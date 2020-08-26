Although their leverage is high, given their stable earnings it does not pose any material risks and should also decrease as their growth projects increase their earnings.

Their distribution coverage with free cash flow is strong and once their capital expenditure winds down in 2022, they should be capable of increasing their distributions.

TC PipeLines entered this downturn well prepared and thus unlike many of their peers, they were able to keep their distributions steady and now offer a high 8% yield.

Introduction

When looking across the proverbial sea of midstream Master Limited Partnerships, TC PipeLines (TCP) stands out for being one of the few that managed to sustain their distributions amidst the turmoil in 2020. They entered this downturn well prepared and thus offer investors a nice high distribution yield of slightly over 8%.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Unlike many other Master Limited Partnerships, they were actually able to completely cover their distributions with free cash flow, with a very strong average during 2018-2019 of 199.56%. This set them up very well heading into this downturn since they were not reliant on debt or equity markets to provide any funding. It was also positive to see their operating cash flow during the first half of 2020 remained the same at $228m and this was not due to working capital movements. This helped keep their dividend coverage strong at 126.32% during the first half of 2020, despite their capital expenditure surging from only $33m to $93m year on year.

Given this continued strong distribution coverage, it explains their reasoning to keep their distributions unchanged despite most peers reducing their distributions. Looking ahead this creates a margin of safety to help absorb the additional forecast capital expenditure coming in 2021, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: TC PipeLines' Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation

Since their capital expenditure guidance is forecast to increase in 2021, their distribution coverage will most likely decrease and only just be adequate, but thankfully it should improve in the following two years as their capital expenditure is subsequently reduced. This means that they should have excess free cash flow to either provide higher distributions or deleverage, with their capital structure, leverage and liquidity providing insights into which path is more likely.

Image Source: Author

Following their years of running a self-funding business model it was not surprising to see their net debt trending lower, albeit at a relatively slow pace. This obviously sets a positive precedence before reviewing their broader leverage situation, which will ultimately determine whether unitholders can expect higher distributions in the future. It was also positive to see that their cash balance was boosted during the first half of 2020 to help their liquidity.

Image Source: Author

When looking at their financial metrics it appears that their leverage is high, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.09 sitting comfortably between 3.51 and 5.00. Whilst high leverage may not be ideal, considering the stability of their earnings it nonetheless is not concerning and thus does not pose a threat to neither their distributions nor their ability to remain a going concern.

Their growth projects should in theory increase their earnings and thus given their self-funding business model, their leverage should automatically decrease even if their net debt is not further reduced. This means that they are more likely to favor paying higher distributions than deleveraging, as the latter would provide little benefit given their stable earnings.

Image Source: Author

Overall their liquidity is a rather mixed picture, but thankfully it still appears at least adequate. On one hand, their current ratio of 0.63 is quite low and would normally be considered weak but their strong cash ratio of 0.52 mitigates this downside. When this relatively large cash balance is combined with their ability to produce free cash flow after distribution payments, it means that they are not reliant on credit facilities. Whilst they face a sizable $450m debt maturity in 2022, as the table included below displays, they should easily be capable of refinancing due to their investment-grade credit rating.

Image Source: TC PipeLines' Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

Conclusion

If nothing else, their management should be commended for having their partnership already well prepared heading into this downturn and to borrow a saying from Warren Buffett, they were not caught swimming naked. Given the mixture of a sustainable high dividend yield and future prospects for growth, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from TC PipeLines' Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.