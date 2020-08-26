The U.S. government may try to disrupt the flow of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and that could impact ACMR as a supplier of such equipment.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is on a tear. The company seems to be a beneficiary of trade tensions. Business is booming as a result, which has helped the stock to surge by 421% in 2020. But, while the bull case looks solid, there may be another issue that could derail the rally. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Q2 2020 earnings

Q2 revenue jumped by 34.6% YoY to $39M. Non-GAAP net income and EPS increased by 25.9% and 11.5% to $6.2M and $0.29, respectively. Note that the GAAP numbers in Q2 include a $5.4M loss related to the STAR Market IPO, which distorts the comparisons for net income and EPS.

(GAAP) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $39.049M $24.348M $29.010M 60.4% 34.6% Gross margin 49.6% 42.0% 45.3% - - Operating income $7.336M $1.218M $4.661M 502.3% 57.4% Net income ($0.081M) $1.705M $4.311M - - EPS $0.00 $0.08 $0.23 (100%) (100%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $39.049M $24.348M $29.010M 60.4% 34.6% Gross margin 49.7% 43.2% 45.4% - - Operating income $8.191M $2.995M $5.279M 173.5% 55.2% Net income $6.205M $2.601M $4.929M 138.6% 25.9% EPS $0.29 $0.14 $0.26 107.1% 11.5%

Source: Form 8-K

In addition to solid growth numbers for Q2, ACMR raised its outlook for FY2020. It previously expected 2020 revenue of $130-150M. The new forecast calls for 2020 revenue of $140-155M, an increase of 37% YoY at the midpoint.

Why business is booming at ACMR

Business in China has been strong lately, and that's not by accident. ACMR is a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, specifically those needed for cleaning. Unlike certain competitors, ACMR manufactures its equipment in China even though its headquarters remain in the U.S. ACMR has two factories operational in China, and a third is under construction in Lingang. The new production facility is much larger than existing ones and expected to start production in 2022.

This attribute is something that is considered desirable by Chinese customers as alluded to in the earnings call:

"This customer choose ACM due to our technology leadership and benefit our R&D and production capability in China. We believe the proximity of this customer to our new Lingang facility can lead to a strong long-term collaboration for future business opportunities."

A transcript of the Q2 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Chinese companies have good reason to pay attention to who their suppliers are. The U.S. government has been imposing sanctions on companies in China, including forcing some suppliers to stop doing business with certain Chinese companies. For instance, TSMC (TSM) has been forced to stop providing foundry services to Huawei.

This has led to a number of consequences. One is an increased emphasis on self-reliance in China. Heavy investments are being poured into every facet of the semiconductor food chain, including manufacturing. There is a desire for semiconductor companies in China that can replace those that are no longer able to do business with the country for whatever reason.

Among the companies seeing a benefit are HLMC, YMTC, and several others. The first two are among ACMR's most important customers. In 2019, YMTC and HLMC accounted for 28% and 27% of revenue, respectively. The only non-Chinese customer of note is SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) from South Korea, which accounted for 20% of revenue at ACMR. YMTC, HLMC, and SK Hynix are currently ACMR's top three customers.

Other customers from China worth mentioning include CXMT and SMIC. ACMR expects the latter to surpass SK Hynix and become one of its top three customers. In addition, ACMR thinks there's room for more customers from China. From the earnings call:

"we announced a total of $36 million of purchase orders and participating in final state of bidding process with 2 new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices."

ACMR's customer base is dominated by companies from China. ACMR is clearly benefiting from Chinese investments in semiconductor manufacturing as a supplier of related equipment. Not only are most of ACMR's customers from China, but they're also the ones driving growth at the company.

How ACMR could get derailed

China does not look to end its investments in semiconductor manufacturing anytime soon. So, ACMR looks to be in a good position to ride this wave and grow along with it. ACMR could potentially profit from this opportunity for many years to come. But there is a possibility out there that could result in ACMR getting the short end of the stick.

The U.S. government is intent on denying the supply of semiconductor chips to certain Chinese companies, Huawei in particular. The Chinese response has been to build up its own semiconductor industry as a way to bypass U.S. sanctions. The next move by the U.S. government could be to try to deny the flow of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China so as to prevent China from building up its manufacturing capacity of semiconductor chips.

ACMR manufactures its equipment in China, but it apparently needs parts from the U.S. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Again, as you know, a lot of our supply chain, we're fortunate is in Asia. China is certainly back to business as we speak. There are some components that we have to get in Japan or even some in the U.S. that we have seen some lead times stretch out. But we're managing it closely, and we feel we've got that mitigated."

At the moment, ACMR is able to supply equipment to Chinese customers. But the U.S. government may seek to block deliveries if the equipment contains U.S. parts. There's a precedent for this. For example, equipment from ASML (ASML) contains U.S. parts. The U.S. government used this to put pressure on the government of the Netherlands to deny the delivery of EUV lithography machines from ASML to China. So, even with ASML not manufacturing its machines in the U.S., the U.S. found a way to block the delivery of equipment to China.

The U.S. could try to slow down the building of semiconductor manufacturing plants in China by denying them the equipment from suppliers like ACMR that are needed to start production. This would obviously impact ACMR a great deal since almost all of its clients happen to be in China. China may be a big opportunity for ACMR right now, but there is no guarantee that will remain the case indefinitely.

ACMR is priced for perfection

ACMR currently trades at much higher valuations than some of its peers after the stock's run-up in price this year. For instance, Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are some of ACMR's competitors. Both of them are much cheaper than ACMR. AMCR compensates by growing faster than the others.

ACMR AMAT LRCX Market cap $1.76B $58.46B $54.20B Enterprise value $1.70B $59.15B $53.30B Revenue ("TTM") $121.43M $17.75B $10.04B EBITDA $20.27M $4.38B $2.94B Trailing P/E 131.58 18.54 24.65 Forward P/E 92.59 14.10 17.64 Price/sales ("TTM") 16.44 3.63 5.52 Price/book 19.58 6.11 10.46 EV/EBITDA 94.71 13.52 17.64 Dividend yield N/A 1.41% 1.3%

Source: finance.yahoo.com

But if growth were to falter for whatever reason, AMCR could get punished severely. The stock has been priced for near perfection. Everything needs to go in favor of ACMR, which is something that may be too much to ask, considering the possibility of future sanctions by the U.S. government.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

ACMR is currently on a roll. The fact that the stock has appreciated by 421% YTD in 2020 is clear evidence of that. Sales of its semiconductor manufacturing equipment are booming thanks to a number of Chinese companies. Two of them already account for 55% of revenue as of 2019. Several other companies from China are poised to add to that number.

However, reliance on China could come back to bite ACMR. The U.S. is currently engaged in what could be described as a "tech war" with China. China would like to strengthen its semiconductor industry by building more fabs, which need equipment like the ones provided by ACMR. The U.S. may decide to block the delivery of such equipment to Chinese customers, and it could resort to various measures to accomplish such a deed.

But regardless of what tactic is used, the end result would be the same. ACMR could be denied access to most if not all of its client base. Without China, ACMR is unlikely to keep posting the growth numbers from recent quarterly earnings that people are accustomed to seeing.

I am, therefore, neutral on ACMR. ACMR definitely offers a compelling growth story, but there is a possibility, if not certainty, that the U.S. government will cause that growth to come to a premature end. If there is one thing that can be taken for granted is that the U.S. government will try anything to come out on top when it comes to China. Even resorting to doing things that are quite frankly unprecedented and unheard of before. It would be unwise to dismiss the possibility the U.S. government could spoil the party for ACMR.

The stock has already appreciated by so much. ACMR trades at 132 times earnings and almost 93 times forward earnings based on lofty expectations of future growth. Any small hiccup or slide in growth could cause the stock to sell off. So, while it's tempting to go long ACMR, it's probably best to stay on the sidelines for now on this one. But if it wasn't for the risk associated with the U.S. government, ACMR would have been a long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.