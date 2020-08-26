Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is a Pennsylvania based REIT whose primary business activity involves leasing real property to casino operators in the US. With some extremely strong tenants, GLPI offers the opportunity for investors to lock in an exceptional dividend yield for years to come, as well as the likelihood of some considerable capital gains if and when the economy begins to reopen. For this reason, I am confident issuing a strong buy recommendation for what is a significantly underpriced REIT that offers both strong tenants and solid growth opportunities to investors.

GLPI fell victim to a massive sell-off back in late February/early March, with its share price dropping just over 70% between February 21 and March 18. A large part of this can be put down to the precarious outlook for casinos back then, especially given that they fall well inside the bracket of business activities that require physical attendance of patrons. In addition to this, GLPI is subject to a significant degree of reliance on one single tenant [Penn National Gaming (PENN) leases 32 of its 44 properties], who announced mass furloughs in March. This did not inspire much confidence for investors at the time.

GLPI breathed a sigh of relief when PENN was able to issue $300 million of common shares and a $300 million convertible note back in May, which gave it a significant amount of cash with which to weather the COVID-19 storm, and made any possibility of insolvency for the gaming giant appear negligible - at least over the short to medium term. GLPI also leases five properties to Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), another gaming behemoth, whose stock has grown six fold since its March low, and three properties to Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), another iron-clad gaming company that also appears significantly well-capitalized enough to persevere through the current economic storm, despite inevitable revenue hits for all of its venues. In addition to this, GLPI also leases the property to Casino Queen (an employee-owned management company riverboat casino in Illinois), and owns and operates Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville.

GLPI's share price has regained considerable ground since the March drawdown, but still currently remains 25% off its February price. This means, in my opinion, that it represents a significantly undervalued security - especially given the economics of its tenants. This view is obviously shared by some big institutional players, as Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Rafferty Asset Management, Virtu Financial, and Prescott Group have all increased their stakes in the REIT this year.

One major boon for all of the companies under GLPI's purview has been the positive outlook for sports, with many sporting games and events (such as Major League Baseball, PGA Tour golf, and the NBA) resuming action, given that most events were cancelled or postponed as lockdown measures began to manifest earlier this year. Sports betting has made up a significant part of many casinos' revenues since the legalization wave of sports betting in the US came to fruition. Indeed, revenue from sports betting helped casinos reach record revenue figures in 2018, and gives a sales avenue that will help them economically as many of their other revenue channels have dried up. Sports betting also enables customers to gamble without the need for the physical contact or proximity with other players that some games require (table games, such as poker for example, may have to undergo distancing guidelines which could restrict the amount of revenue that casinos can extract from a given table).

With the large number of casino venues that have reopened (Penn Gaming have reopened all but one of their locations at the time of writing), as well as the financial strength of its tenants, GLPI's assets actually look among the safest within the REIT category at the current time. The outlook for many of the property classes that frequently feature as tenants of REITs is currently shrouded in uncertainty - the potential for residential evictions and retail store closures can make those REITs whose portfolios include them highly difficult to value. With GLPI, however, there is a higher degree of transparency. And whereas diversification in the form of many tenants is normally considered a benefit, here the concentration of its tenants being three strong players who are highly unlikely to default on their rental agreements in the near term actually gives a larger degree of clarity for GLPI's investors. In addition, the fact that all of GLPI's leasing operations are triple net leases also helps the investment case, as this means that GLPI will not be liable for any of the costs, be they construction or otherwise, that making facilities compliant with distancing requirements could incur for tenants.

GLPI announced a reduced quarterly dividend of $0.60 in August, which represents a 6.5% annualized yield. This meant a 12% cut, in nominal annualized terms, compared to 2019's annual dividend of $2.74, bucking their historical trend of consistently increasing the dividend year-over-year. However, investors must recognize that this dividend came after what was probably the worst quarter in living memory for the gaming industry. Given the financial solidity of GLPI's tenants, the fact you can get such a yield in the current low rate environment is a testament to the value of its current share price.

Compared to some of its peers, GLPI also appears to be trading at a highly attractive valuation. Among these peers are MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) and STORE Capital Corp. (STOR). GLPI currently trades at a PE of 19.51, compared to 73.26, 52.41, and 22.65 for MGP, SRC, and STOR respectively. This indicates that GLPI appears to command a notable risk premium over some of its peers, probably resultant of the perceived riskiness of its tenants given the current economic outlook. However, harder hit areas like pure hotel plays, retail stores, or residential real estate frequently appear within GLPI's peers' portfolios. Given the arguable greater uncertainty facing these areas, it actually appears like GLPI could in fact represent a much safer bet, given valuations, compared to other REITs.

Of course, if COVID-19 restrictions do persist into perpetuity, GLPI's tenants will face the risk of significantly falling revenues, and the damaging prospects for their futures that this would entail. However, GLPI does offer the benefit of its three main tenants being extremely strong businesses, with fantastic balance sheets and the capital to keep them going for a long time. I think they could weather the storm much longer than some of the businesses that competing REITs and other similar companies rely on. With the base case being that we do regain some degree of normality over the next 1-2 years, I think any investor who buys GLPI at the current price and holds it for the long term will stand to get a fantastic yield (especially given its history of increasing the dividend) as revenue ticks up for the casinos, and capital appreciation as the price grows in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.