EUR/USD: Rally May Be Over For Now

As such, I take the view that the EUR/USD rally may be reaching an end at this point.

However, this appears to be due to the disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, as opposed to economic differentials.

The EUR/USD has been rallying in the past couple of months.

At the end of June, I made the argument that the EUR/USD would continue to prove resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, and could rise to the 1.20 mark by the end of this year.

It appears that I may have been overly conservative with my assumptions, as we have seen the currency rise to just under that level earlier this month:

Source: investing.com

From this standpoint, it looks increasingly likely that the EUR/USD could ultimately breach the 1.20 mark in the next month.

We have seen that inflation in the euro area has steadily been increasing once again, up to 0.4% from a prior 0.3%:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

While this still remains well below the 1.4% seen at the beginning of this year - it is still an encouraging sign given that much of the rise is being driven by services, non-energy industrial goods, and food, alcohol and tobacco.

This is encouraging as it shows signs of a revival in demand for the real economy - as further evidenced by a sharp jump in retail sales since April.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The greenback has been seeing broad weakness due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the United States.

Since April, we see that the currency is down sharply against many of the majors:

Source: investing.com

On the flip side, the U.S. dollar may soon get to a point of being undervalued against other major currencies, including the euro.

For instance, when we observe U.S. inflation and retail sales data, we see that the rebound in these two metrics has been just as strong for the United States, with current inflation standing at 1%:

Inflation

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Retail Sales

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, there is little evidence to suggest that the Euro area is particularly outperforming the United States economically. Rather, the reason for the ascent in the EUR/USD appears to be driven by the fact that cases of COVID-19 have been disproportionately rising in the United States up till now.

That said, with signs of a resurgence of the virus in Europe, we may well see growth in the EUR/USD moderate from here. Moreover, I expect significant volatility in the currency as we head towards the U.S. Presidential Elections in November. For this reason, I take the view that the uptrend in the EUR/USD will ultimately fizzle out in the coming month and we could start to see U.S. dollar strength once again.

