe", Digital Entertainment (DE) offering mobile games and eSports, and digital financial services, SeaMoney.

The stock has soared over 880% in the last year thanks to its revenue growth, led by Shopee and the incredible success of their game "Free Fire". But an image is worth more than a thousand words.

Since March the company has soared like no other large-cap stock. Even Tesla's bull ran pales in comparison, returning about half what an investment in SE would have. Unsurprisingly, this had led many analysts and investors to scream bubble. But at least the most recent performance does support the bull case for SE.

Source: 2010 Q2 Presentation

As we can see, while SE has been experiencing healthy growth over the last year, the latest quarter has been significantly better in terms of performance. DE has grown by 62%, in great part thanks to the success of its Free Fire game, which hit a peak in terms of DAU of over 100 million.

Ecommerce revenue grew by a whopping 188%, aided no doubt by the coronavirus imposed lockdowns and closures. SE runs its mobile-based e-commerce platform, Shopee. According to App Annie, Shopee ranked first in Indonesia by average monthly active users, downloads, and total time spent in the app on Android in the shopping category. Furthermore, Shoppe registered over $8 billion in GMV, which represents a 110% increase year-on-year.

Tencent and Alibaba; All in one

The company has reportedly been dubbed a "Southeast Asia mashup of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:BABA). Indeed, there are many similarities between the two moguls and the up and coming SE. As we saw in the bar chart above, revenues are quite evenly split between eCommerce and Digital entertainment. The first segment would warrant the BABA comparison, while the other is where Tencent comes in. Let's take a better look at both these segments:

EC revenues come mainly from Shopee, a platform where buyers and sellers can meet. The platform works on both ends to allow sellers the ability to offer their products and a marketplace for consumers to view and shop. But how does Shopee make money? the platform advertises no fees or commissions, which I far as I can tell is true. Shopee makes or will make money through two avenues; internal advertising and its payment system.

Much like in Amazon, sellers can pay to feature their products higher up the list. On the other hand, SE uses its payment platform on their system, which I believe so far is commission-free, something which would likely change in the future.

In terms of potential, I guess the following could be an interesting forecast to look at:

Source: SEA Economy Report 2019

According to the above report by Google and Temasek, the e-commerce segment of the South East Asian Internet market could quadruple in the next 5 years. Overall, the report estimates a $300 billion GMV, up from $100 billion today.

On top of this, the company has the DE segment. The potential for this segment is also hard to calculate. These types of games are by nature fickle nature and subject to fads. So far Free fire has done outstandingly well. What the company is doing well here, is building a whole ecosystem around the game. A big part of the appeal of Free Fire and the revenues of this segment come from the involvement in the eSports world. According to Statista, eSports global market revenue could grow to near $1.6 billion by 2023, up from around $1 billion today. The company is specifically focusing its efforts in emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America and has had quite a success thanks to its focus on mobile and lightweight game design.

Lastly, SE also has a thriving yet much smaller digital finance business, also known as SeaMoney. They have their payment platform and even extend loans and credits through their eCommerce business. The company's mobile wallet saw a 50% increase in paying customers quarter-to-quarter. I won't go into the nitty-gritty here, but obviously, digital finance is also an incredible growth opportunity.

Risks

The risks are very clear when we look at a company like SE, but what's harder is to quantify them and pit them up against the outstanding potential the company has. In terms of the eCommerce section, the biggest problem the company faces is having to stand up to Alibaba. On the other hand, Tencent is a large shareholder of SE, so rather than compete, we should see the company's form some strategic alliances in the future.

Their gaming revenues are also somewhat uncertain. Who is to say Free Fire won't become a one-hit-wonder tale? This has happened before with companies such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which struggled to replicate the success of its early Call of Duty games.

With SE trading at 500x future cash-flow, it is important to be wary of these risks. The company certainly has a lot of potentials, but after this incredible run, investors getting in now will be paying a steep price on this future growth.

Having said this, the valuation still seems reasonable to me. SE trades at about 22 times P/S. This is well below Canadian eCommerce darling Shopify, Inc. (SHOP), around 50. Furthermore, SHOP also trades at around 1000 times free cash flow, twice as much as SE. But if Shopify and other companies like Square, Inc. (SQ), working in much more mature markets, deserve these kinds of valuations, doesn't SE?

Takeaway

SE not only has the numbers to support its stock price, but a simple look into the company's activities and initiatives show the ambition and potential that SE has. For starters, it is worth noting that the company is still run by the founder, Forrest Li. On top of that, a look at the latest earnings call reveals some interesting growth initiatives the company is pursuing, such as aiding SMB and farmers in Thailand and Indonesia and also working together with Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to release a fresh money-heist themed version of Free Fire. There are few companies today that make me as excited as SE, and I fully recommend adding this to your portfolio for the long-term. When it comes to Sea Limited, the sky is the limit.

