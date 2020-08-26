Alaska Air is doing what it can to accelerate the remaking of its fleet, looking to return unneeded leased Airbus jets ahead of schedule while waiting on future MAX deliveries.

The CARES Act has helped some, and the airline industry could get further support as passenger traffic remains quite weak and layoffs could be politically unpalatable going into elections.

Alaska Air was well in the red in the second quarter, as it would have been effectively impossible to reduce costs in line with a nearly 90% drop in RPMs.

It's been almost a year since I've updated my thoughts on Alaska Air (ALK), and suffice it to say the world has changed a bit in the interim. Although Alaska Air still occupies an attractive niche with respect to costs and revenues (sandwiched between traditional network carriers and LCCs) and an attractive core franchise on the West Coast, COVID-19 has destroyed air travel demand and the road back to normal is a multiyear path with virtually no visibility. I like Alaska Air's cost structure, balance sheet, and fleet flexibility, and I think those attributes will serve the company well. I'm modeling Alaska Air with a return to 2019-era revenue and EBITDAR in 2023, with a longer timeline to FCF "normalization" due to an extended delivery schedule for 737 MAX aircraft. Multiple valuation methodologies suggest that Alaska Air is meaningfully undervalued and priced for double-digit annualized returns from here, but this is an idea that will take time and patience and will be vulnerable to meaningful recurrences of COVID-19 in the coming quarters/years.

Trying To Manage The Unmanageable

To some extent, Alaska Air's second quarter financial results don't mean a whole lot. The healthy balance sheet was certainly welcome, as was the better than expected performance on CASM ex-fuel (up 162% to $0.22), but with available seat miles down 75% and revenue per available seat mile down almost 28%, it was a brutal quarter and EBITDAR plunged into the red.

Unlike Copa (CPA), which is the only other passenger airline I regularly write about, Alaska Air is limited in just how much it can cut costs during these sharp downturns. To that end, salary and benefit expense declined only 17% on an 82% drop in revenue, leading this line-item to grow to 112% of revenue versus a historical average closer to the mid-20%'s. Alaska Air did receive almost $1 billion under the CARES Act ($725M as a grant, $267M as a loan), and two of the conditions of that aid were no furloughs or pay cuts, and there has been chatter of further government support as a means of avoiding widespread industry layoffs in the fall as passenger demand remains very low.

Trying To Stay Flexible Amid A Sharp Downturn

With a load factor of less than 40% in the second quarter, it could be argued that Alaska Air is still operating more capacity than is really in demand, and it doesn't look as though the trend is turning meaningfully higher. Industry capacity for September has been trending down throughout August, with September capacity now looking to be about 50% lower than the year-ago period (with Alaska Air down somewhat less). Passenger throughput has been even weaker, with reported declines still on the order of 70%, although this is a metric that can change fairly quickly.

In such an environment, all Alaska Air management can reasonably be asked to do is manage what is manageable, and I believe they are doing so. Management indicated that the company would be "35% smaller in the fall", and the company has permanently parked a dozen Airbus aircraft while also apparently entering into negotiations to return 39 A320s ahead of their scheduled lease expirations. While there will be a cost to any early return, I believe it would be a prudent move for the company and it would accelerate the company's efforts to return to an all-Boeing (BA) fleet.

Management is still hoping to add 18 737 MAX jets by the end of 2021, and there should be some compensation in play from Boeing for the delays incurred in the 737 MAX program. All told, the company will have a younger, more efficient fleet at the end of this process, and centralizing around a common manufacturer will reduce the over $50M in otherwise unnecessary costs the company incurs every year from managing this dual fleet (it increases maintenance costs, training costs, and so on).

Alaska Air also benefits from a comparatively flexible cost and revenue structure. In more normal times, Alaska Air's cost structure (an ex-fuel CASM of about $0.086 to $0.087) fit comfortably between the network carriers like United Continental (UAL), Delta (DAL), and American (AAL), all of which had ex-fuel CASMs over $0.12, and low-cost carriers like Southwest (LUV) and Allegiant (ALGT). Alaska Air didn't generate as much revenue as the network carriers (a RASM around $0.13 versus $0.17 to $0.18 for United, Delta, and American), but it generated more than the $0.10 to $0.12 of Allegiant and Southwest, and Alaska Air can do well in that middle ground.

The Outlook

As I said before, I do expect Alaska Air to regain 2019 levels of revenue and EBITDAR in 2023, and I do believe the company can reach free cash flow breakeven in 2021 depending upon what the company does (or can do) with respect to 737 MAX deliveries. While I expect FCF margins to be below the long-term trend for several years as the company recovers from the COVID-19 crisis and brings MAXs into the fleet, I do see meaningful free cash flow growth potential beyond 2024.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is never an exact process, and the huge uncertainties regarding normalization of air travel make it even more challenging. Both discounted free cash flow and forward EBITDAR suggest Alaska Air is meaningfully undervalued, but I fully acknowledge there's minimal visibility into 2021 now, let alone 2024 or 2029. Assuming that normalization is in the cards for 2023, discounted EBITDAR supports a fair value in the low $50's, and I likewise believe the long-term free cash flow potential of the business supports a mid-teens annualized return from today's level.

Given Alaska Air's demonstrated competence in the pre-COVID-19 operating environment, the healthy balance sheet today, the fleet restructuring options, and the prospects for meaningful EBITDAR and FCF in 2022 and beyond, I believe this is a riskier name that is well worth considering today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.