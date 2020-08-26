A stampede of the bulls, caused by fiscal and monetary policy as well as the promise of a vaccine and improving COVID-19 statistics, has taken the market (SPY) to a new high. However, what are the cliffs ahead or will we just wait until the bulls are tired of running to have a pullback?

Fiscal And Monetary Shots

The fiscal and monetary bullets that started the herd running and saved us from a market crash will continue for the short term. The promises of a vaccine are coming from more than one company. The government is giving away $billions to accelerate the finding of a vaccine or drugs that will stop the virus. Places like New York are still showing success, but few have returned to the office buildings and to the subways. That won't happen until there is a vaccine.

Restaurants and schools are opening with modified operations. Meanwhile, several universities, like Notre Dame, have already gone into lockdown after opening. That will probably happen to school systems across the country, especially come flu season. The medical profession will struggle to identify what is flu and what is COVID-19 unless they come up with a quick test and don't have to wait days for results.

Strong SPY Signals

Meanwhile, the SPY is showing no signs of weakness as seen on our charts below. With the breakout to a new high, we are forced to turn short-term bullish, but we will have our finger on the trigger for the first signs of weakness.

In late September, the shorts will return from vacation, the portfolio managers will rotate out of 2020 winners into 2021 winners, and you can already see some rotation taking place, because the 2020 winners are so overvalued that you have to hold your fundamental nose to put any more money in them. Tesla (TSLA) is just one symptom of the irrational exuberance. Just as the robot buying has exaggerated the move up, it will likewise exaggerate any move down.

Possible Cliffs Ahead

That brings us to the possible cliffs that the herd may stampede over and take a dive to test support around $305 on the SPY. The election is the first possible cliff. It may not matter who wins, because it could be a lose/lose situation. The market hates any uncertainty. A win by either party will create that uncertainty.

The next possible cliff is the failure to create a vaccine and immunize the world quickly. Early results in any drug are usually good. It is in Phase 3 that they fail. The market has not yet focused on Phase 3 results and it may be shocked by some negative surprises. The good news is that there are so many companies working on it, we may get lucky and have a vaccine in record time, instead of a few years.

The other possible cliff the SPY may fall from is the predicted second wave. We have already seen the second wave happen in sections of the country that opened too soon. We are seeing colleges forced to lockdown. We know that when winter comes and the outdoor dining and outdoor activities are no longer available, that there will be an increase in close encounters indoors. The annual flu season will kick in and the return to schools and work will increase the second wave threat. This is a big unknown and if the market ever gets wind of a second wave, I think it will take a dive just as it did the first time.

Buy Signals

However, we put all these negative possibilities out of our minds until the market recognizes them as actually happening and we see a sell signal in the charts below. We know the sell signals we are looking for and you should also know them and have an automatic sell discipline. Many small investors have a buy and hold strategy until the market hits bottom and then they panic and sell right at the bottom. If that is your problem, you have to rethink your sell discipline. Even Warren sells, just look at what he did with airlines.

Just to get some perspective on what the market has done so far, let’s look at the monthly SPX chart before we look at the SPY chart:

You can see the bullish signals. At the top of the chart, Chaikin money flow is breaking out above the downtrend. The MACD signals just below money flow, have turned up bullishly. These signals will not reverse quickly so that is why we are changing from neutral to short-term bullish. Note the RSI signal at the bottom of the chart is almost at the overbought line where it failed last time.

Sell Signals

The monthly chart is no good for obtaining a timely sell signal. Let’s move to the weekly chart to identify the Sell signals that we will act on when they occur. The daily chart may give an early, but false Sell signal, so we look to the weekly SPY chart for a more reliable Sell signal to act. Here it is:

As you can see there is no sign of a Sell signal on this chart. When the signals start to drop on the weekly, we will check with the daily chart to see the early Sell signals. When the Full Stochastic drops below the solid line, we will count that as a Sell signal. First, we will see the bars dropping on the MACD and will count that as a Sell signal. Then we will see which support level holds. We show the support lines on the price chart. Within 6 months, I expect a retest of the 40-week uptrend, now at $305. Let’s hope that level holds.

Conclusion

Short term, the SPY is reaching for the R-1 level on the chart at $386. I think the SPY will be lucky to reach $360 before it starts a pullback to retest support at $340. I think there is a 99% probability of that pullback. I think there is an 80% chance that the SPY will retest the 10-week moving average before the election and a 50% chance that it will retest the 40-week as a result of the election. There is no Sell signal in the weekly chart yet, but the signals can’t stay overbought forever. We are waiting for the Sell Signals and will act when we see it. Meanwhile, we can trade the current buy signals taking the SPY higher.

Making money in the market is so easy. KISS! Use the computer generated Buy signals! (And Sell signals.) Emotion free and effortless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

