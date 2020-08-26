The market is already pricing in a strong V-shaped recovery, and it will take a strong rebound in business in 2021 just to live up to current expectations.

Epiroc did modestly better than expected in the second quarter, as the company's strong service business held up very well.

I thought Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) was in good shape for the downturn and offered a decent return for its superior quality back in late April, but I certainly did not expect the strong rally in the shares since then – close to 30% for the local shares and close to 45% for the ADRs – as investors apparently are going all-in on the prospects for a sharp near-term rebound in mining output and infrastructure activity.

Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) has been even stronger, while FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) and Caterpillar (CAT) are only modest laggards on a comparative basis. As far as laggards go, that would be Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) (OTCPK:SDVKF), though both are still up about 15% since the time of that last Epiroc article.

I continue to like Epiroc, but I can’t see the macro developments that would support such a sharp revision in sentiment and valuation. I do like Epiroc’s long-term leverage to more mining going underground, as well as its strong service-driven aftermarket business, and its leverage to digitalization/automation, but unless you believe miners are suddenly going to open the taps on capital spending, I think Epiroc is due for some retrenchment.

Core Equipment And Service Carries The Day

Epiroc’s second-quarter results were definitely better than feared back in April. Revenue declined only 15% versus initial expectations of 20%-plus declines, beating expectations by about 2%. Equipment and Service revenue declined 13%, Equipment down 21%, Service down 4%, beating expectations by 14% and 4%, respectively. Tool & Attachment revenue declined 22%, missing by 12% on weaker infrastructure-related hydraulic sales.

Gross margin declined just 120bp this quarter, as the company’s strong service mix helped offset overhead under-absorption. Operating income fell 32%, beating by 7%, with operating margin declining 320bp. By segment, E&S profits beat by 12% (with a margin of nearly 23%), while T&A profits missed by 18% (with a margin of just under 10%).

Conditions Remain Challenging

It’s true that metals more core to Epiroc’s business mix, copper and gold specifically, have held up comparatively better than others. It’s likewise true that most jurisdictions designated mines as essential and largely allowed them to operate through the second quarter. Even so, mine output declined by double digits, reducing demand for wear parts (“consumables”, so to speak, that make up about 40% of Epiroc’s aftermarket sales), and management said customers were hesitant to place new equipment orders.

Epiroc’s orders declined by 17% in the quarter, with Equipment orders down 29%, Service orders down 3%, and Tools & Attachments down 22%. Again, strong service demand remains a key part of the Epiroc story and a key differentiator from other mining companies. With machinery idled during the quarter, and unlikely to be fully utilized right away, several operators have taken advantage of the opportunity to do retrofits or other fleet servicing.

The decline in Equipment orders is pretty straightforward to me, with Komatsu and Sandvik likewise seeing weaker demand for mining capex, though Sandvik sounded more bullish on a near-term rebound in demand for equipment. The businesses aren’t so radically different in terms of their end-market exposures, so this is an interesting “quirk” to monitor.

In the Tools and Attachments business, demand was down in both mining-related rock drilling and in infrastructure-driven hydraulic attachments, with infrastructure demand particularly weak. Again, this seems at least broadly consistent with what companies in the construction market are saying.

What Will The Recovery Look Like?

The market seems to be moving toward the expectation of a sharp V-shaped recovery in equipment and aftermarket demand, and I think that may be premature. Mining companies have been careful about managing their fleet capex even before this downturn, and I believe there still are going to be meaningful delays in starting new projects, as COVID-19 created backlogs and delays in the permitting processes in many areas. I do believe that aftermarket demand will likely be stronger, as mining companies look to maximize the utility of their fleets, but I think commitments to new capex could be slower to develop.

Clients remain very interested in automation and digital products, and I continue to believe this is the next real leg of growth for Epiroc, and I won’t be surprised to see the company help this process along through select M&A. I also expect to see more mining move underground over time, benefiting companies like Epiroc and Sandvik relative to companies like Caterpillar and Komatsu.

One wildcard to watch is the infrastructure market in the U.S. Should there be some meaningful level of federal stimulus targeted at infrastructure, it would definitely be a boon to Epiroc, but this has been a driver that people have been waiting for (in vain) for years now.

The Outlook

I don’t believe the five-year or 10-year outlooks for Epiroc have changed all that significantly; I didn’t cut my longer-term estimates as much as the sell-side did when the COVID-19 downturn started, and I’m not revising them up as much as the sell-side has to now. For whatever reason, sell-side analysts seem to forget that mining is a cyclical business, and their out-year estimates can swing wildly through the cycles.

I do still expect a double-digit decline in revenue for Epiroc in 2020, followed by a modest recovery in 2021 and a stronger recovery in 2022. As I said, while I believe aftermarket revenue can improve on healthy pricing for copper and gold, I believe major mine operators are going to be careful about capex for at least the next 12 months. I still expect long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range (organic) from Epiroc, with improvements in margins and asset utilization driving a mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth rate.

The Bottom Line

Wall Street seems to have gone “all in” on a V-shaped recovery for mining suppliers like Epiroc, even though many suppliers of components to the industry (and industry participants themselves) are saying it could be a shallower, more stretched-out recovery. With the shares already trading at around 14.5x my 2022 EBITDA estimate, I don’t see much “wiggle room” here, and I’m worried that anything that dents the V-shaped recovery expectation could hit the shares harder. Epiroc is a name I’d be happy to own at a lower price, but I’m not buying today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.