Watch this stock as heavyweights like Palantir go public and unlock more value.

It’s a particularly exciting time for technology investors. Most tech and software stocks are trading at historically high valuations. Those valuations, in turn, are attracting private tech companies to publicly list their shares for the first time.

The most recent example of a tech company bolting out of the gate was BigCommerce (BIGC). The Shopify (SHOP) rival quadrupled its valuation on the first day of listing. This stunning 292% gain has undoubtedly caught the attention of other private tech companies, which leads me to expect a slew of new listings in the second half of this year.

Of course, IPOs are most exciting for investors who got in early. Retail investors who wait for the stock to be available on their exchange have probably missed out on the bulk of these early gains. However, a little-known stock could give regular investors like us early access to this private wealth creation engine.

San Francisco-based Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) is a “publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies.” Think of it as an investment vehicle for some of the most exciting and noteworthy private tech companies that are on the brink of either acquisition or a public listing.

While the company holds investments in roughly 21 private tech companies, the top five holdings are the ones that really matter. These top five holdings account for the majority (68%) of the company’s total portfolio. Here’s an overview:

The Sutter Rock Cap team believes all five of these top holdings are on the verge of some major corporate action (private capital raise, merger, public listing, etc.) that could unlock tremendous value for shareholders. The growing chatter about a potential Palantir (PALAN) IPO may have already pushed the stock 280% higher since mid-March. If the IPO overshoots expectations or if one of the other top holdings strike a favorable deal, the stock could surge much higher.

Here’s a deep dive into Sutter Rock Cap’s portfolio leaders.

Palantir

As I mentioned previously, Palantir is likely to be the most interesting public listing this year. Founded by Silicon Valley’s most controversial billionaire Peter Thiel in 2003, the company works with governments and corporate institutions across the world to collect and analyze the monumental piles of data they’ve accumulated.

The company has been involved in everything from fighting China’s cyber espionage programs to monitoring the spread of coronavirus and screening and deporting undocumented immigrants. It’s like James Bond’s Q decided to launch his own mercenary intelligence and surveillance firm and now wants to publicly list it in New York.

In the private market, Palantir is said to be worth $20 billion. However, in an IPO the company could peg its valuation at $41 billion. Sutter Rock owns a stake worth $30 million in fair value, according to its latest quarterly report. The company’s stake could be worth much more if Palantir’s IPO is successful.

Coursera

Sutter Rock’s stake in online education giant Coursera is worth $49.9 million according to its latest filing.

Founded in 2012 by Stanford University's computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera has been steadily gaining mainstream attention as one of the largest online learning platforms in the world. In December 2019, the platform reportedly had 49 million active users across the world.

Coursera partners with top universities and corporations to create short online course. Their partners now include major universities such as Yale, Duke and Oxford, while Google and IBM have created their own courses on the platform as well. The typical course is 10 hours long and costs an average of $49, however, students can also pay $399 in annual subscription fees to gain access to the entire catalogue.

Last month, the company raised $130 million in a Series F funding round that pushed the valuation to $2.5 billion. Based on that figure, it looks like Sutter Rock owns a 2% stake in the company.

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda says, “the global market for higher ed is worth $2 trillion,” however, the industry has always been resistant to remote learning and digital experiences. This year, with students confined to their homes and borders locked down, that could finally change.

Course Hero

Just like Coursera, Course Hero is tapping into the $2 trillion education market. Unlike its rival, the company focuses on study resources and live tutoring. It serves as a platform for students to access course notes, test prep and homework assistance, while connecting them directly with a network of tutors from across the world.

The team says the platform has accumulated over “25 million course-specific study resources contributed by our community of students and educators,” since it launched in 2008. This year it also launched an education exchange for college faculty to launch their own courses on the platform and earn some extra income from remote students across the world.

Course Hero’s valuation just crossed $1 billion this year, after a $10 million Series B funding round led by NewView Capital. Sutter Rock owns a $33.2 million stake in the company.

Ozy

Probably the only startup on this list that seems out of place is media company OZY. Launched by former CNBC, MSNBC and Goldman Sachs alumni, the firm started off as an online magazine but has gradually expanded to produce podcasts, newsletters, videos, television series and events.

The platform had 3 million subscribers and a monthly reach of over 40 million as of 2018. Last year, the team raised $35 million in a Series C round of funding, however, details about its valuation haven’t been disclosed. Sutter Rock owns an $11.3 million stake in the firm, which could be sizable depending on its total valuation.

Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NDOOR) is a social media platform with a hyperlocal twist. Instead of public posts and anonymous accounts, users on Nextdoor must sign up with their real names and actual address while their posts can only be seen by people who live around them.

Of course, the business model is also based on hyperlocal advertising. So far, the platform is open for advertisers in the real estate industry, but it’s not hard to see how this could expand to local restaurants, gyms and gig workers.

Nextdoor raised $123 million at a $2.1 billion valuation. Sutter Rock Cap owns a $10.5 million stake in it.

The rest

While the top five holdings account for more than two-thirds of Sutter Rock Cap’s net asset value, investors can’t overlook the other investments in their portfolio. After all, every tech startup is just one deal or acquisition away from an explosive surge in valuation. With that in mind, here are the other noteworthy eggs in Sutter Rock Cap's basket:

Rent the Runway (rental of designer apparel and accessories/$5 million in preferred stock)

Maven (marketplace for niche experts)

GSV Sustainability Partners (Greentech/Fintech)

The Fullbridge Program (a “finishing school for business” - introducing participants to the language of business in a global context)

Sharespost (marketplace for secondary market transactions in private companies)

Lime (scooter-sharing platform, $506k investment)

The full list of Sutter Rock Cap's investments is here.

Valuation

Valuing private companies is a complicated and imprecise endeavour. Valuing a basket of private companies is even more complex. With that in mind, I’m going to try to be as conservative as possible in my estimates to seek out a fair value for Sutter Rock Cap stock.

Fortunately, the team makes this a bit easier by reporting net asset value (NAV) at the end of each quarter. I’m going to assume the fair value is at a steep (20% to 30%) discount to net asset value because of the illiquidity premium and risk premium.

However, Sutter Rock Cap stock is currently trading at a premium to NAV. NAV at the end of the previous quarter was $11.84, however, the stock is currently trading at $13 - a 9.7% premium to book value per share. I would consider the company undervalued if it traded below $9.50 at current NAV.

Management seems to agree with me. They’ve been aggressively buying back stock over the past few years, while it was languishing below book value. Since 2017, the team has repurchased over 20% of outstanding Sutter Rock Cap shares.

If the stock price dives below book value again, I’m certain the management team will buy back outstanding shares. Retail investors should consider doing the same.

