Salesforce.com is never cheap, and rightfully so. The company is growing at an impressive rate considering its size, and remains founder-led, agile, and continuing to expand in lucrative markets.

I've been a long-time fan of Salesforce.com (CRM). The company has been one of those long-term compounders that is quietly making investors huge returns. I say quietly because I don't see it popping up in the news nearly as often as many other tech giants, and definitely not as much as other cloud names in the past few months. However, this is likely not justified. Given the company's valuation, track record, and growth prospects, I think that CRM is well-positioned to continue to crush the market for years to come. The company is still led by its founder, Marc Benioff, who has successfully steered it into new lines of business over the years and overseen exceptional growth.

The Dow will welcome CRM to the storied index on Monday, August 31, to increase its technology exposure due to the Apple (AAPL) split. If you don't understand, you can read into it, but it's really not worth your time, since price-weighting just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Despite all the buzz about the Dow shakeup, however, I expect that the news over the next week will likely be focused on the resurgence in growth for the company following concerns over a pullback in IT spend.

(Source: Company Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation)

The most recent quarter saw acceleration in revenue growth, which was happy news for shareholders following a dip in the last quarter as companies reeled in spending. Management also upped revenue guidance for the fiscal year to $20.7-20.8 billion, even as revenue topped $5 billion for the first time this quarter. Adding on to that, operating margin was up to greater than 20%, with an additional 75 bps projected for the fiscal year, and current remaining performance obligation (basically mark-to-market, or revenue backlog, abbreviated CRPO) was up 26% yoy as well to $15.2 billion. Looking across the quarter, I don't see any real downsides to CRM's performance, and the acceleration in CRPO and revenue growth likely explain the huge uptick in the shares post market.

(Source: Company Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation)

CRM's website offers an in-depth and interesting look at the products that the company has to offer, which I've found useful, including video demos and use cases. Looking above, Salesforce Platform and Other benefited by 41% from the Tableau acquisition (data analytics), which will compare against itself starting next quarter. There was solid growth across all business lines, but it's worth noting that Sales Cloud grew slower than the rest of the product lines, despite being the company's legacy business.This is a very positive sign to me when I'm researching a company. Although CRM launched as a sales force tool (obviously), it has managed to pivot and grow into other business lines organically or via acquisition very effectively. This ability to pivot is indicative of an organizational agility that many mega-cap companies don't possess.

(Source: Company Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation)

Looking at the size of a company like CRM, its market cap is right around $200 billion (forgive me if it changes significantly as the stock trades on 8/27). That comes with some safety, considering the size and breadth of the company's customers and operations, but the law of large numbers does tend to limit how quickly a big company can grow. However, when it comes to tech, the best companies haven't been held back so far. Look at some of the blowout numbers from the FAANG/FANMAG/whatever it's being called now over the past few years. Likewise, CRM's projection of 21-22% revenue growth for FY2021 is amazing considering the company's size.

Looking above at the company's TAM projections, the overall TAM is projected to be ~$176 billion by 2024 with a 14% long-run growth rate across business lines (this has been adjusted upward over time). This is a useful thought exercise, but is by no means limiting for the company, as it has expanded into many different business lines over the years. Consider the launch of Work.com, which has gained traction in the past few months. CRM was able to quickly launch this product in conjunction with Accenture (ACN), among others, to aid companies, governments, and others to re-open effectively, while sharing information and best practices. Not only is this beneficial to the company's results, it's truly a beneficial product for the customers and will improve brand loyalty coming out of the pandemic. Here's CEO Marc Benioff on the earnings call:

Another incredible victory in the quarter has really been Work.com. Here is a product that I don’t think there is a product that we’ve ever built faster, but never been more successful more rapidly. And you look at so many success stories, public sector organizations and enterprises today in the middle of this pandemic everyone needs contact tracing, they shift scheduling. Everybody needs workforce command center, try to bring everyone back safely. Well, Work.com is delivering that. Just look at the results at the University of Kentucky, for example. It’s a difficult situation for university to bring all these students back, and we’re thrilled to partner with them, with Work.com.

Other victories from the quarter included a partnership with PayPal (PYPL) and onboarding of the first 35,000 customers from the deal with AT&T (T) inked back in February.

One of the more interesting points to understand about CRM is that the individual value propositions are less than a combination of the whole. The company offers a wide array of products to its customers, with over 1/2 of them using more than one of the clouds at a retention rate of >90%. All of the things that investors love about SaaS companies are evidenced by the long-run returns for CRM, which is effectively the company that I hope my smaller software companies can turn into.

(Source: Company Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation))

CRM is the leader in CRM applications (go figure), and the lead has expanded over time. It had the first-mover advantage in deploying software as a service, giving all of the benefits so touted today on Wall Street, like low upfront costs to customers, easy onboarding, low overhead, high retention, no piracy, etc.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the company's cash generation, free cash flow has grown meaningfully over time and is projected to increase by 15-16% this year, with FCF coming in at $315 million at 22% growth this quarter. Management has guided for ~3% of revenue spent on capex, with solid operating margin expansion, so I expect to see a continued upward trend in free cash flow, which could some day be used to fund a dividend (although a minimal one considering the company's P/E).

Although CRM is profitable, it trades at a very high P/E ratio. This is to be expected considering that the company has maintained its stellar rate of growth despite its large size. As margin expands, I do expect to see meaningful earnings increases in the coming years with the potential for a slowdown in revenue growth.

Since CRM is profitable, I will use F.A.S.T. Graphs to take a quick look at compiled analyst earnings projections compared to average valuations. The use case is limited here, in a way, due to the long-run average valuation skew based on CRM's earnings. I'll use ~80X, which is likely what the company will be trading around when the market opens 8/27. Based on that, an investment today could yield around 19% annualized, with the caveat of very high uncertainty. However, I expect upward revisions to these estimates based on the company's results, with management projecting $3.72-3.74 in adjusted EPS for the full FY. Considering valuations across the sector today, I think that CRM is still worthy of a look, and I added to my position yesterday. I'm long for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.