Introduction

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (hereafter just ‘IFF’ to keep it simple) has never been really cheap, and even during the COVID-19 related correction on the financial markets, the company never crashed. I have been keeping an eye on the company for the past several years but have never dared to pull the trigger. In this article, I’ll explain my preferred strategy to try to establish a long position in IFF at an acceptable price.

A quick look at IFF’s cash flow results

First of all, I wanted to check up on the company’s financial performance. Despite the market-wide crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s H1 performance seems to be quite robust. It did report a small 2% revenue decrease but this was accompanied by a 1% reduction in the COGS causing the gross profit to decrease by just $30M or less than 3%.

Unfortunately, the SG&A expenses increased by almost 10% and the slightly lower R&D expenses barely helped to mitigate the impact on the operating profit. It’s also encouraging to see the restructuring charges are decreasing very fast as just $1.88M was spent on restructuring charges in Q2, and just $6.8M was spent in the first semester. A considerable decrease from $18.7M in H1 2019. The net income in H1 2020 came in at almost $211M, or $1.91/share.

Fine, but that still makes IFF a bit expensive, so I wanted to check the conversion rate of the net income into actual free cash flow.

As you can see below, IFF reported an operating cash flow of $208.4M. However, this includes a substantial investment in its working capital position as the receivables increased sharply.

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $373M. A very respectable result considering the circumstances. As the capex was just $80M, IFF’s adjusted free cash flow on an underlying basis was approximately $293M in the first half of the year. The capex is relatively low (as the management made the decision to keep a lid on costs), so perhaps we will see the company catching up on some postponed investments in H2 as it sees the free cash flow performance warrants a higher capex.

Indeed, due to the difference between the depreciation charges ($160M in H1 2020) and the capex ($80M), the free cash flow result exceeds the net income performance. And while IFF is quite expensive on a P/E basis, the company appears to have a more reasonable valuation based on the free cash flow performance. The full-year free cash flow per share should now come in at $5.25-5.50/share.

The Tangible Equity Units allow investors to get in at a discount

This still doesn’t make IFF cheap as the current share price represents a free cash flow yield of about 4.5%. Fine, but not exceptional. Fortunately, there is a lesser known way to boost this. Few investors realize IFF has 6% yielding Tangible Equity Units listed on the exchange with IFFT as the ticker symbol. These equity units were issued in 2018 at $50/share and will be converted in 2021 upon reaching the planned maturity date. The details of these TEUs can be found here below:

Source: annual report

Those Tangible Equity Units are currently trading at below $45 each, and if we would run the numbers using the current share price of $123 of IFF, every Tangible Equity Unit will be converted into 0.3839 shares of IFF in September 2021. Applying this ratio to the current share price of IFF, the fair value of the TEU is $47.22. Additionally, TEU owners will receive five quarterly dividends before the maturity date of the securities. If one would apply these interest payments to the purchase price, and assume a net investment of $41 per IFFT share, the consideration paid for an IFF share would be just below $107 ($41 divided by the ratio of 0.3839).

And as long as IFF remains below $159.54, shareholders will do pretty well. Let’s say the share price trades at $140 on conversion. According to the table above, for every TEU of $50, shareholders will receive $50 divided by $140 = 0.3571 shares of IFF.

Of course, this only works for investors that expect IFF to trade mainly sideways. If you’d expect the IFF share price to head to $200 next year, you may be better off buying the stock as the fair value of the TEUs will only increase to $62.68 (0.3134 X $200/share). But considering TEU owners will be better off than the common shareholders if the share price doesn’t make any sudden swings, it definitely is an option to be considered. The average daily volume of the TEUs is almost 60,000 shares, the units are sufficiently liquid to be a valid trading strategy.

Investment thesis

International Flavors & Fragrances isn’t cheap and very likely won’t be cheap anytime soon given its strong competitive position. Rather than buying the stock outright, I think it makes more sense to buy the Tangible Equity Units, collect the $3.75 in payments over the next 13 months and subsequently see the TEUs being converted into common stock.

I currently have no position in IFF but am watching the TEUs with interest.

