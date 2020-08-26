Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) reported a loss of $1.41 per share in the second quarter due to merger-related expenses and a hike in provision expense. The bottom-line will likely return to being in the black in the second half of the year due to lower provision expense. Moreover, PPBI will record gains on the sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans in the third quarter, which will drive the earnings recovery. Furthermore, earnings will likely improve in 2021 due to cost savings following the system conversion of Opus Bank. For 2020, I'm expecting PPBI to report earnings of $0.07, compared to $2.60 per share in 2019. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PPBI.

Existing Loan Loss Provisions Already Incorporate a Fairly Stressed Economic Environment

PPBI's provision expense surged to $160.6 million in the second quarter, or 107bps of total loans, compared to 29bps of total loans in the first quarter of 2020. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, the management used economic forecasts by Moody's to determine the provisioning requirement. These forecasts included an unemployment rate of 14.1%, GDP change of negative 32.3%, and commercial real estate price index change of negative 46.5% in the second quarter of 2020. In my opinion, these economic assumptions appear quite stressed; hence, I'm expecting the pressure from economic factors on provision expense to decline in the year ahead.

PPBI has a significant exposure to COVID-19 sensitive loan segments, which increases the credit risk the company is facing. According to details given in the presentation, vulnerable loan segments, including hotels and retail, made up 19% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Furthermore, PPBI had to modify 14.9% of its total loans due to the difficulties the customers are facing amid the pandemic. Considering the economic and company-specific factors, I'm expecting PPBI to report a provision expense of $193 million in 2020, or 138bps of total loans, compared to 7bps of total loans in 2019.

Gain on Sale of Loans to Drive Revenues in the Year Ahead

As mentioned in the second quarter's 10-Q filing, PPBI sold $1.13 billion of Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, loans in July 2020. The sale resulted in a gain of $18.9 million that the company will book in the third quarter. I'm expecting the gain to bump up non-interest income, and drive earnings in the year ahead.

Furthermore, the PPP sale will reduce PPBI's loan balance in the second half of the year. Consequently, I'm expecting year-end net loan balance to be 7% below the balance at the end of June 2020. Due to the sale, securities and deposits with other financial institutions will likely remain temporarily elevated until the excess liquidity is redeployed in higher-earning assets. Meanwhile, deposits will likely decline in the year ahead. The management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that they expect systems conversion of Opus Bank and branch consolidation to lead to a runoff in deposits. The following table shows my estimates for loans, other earning assets, and deposits.

Cost Savings to Drive Earnings in Next Year

PPBI's non-interest expense surged in the second quarter due to merger-related expenses of $39.3 million. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to decline through 2021 as merger-related expenses will taper-off. Moreover, the management is planning to consolidate some branches and convert the systems of Opus Bank, which it acquired in the second quarter. The management expects the consolidation and conversion to lead to cost savings once they are completed in October 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. At the time of the deal announcement, the management had announced that they could reduce Opus Bank's operating expenses by 25%; however, they now expect to exceed the cost savings estimates, as mentioned in the conference call. The full-quarter impact of the cost savings will be experienced in the first quarter of 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to average a quarterly run rate of $104 million in 2021, as opposed to an estimated average of $112 million in the last three quarters of 2020. Please note that the absolute value of non-interest expenses will be higher in 2021 compared to 2020 because the amount for the first quarter of 2020 does not include Opus Bank.

Expecting Earnings of $0.07 per Share in 2020

The expected drop in provision expense and gain on the sale of PPP loans will likely help earnings recover in the second half of 2020. Further, cost savings from the Opus Bank merger will likely support earnings next year. For full-year 2020, I'm expecting PPBI to report earnings of $0.04 per share. The following table shows my earnings estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, which make it quite hard to predict the provision expense. The situation is worsened by PPBI's high exposure to vulnerable loan segments, which increases the sensitivity of earnings to the pandemic.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Small Upside

In my previous report on PPBI, I used the average price-to-tangible book multiple, P/TB, between 2013 and 2019 to value the stock. However, I've now decided to take the average P/TB for the first half of 2020 only because of the current risks and uncertainties. I will revert to the long-term average once risks return to a pre-pandemic level.

PPBI has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.32 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $18.1 gives a target price of $23.9 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of only 4.7% from PPBI's August 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the upside, PPBI also offers a dividend yield of 4.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest manageable payout ratios through 2021. My income and dividend forecasts imply a payout ratio of 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 49% for 2021.

The expected price upside and dividend yield combine to give an expected total return of less than 10% for the next one year. Based on the limited price upside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PPBI.

