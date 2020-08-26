Twilio's stock price is frothy but remains a solid long-term opportunity. The CPaaS industry is still in its early days.

The company is providing Q3 guidance only with expectations of an astounding 36% to 38% YoY revenue growth.

Despite the beat, the share price dropped 16% after the earnings call and after the company announcement of a new share offering.

It is as if the pandemic never happened. Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) continues to perform at an exceptional pace with Q2 2020 YoY revenue growth of 46% despite the pandemic-induced recession. Twilio is operating almost as if everything is normal. Well OK, not quite normal. The dollar-based net expansion dropped in Q2. It was "only" 132%.

(Source: Twilio)

The Digital Transformation Revolution

Twilio is a unique player in the world of digital transformation, providing a customer engagement platform for contact center applications. The company offers a set of high-level communications APIs that address every type of customer engagement. The APIs enable developers to:

embed voice, messaging, video and email capabilities into their applications and are designed to support almost all the fundamental ways humans communicate, unlocking innovators to address just about any communication market."

While the pandemic accelerated many company's digital transformation projects, Twilio management estimates that 85% of contact centers are still located on-premises, meaning there is still significant growth potential in this market niche.

In the words of company management, "there has never been a better time in the contact center space."

Business Model

The company keeps SG&A expenses low with a business model that caters to software developers, who are "becoming increasingly influential in technology decisions in a wide variety of companies."

We call this approach our Business Model for Innovators, which empowers developers by reducing friction and upfront costs, encouraging experimentation, and enabling developers to grow as customers as their ideas succeed. We established and maintain our leadership position by engaging directly with, and cultivating, our developer community, which has led to the rapid adoption of our platform… By accessing our easy-to-adopt APIs, extensive self-service documentation and customer support team, developers build our products into their applications and then test such applications through free trial periods that we provide. Once they have decided to use our products beyond the initial free trial period, customers provide their credit card information and only pay for the actual usage of our products. Historically, we have acquired the substantial majority of our customers through this self-service model. As customers expand their usage of our platform, our relationships with them often evolve to include business leaders within their organizations."

Stock Performance

Both Twilio the business and the stock have been performing exceptionally well, with the stock up ~2.5X this year alone. But the stock has stumbled post-earnings call, dropping ~16% before stabilizing, despite the fact that the company performed above expectations, beating on both revenue and earnings.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The poor market reaction may be a case of selling the news post-quarterly results after an outstanding quarter in a difficult economic environment. The other factor that may have been interpreted negatively was the announcement of a new share offering of $1.25 billion.

While the investment community may have reacted negatively towards the share dilution of ~4%, most companies are raising their cash levels by some means in order to prepare for a potentially long and deep recession. I view this share offering as a positive move. Now, Twilio has more than $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, enough to survive the current macroeconomic environment for a significant length of time.

Actuals versus Estimates

Twilio has a history of beating analyst estimates by a significant amount and Q2 2020 was no different.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The ongoing exceptional performance relative to analyst estimates is a sign of conservative management. Twilio management has guided for Q3 YoY revenue growth of 36% to 38%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

While the revenue growth rate is down from the 5-year growth rate of 66%, and the forward estimate is even less, readers should keep in mind that most companies have withdrawn guidance. The fact that Twilio is providing guidance for 36+% revenue growth in this difficult environment is quite encouraging in my opinion.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how Twilio stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward EV/Sales versus forward revenue growth. Note: Please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Twilio is sitting above the best-fit line but still less than one standard deviation above the line. This indicates the stock price is somewhat frothy relative to its peers. Despite the high valuation, it is still valued much less than other high growth stocks such as Shopify (SHOP) and Zscalar (ZS).

Given the strong growth even in the face of a global recession, a strong balance sheet, and long-term potential as a digital transformation enabler, I believe that Twilio is still a good long-term investment.

Investment Risks

It seems unlikely that we will see a vaccine until at least the spring of 2021 and that depends on everything going well in Phase 3 trials for vaccine candidates. I am ignoring the apparent release/approval of the Russian vaccine as I don't believe that it will be accepted by the western world. There is also some politics at play with President Trump announcing a vaccine approval for emergency use. It is difficult to take this seriously as the trials have not been completed. In my opinion, it will be at least a year before we see a return to some kind of normalcy.

In the meantime, the very generous handouts and stimulus are drying up and will not likely persist for much longer, certainly not past the November election. When the handouts stop, I expect that the stock market may become very bearish.

We are in the midst of a recession, if not a depression. Government employment statistics do not really capture the true extent of the state of the economy. Twilio's future performance along with most other stocks depends on economic recovery.

Twilio is highly valued and has definitely benefited from the pandemic as companies have accelerated their digital transformations. It may be possible that business has been pulled forward, impacting longer-term potential.

Summary and Conclusions

Twilio is a digital transformation leader specifically with regards to contact centers and customer engagement. While Twilio has exhibited 66% annual revenue growth over the last 5 years, the growth has slowed down during the pandemic to a "measly" 46% YoY in Q2. In my opinion, that level of performance is exceptional under the current circumstances. Revenue guidance for Q3 issued by company management is for 36%-38% YoY growth. This may have been interpreted poorly by analysts that growth is decelerating.

Of course, with such exceptional performance, growth will certainly slow over time. But keep in mind that Twilio is actually providing guidance whereas most companies have withdrawn guidance completely. Q3 growth of 36% is not too shabby in this difficult economic environment, especially when the management has a history of being conservative.

Investors should really be focusing on the positive aspects of the company, such as the very good dollar-based retention of 132%, strong balance sheet, and a current ratio in excess of 7.

(Source: Portfolio123)

We don't know when the pandemic will subside, and we don't know how the recession will play out, although it may be very likely that it is long and deep. Twilio is in a good position to survive the recession and has the potential for strong revenue growth post-pandemic. While the stock price is certainly frothy, it is still better value than many of the high-growth alternatives such as Shopify or Zscalar. Therefore, I rate Twilio as a cautious buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.