KeyCorp does look under-reserved solely on the basis of reserves relative to severely-adverse loss scenarios, but criticized loan trends are better than average, and KeyCorp has less COVID-19 exposure.

KeyCorp has outperformed a bit over the last four months, but investor worries about the bank's reserve adequacy have kept the price below the tangible book value.

Like most banks, KeyCorp (KEY) finds itself in something of a profit growth no man’s land, as painfully low spreads, weak underlying loan demand, and rising credit costs conspire to limit organic growth opportunities. More specific to KeyCorp are lingering doubts that the company has truly reserved enough to withstand the upcoming default cycle in C&I credit – a cycle that may not peak until late in 2022 or early in 2023.

Even with those negatives in view, I thought KeyCorp was simply too cheap last quarter, trading as it did below tangible book. The shares have done a little better than the average peer bank since then (up more than 20%), which is probably a reasonable performance given the ongoing pressures on bank profit growth and the worries about reserve adequacy. For my part, I believe that KeyCorp’s reserves are a little better than they may otherwise seem, and I think this is a name that more aggressive investors can still consider.

Familiar Trends In The Quarter

With KeyCorp having reported over a month ago, I won’t belabor the discussion of financials. Revenue rose by 10% qoq, beating expectations, with modest growth in net interest income (up 4% qoq) driven by balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 13% qoq). Net interest margin remains under pressure (down 25bp qoq, and about 15bp below the peer average at 2.76%), but there was some solid fee income growth (up 11%, including $45M of “other”), with 35% qoq growth in investment banking helping.

Costs were not as well-controlled as hoped, rising more than 8% qoq, but pre-provision profits nevertheless grew about 10% sequentially, beating expectations by a comfortable 9%. KeyCorp saw a significant benefit from a lower-than-expected provision charge, and tangible book value per share rose 8% yoy and 1% qoq.

Has KeyCorp Set Enough Aside?

Reserve adequacy is the hot topic with KeyCorp, particularly with the company coming in below expectations with second quarter provisioning. Reserves stood at about 1.75% (ex-PPP) exiting the quarter, putting the company at about 33% of the Fed’s severely adverse loss estimate, while its peer group is closer to 40%. For its part, those reserves represent about 50% of management’s estimate of losses in a severely adverse scenario.

KeyCorp has even lower reserves when you look specifically at C&I lending – the category that is likely to lead losses through this cycle. At about 1.25%, KeyCorp’s reserves are the lowest of what I consider to be its peer group and stand at less than 30% of the Fed’s severely adverse loss estimate.

That’s less than ideal, but there are a few points to consider.

First, management asserts that they are rigorous when it comes to client selection and sticking within industries that they know well. Roughly half of the C&I book is to investment-grade companies, and the ratio of criticized C&I loans stood at 4.1% in the second quarter – well below a peer group that is closer to 7.5%.

KeyCorp also has a somewhat less risky loan book vis a vis COVID-19 risks. About 13% of KeyCorp’s book is in “at risk” industries, versus a peer group average closer to 15%, with some outliers like Citizens Financial (CFG), First Horizon (FHN), and Synovus (SNV) in the high teens to low 20%’s. Within that, KeyCorp has relatively little exposure to energy (around 2%, or about half the peer average), little exposure to restaurants or hotels, and not much exposure to retail. There are some exposures to entertainment, “other tourism” and so on that merit watching, but overall the risk exposure is not bad.

So, what we have is a company with a relatively okay set of risk exposures, generally good credit quality (almost 50% investment grade), and so far less-than-average criticized loan development.

As far as how the C&I credit cycle shakes out, I’ll note that cumulative losses in past recessions at the two-year mark have averaged around 3.5% (with the Great Recession closer to 4%), with full-year peaks as high as 2.7%. Obviously this cycle will be different, with consumer-exposed industries likely to see more weakness than in the past (Moody’s is expect 15%-17% defaults in hotel, leisure, and retail), but I would expect total losses of at least 2.5% and maybe closer to 3% on two-year cumulative basis - suggesting that KeyCorp will need more reserves, but perhaps not drastically more.

Waiting For Drivers To Take The Wheel

As we all wait to see how credit losses shake out, there’s still a basic growth problem in the banking sector. Loan demand has weakened significantly (ex-PPP), and is likely to remain weak for a little while longer. Spreads are likewise going to remain weak, with the Fed in no position now to consider raising rates. Should the economy rebound more quickly/more strongly, KeyCorp would likely be doubly well off, as credit losses would be lower and the company’s rate sensitivity would kick in.

In the meantime, I don’t see much that KeyCorp can do on spreads. The influx of liquidity that hit spreads this quarter won’t likely repeat, but I don’t see huge deposit repricing opportunities. Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s well above-average leverage to C&I lending (which is typically variable-rate) limits spread upside, though with more loans hitting rate floors, it’s likely not going to get any worse. Said differently, I don’t think KeyCorp is likely to see a 3% NIM on a sustained basis, maybe not even in 2024, but I don’t see it going much lower.

Tight expense control will help (getting the efficiency ratio into the mid-50%’s), and while KeyCorp’s far-flung operating footprint creates some challenges for peak efficiency, ongoing investments into digitalization and automation should help. Non-interest income sources like investment banking and trust should also help, but my pre-provision profit growth expectations over the next three to five years are modest (4% to 5%).

The Outlook

Credit costs will eat away at some of that growth, and I’m looking for “core” earnings growth of around 3% over the next five years, and closer to 4% for the half-decade that follows. Discounting those core earnings back, I still believe KeyCorp can trade into the mid-to-high teens if and when the Street can get more comfortable with KeyCorp’s reserve situation. Obviously that’s going to take time to play out.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe KeyCorp should not only not trade below tangible book, but should trade at a reasonable premium. Of course, with limited opportunities for banks to generate meaningful growth in the near-term, I expect credit/reserve/capital concerns to remain front and center, and it is going to take more positive evolution in credit quality (low levels of criticized loans, non-performing loans, charge-offs, and so on) for the shares to really outperform. For those investors who can afford to be patient (and afford the risk of being wrong on credit), these shares still have above-average appeal.

