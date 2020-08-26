Earnings multiple and NAV discount should revert to the mean as rental collections and earnings sustain at normal levels.

CIO has strong exposure to eight secondary markets that will rebound much quicker than the national average.

The bear case that offices will become less relevant is real, but CIO is well-positioned and bearish outcomes are priced into the stock.

Thesis

City Office REIT (CIO) has experienced a massive decline in its stock price due to the potential of decreased office demand caused by work from home. A flexible office policy among many companies will likely have a negative impact on office demand.

CIO is positioned to mitigate against decreased demand given its strong exposure to eight secondary markets. These markets include Seattle, Portland, Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa, and Orlando. Management has implemented prudent capital allocation decisions that will reward shareholders over the long-term. The company's attractive valuation relative to its office REIT peers and the REIT sector make it a "buy" at current prices.

The Bear Case

Due to COVID-19, many companies have shifted a large portion of their work forces to remote work. Here are some facts on the current state of CIO and the industry.

Management stated in their Q2 conference call that utilization rate was still around 20% for their properties.

Net absorption for the office sector fell for the first time in a decade in Q2.

Businesses have put off expansion plans, and many seek short-term renewals at current locations.

Sublease activity at rental rates lower than market averages has risen over the past several months.

CIO's weighted average lease term is just 4.2 years. This is much lower than its peers, which average around 7 years.

Company Weighted average lease term (years) CIO 4.2 CUZ 7.5 HIW 8.8 BDN 6.6

Shorter lease terms make the company more susceptible to higher vacancy rates should tenants decide to downsize. Likely, this is where the sector is going in general, as companies seek more flexible office space options. Additionally, new leasing levels remain weak, contributing to lower net absorption levels. Ominous forecasts for the office sector, as well as CIO's shorter lease terms, threaten the company's long-term prospects.

CIO's Catalysts

The bear case is overblown for CIO. The REIT has exposure across eight markets in the South and Southwest. CIO's markets are expected to outperform both overall U.S. markets and gateway markets in terms of superior population and employment growth.

Source

These projections were made pre-covid. But covid's impact on migration trends is likely to accentuate this positive outlook. Demand is shifting from primary markets to secondary and tertiary markets. The cost of doing business and rental rates per square foot are much higher in gateway markets. Rental costs make up a much larger portion of a company's revenue in primary, central business district markets than secondary markets. This will incentivize potential relocation to lower-cost markets as big cities lose their relevance.

I would not argue that primary markets, like New York and San Francisco, are perpetually doomed. However, secondary markets are certainly positioned to benefit from their near-term struggles. CIO's markets have much lower rental rates per square foot than primary markets. CIO's base rent per square foot is $24.83, compared to $85.12 on average for Manhattan. Thus, businesses' rental costs consist of a much smaller portion of their revenue in non-primary markets, making the prospects of downsizing less financially attractive.

Demand for office properties in the U.S. suburbs was exceeding central business district properties pre-covid, as millennials have been shifting from cities to the suburbs. Companies focused on the urban core will be incentivized to instill satellite outposts to house workers migrating to the suburbs. Lower costs in the suburbs make this option financially attractive.

The delta between suburban rents and cbd rents remains significant. CBD rents are higher than suburban office rents by about 60%.

Source- Cushman and Wakefield

CIO's primarily suburban office stock should benefit from greater demand for the suburbs, providing protection against decreased demand due to greater use of work from home among businesses.

Earnings Valuation

Concern over the long-term negative impacts of covid on the office sector has pushed down CIO's stock price. Meanwhile, rent collections have been just under 100%. The short-term impact of covid on CIO's bottom line has been minimal. On a P/FFO ratio basis, CIO trades at a modest discount to its comparable peer office REITs and a massive discount compared to the REIT sector. Of course, the discount is somewhat justified, given CIO's higher leverage levels.

Company P/CFFO (Net debt + preferred stock)/EBITDA CIO 7.05 7.9 CUZ 10.37 4.4 HIW 11.19 4.9 BDN 7.59 7 REIT sector 22.70 -

Source- Company Supplemental Financial Information

The significant delta between the office sector and REIT average has created a buying opportunity for office REITs. Mean reversion should occur over the next few years should earnings sustain at their present levels with some modest growth.

One of the concerning aspects of CIO's earnings history is the large delta between CFFO (core funds from operations) and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). AFFO adjusts for leasing commissions, tenant improvements (TIs), and maintenance capital expenditures. Over the last several quarters, CIO has posted much lower AFFO per share numbers, attributable to one-time TI costs to accommodate the re-leasing large tenants and large scale new leases.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 CFFO per share 1.04 0.97 1.08 1.17 0.25 0.26 0.29 AFFO per share 0.71 0.74 0.76 0.83 0.14 0.14 0.14

Source- CIO Q2 Supplemental Financial Information

Given CIO's small portfolio of just 23 properties, AFFO will fluctuate. But management anticipates the coming quarters will show the delta between CFFO and AFFO should revert to its normal levels, and the dividend will be covered. The gap between CFFO and AFFO is concerning, but nowhere near the levels of small cap peers Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF). Both these companies have much lower profits due to the amount spent on leasing commissions, TIs, and maintenance capex.

CIO's historical delta between CFFO per share and AFFO per share has been around $.30 per share. The company's last three quarters show an annualized delta close to $.50 per share. For 2020, management expects CFFO per share to be between $1.15 and $1.18. Thus, normalized AFFO per share should range around $.75 per share. Such would give CIO a P/AFFO of 11, fairly low in my opinion.

NAV Discount

CIO's attractive earnings valuation is matched with the company trading at a large discount to its net asset value (NYSE:NAV). Recent third-party estimates placed CIO's NAV to be at $13.18. At a current stock price of $8.25, CIO is trading at a 37% discount to NAV.

2020 Projected NOI 101,000 Cap rate 7.4% Asset fair value 1,364,865 Cash and receivables 116,000 Total assets 1,480,865 Liabilities 742,000 Preferred stock outstanding 112,000 NAV 626,865 Weighted average shares 47,542 NAV per share 13.19

Source- SEC Filings, author calculations

I view this NAV estimate as fair, given that it implies a 7.4% cap rate. CIO's class A space in secondary markets probably indicate this estimate is conservative. With the amount of capital seeking stable, cash flowing assets, I do not think cap rates will change much from current levels. For CIO to trade at its estimated NAV, the stock price would have to increase over 50%. Significant upside potential exists, though the low earnings multiple and NAV discount will hamper future acquisition opportunities due to a much higher current cost of capital.

Prudent Management and Capital Allocation- Stock Buybacks, Dividend Cuts, and G&A Efficiency

Stock Issuances, Repurchases, and Insider Buying

In addition to making accretive investment decisions that will reward shareholders, financing decisions are also very impactful on performance. In late 2019, CIO's stock was trading at $13.85. The company took advantage of such a high stock price and issued shares at a cost of equity around 5.5%.

Price 13.85 AFFO per share 0.75 Cost of equity 5.5%

Source- Author calculations

Management planned to use the proceeds for acquisitions, but the company reversed course because of covid. Instead, management repurchased shares. 11.3 million shares were repurchased at $8.80 per share, well below the $13.85 price at which they issued shares. Shares were repurchased at an effective 8.6% cap rate, well above the estimated 7.4%.

Additionally, management bought shares in the early days of covid. Clearly, executives' actions demonstrate a belief that the market is greatly undervaluing their assets. In its Q2 conference call, CFO Tony Maretic stated regarding its recent stock buyback and valuation,

And so, stepping back as far as what we're doing, you know, you're looking at our share buyback. You look at us putting $100 million into our own company, we effectively bought at 8.6 cap rate on our own portfolio. When you look at kind of the midpoint of our NOI and backing up land $200 a foot, we know our assets inside and out. We know some strong things that are happening that we've identified here on cash flow, and so we see that as a no brainer, low risk, and we preserve great liquidity we see the market today is just not being valued to a level where it's worth the risk."

Dividend Cut

CIO cut its quarterly dividend in early March from $.235 per share to $.15 per share. While a dividend cut is typically viewed as a negative, how much a company distributes to shareholders effectively has no bearing on its fair value. The earnings the company brought in pre-covid will be unaffected by a change in dividend distributions.

The previous dividend was uncovered and above its office REIT peers' yields. The move preserves capital and increases liquidity in these uncertain times. More importantly, it demonstrates management is willing to make short-term decisions that may reflect poorly in terms of headlines or investor response. Long-term, the dividend cut was a good decision. Preserving capital lowers a company's cost of capital by not having to rely so heavily on other sources for funding.

G&A

A major concern regarding small-cap REITs is that their small size will result in inefficient overhead. Many small-cap REITs have G&A expenses that consist of a significant portion of their revenues (over 10%). However, CIO has maintained an efficient structure. G&A consists of under 7% of revenues, in-line with its office REIT peers. Having such high G&A expenses would significantly reduce AFFO, diminishing company profits.

Company G&A % revenue CIO 6.90% CUZ 3.80% HIW 5.60% BDN 6.00%

Source- SEC Filings

Conclusion

At current prices, CIO is trading at a low earnings multiple and steep discount to NAV. The stability of the office sector and CIO's strong market location should lend itself to multiple expansion and a closing NAV gap over time. CIO's stock price decline is comparable to retail and hotel REITs, which have seen much greater disruption from covid. It is still too early to quantify the long-term impact of work from home shifts on office demand. However, CIO's class of properties and location serve as catalysts to protect against this potential long-term headwind.

With its stock price down so much, I would argue the risk is baked into the stock price. Once investors begin to realize the long-term change in office demand will not be dramatic, office REITs should see increases in stock prices from their current levels to historical averages. CIO warrants a P/AFFO multiple closer to 15 in my opinion, representing a fair value of $11.25 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I purchased shares in the past few days upon reading more about the stock.