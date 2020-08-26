Lions Gate (LGF.A)(LGF.B) continues to be one of the most attractive OTT picks in my portfolio. Currently, the company's OTT offering already generates the most amount of revenues for the business and it has several competitive advantages, which will help Lions Gate to quickly expand all around the globe. At the same time, there's still a possibility that Lions Gate will sell itself to a bigger competitor, which will help the business to unlock value for its investors right away. Since Lions Gate has no debt maturing in the next couple of years and its business showed a great performance in the latest quarter and became profitable, there's no reason not to be bullish about Lions Gate's future.

TV, Movies, and Streaming

In its latest earnings report for Q1, Lions Gate announced that its total revenues declined by 15.6% Y/Y to $813.7 million. The decline came mostly from the motion picture and TV businesses, as their revenues decreased by 29.4% Y/Y and 30.1% Y/Y, respectively, due to the pandemic. However, the company's media networks business, which includes the company's OTT offerings, didn't experience a major decline of revenues, and at the same time, it helped the company to improve its bottom line during the quarter. From April to June, the media networks segment alone generated $71.8 million in profits, which is an increase of 18% Y/Y and helped the company to achieve $89.4 million in total operating income for the quarter. In addition, Lions Gate was able to generate positive free cash flow of $77 million.

Going forward, there's every reason to believe that movie pictures and TV businesses have already reached their bottoms and are going to recover in the following quarters. As advertising markets start to rebound, the demand for Lions Gate's high-quality content will once again increase. By licensing its movies and TV series to others, Lions Gate is able to minimize direct risks that are associated with the traditional advertising market, which will eventually decline due to cord-cutting. At the same time, Lions Gate can monetize its old titles for years to come after they were released on different platforms and networks in the past. Just recently, Lions Gate signed a complex syndication deal with Amazon (AMZN) and AMC (AMCX) to license its Mad Men series, which already helped the company to increase its TV profits in Q1 by 39.6% Y/Y. The upcoming syndication of Lions Gate's other series Weeds will have the same positive effect on the company's financials and will help the business to achieve its fiscal year goals. At the same time, as theaters slowly start to reopen, Lions Gate's movie pictures business will also start to recover in the next few months.

As for the media networks business, STARZPLAY continues to be Lions Gate's major streaming service. During the quarter, the service once again gained new subscribers and helped Lions Gate to reach a total of 11.4 million streaming subscribers. By the end of the current year, Lions Gate expects to have 13 to 15 million total subscribers, which is an increase of 30% to 50% from last year. The company's streaming services are able to grow at such rates by offering a niche-specific content to their audiences. Lions Gate target audience is predominately women of African-American and Latin-American descent, who, according to the company, are underserved in the streaming field and have no other choice but to stick with STARZPLAY and other services for content. By launching on Roku, Apple TV+, and Rakuten TV, Lions Gate's OTT services will continue to show exceptional growth that they've shown in the past few quarters. At the same time, Lions Gate has been active in the international markets and has been aggressively expanding in Japan, Middle East, and the Latam region, where the competition is not as fierce as in the other more saturated markets. As cord-cutting accelerates, Lions Gate will only benefit from the transition from the linear to a direct-to-consumer model since it doesn't have any direct TV offerings in its portfolio.

With $376 million in cash and $1.5 billion in the credit facility, Lions Gate is not going to face a liquidity crisis despite having $3.1 billion in debt on its balance sheet. In the last year and a half, the company reduced its debt by around $0.5 billion, and in the latest quarter, it reduced it by $100 million. In addition, by making a profit and generating over $70 million in FCF in Q4, it will be able to reduce the outstanding debt even more in the upcoming years. At the same time, Lions Gate's debt starts to mature only at the end of 2023, so the overall business will stay afloat and investors shouldn't worry about the excess of debt on the balance sheet.

With a consensus price target of $12.29 per share, Lions Gate's stock has more room for growth and I stick to my opinion that the company is one of the most attractive OTT picks in the market right now. For that reason, I continue to own shares of the company in my portfolio and have no interest in selling them in the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.