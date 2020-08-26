Extensive technical evidence suggests sellers are getting the upper hand in American Tower (AMT) shares during August. The largest REIT focused on cell towers and communication sites, with 180,000+ properties, has been a wonder stock the last few years in anticipation of a jump in demand from the new 5G technology for wireless products. I have explained my view for several years on Seeking Alpha that the company’s extreme valuation and near bubble-like investor view of the equity could bring lagging to negative performance over time. My last bearish mention was in October of 2019 here. Guess what? American Tower is now underperforming the S&P 500 index over the past 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month spans.

The main bearish argument is super-high valuations do not mesh well with slackening growth in revenues and EPS. Seeking Alpha has an “F” ranking currently for American Tower on its August 24, 2020 Value Score.

Accounting book value is all but non-existent. The company holds $25 billion in debt and $37 billion in total liabilities. GAAP earnings are low vs. the equity quote with a P/E of 58x. And, price to FFO is trending well above 30x. The dividend yield is one of the lowest of any REIT investment at 1.8% currently, about the same as the S&P 500 rate of 1.7%.

Price to trailing sales, cash flow and book value have roughly doubled the last five years into the stratosphere on hopes for 5G riches.

Earnings Growth Stalling

The bad news is little room exists to both raise the dividend payout and grow the business beyond its current 10% or less annual projection for 2020-21. Earnings estimates are now being revised lower, believe it or not, by Wall Street analysts. Overenthusiasm is giving way to the math and difficult growth realities for American Tower.

You can see on the below table, bullish Seeking Alpha writer confidence is matched by high Wall Street ratings of the stocks, while the underpinnings of such have been crumbling for months, as measured by the SA generated Quant computer score.

Revisions downward for 2020 results and beyond have already begun. Seeking Alpha ranks earnings changes an “F” also, against sector trends. Below is a table of FFO projections for the next four years. Far from the high growth hopes of bulls, 10% cash flow growth on sub-10% revenue expansion is now the expectation.

Actual GAAP earnings are not improving much either in 2020, or expected to appear anytime soon, partly from the shear size of the company and cell towers that already exist. Compared to the peer and competitor REITs listed on this website, American Tower’s earnings growth rate is actually quite lacking. It is at the bottom of the list using 5-year projections vs. Crown Castle International (CCI), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), SBA Communications (SBAC), Equinix (EQIX), and CyrusOne (CONE). Where’s the beef to match all the American Tower hoopla?

But out of this unique REIT group of powerful expected growth rates, you have to pay one of the highest prices upfront for the weakest business expansion trend in American Tower? Ideally, investors would like to find a bargain with the opposite characteristics – the strongest industry growth rate at the lowest entry price/valuation.

Technical Momentum Fading

In a number of ways, the investor sentiment, fundamental business valuation, and technical momentum setup is most similar to Walmart (WMT) today or Eli Lilly (LLY) a few months ago. You can reread my bearish Walmart story posted in early August here and Eli Lilly’s July effort here. For American Tower, looking back in hindsight, peak bullishness may have occurred over the summertime.

The underlying momentum indicators I follow all diverged strongly at the June-July price peak, something that hasn’t happened, in exactly the same manner, the last five years of consistent upswing. On the 12-month chart below, you can see the tops in relative price strength to the S&P 500, the Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) all took place earlier in the year between February-April.

In fact, the relative price drop in American Tower has been quite noteworthy against the S&P 500 zig-zag higher the last four weeks. From the green circle in April, the stock has underperformed the market by almost -27% over 17 weeks. The red circle in March highlights the reversal in the NVI, a unique record of buying and selling on lower volume days vs. the previous session. NVI gives a good look into the action of more professional traders and institutions. And, the blue circle in February marks the peak in overall volume buying, using the simple but useful OBV calculation. Taken together, the absence of upside action in these indicators over the summer, could be signaling a transition in price trend from higher to lower has begun long term.

The closest parallel occurred in late 2017 (but at a much lower degree), before a 6-month breather in the advance. My thinking is the larger scale of divergence in 2020 may encourage a rather significant sell-off into 2021. You can review the 5-year chart below to compare/contrast the similarities, with the November 2017 high circled in green.

Final Thoughts

American Tower’s super-charged bull run may be over. Extreme overvaluations, slowing business growth far below the extraordinary expectations of 5G investors, and a stock chart rolling over during the summer have led me to sell shares short this week. At a minimum, investors should look elsewhere for growth at a reasonable price (GARP) situations. Long-term holders understanding the cards are stacked against big future gains may start to liquidate their positions into the seasonally weak autumn months.

I am using the stock as a short position in my diversified long/short portfolio, as a period of “underperformance” of the S&P 500 index may continue for some time.

Specific costs to short American Tower depend on your broker. Trading commission expense should be minimal when using a self-directed online brokerage account. Interest and borrowing charges may apply, depending on your portfolio setup, and any net cash holdings. At a minimum you will pay the dividend on borrowed shares. In this case, AMT has an indicated dividend payout of $4.40 a share, roughly 1.8% for a cash distribution annually.

For my money, I will look to cover the short position if American Tower begins to "outperform" the S&P 500 index for a month or two. Cutting your losses in an individual short pick is important to manage overall portfolio risk.

Investors should understand that shorting involves greater risks than a long only approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a large number of individual stocks with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Small short positions and a net-neutral to somewhat net-long portfolio design overall will keep bearish short-sale picks from ruining your day, when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

