NuStar Energy (NS) is a liquids-focused midstream company that has unfortunately seen better days. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a reduction in the company's business and it was recently forced to cut its distribution for the second time in two years. This understandably has had a devastating impact on the company's unit price, which is down more than 50% over the past year. However, we have finally begun to see some signs that things may be improving for the company, albeit slowly. As such, an adventurous investor may be able to find some opportunities here.

NuStar Energy operates a network of liquids pipelines and storage facilities located primarily throughout the central United States:

Source: NuStar Energy

This has been a challenging segment to operate in due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic shutdown that accompanied it. This pandemic caused governments all over the world to shut down their economies and curtail unnecessary travel. As might be expected, this reduced the demand for refined products because people were not traveling and thus consuming these refined products. The law of supply and demand would imply that the price of oil would decline, which did indeed happen. In the first four months of the year, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil went from the mid-$50s to negative levels per barrel:

Source: NuStar Energy

This prompted North American shale producers to reduce their production in an attempt to preserve their balance sheets as shale production is difficult to do profitably with oil prices this low. This had a negative impact on pipeline volumes because lower production means that there was less oil that needed transported. As midstream companies make their money by charging a fee for each unit of crude oil that moves through their pipelines, this lower volume resulted in lower revenues.

The same thing occurred in the demand for refined products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. In the second quarter, the demand for these products was 24% lower than in the year-ago quarter. As I discussed in an earlier article, the volume of resources flowing through refined products pipelines is a direct function of demand. Thus, this decrease in demand for refined products lowered volumes here as well. This also had a negative impact on NuStar's revenues.

Fortunately, we have already begun to see a recovery in demand now that the economy has begun to re-open. So far in the third quarter, demand has been running at about 82% of pre-pandemic levels. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect it to be at 86% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, although they also expect that it will take until 2022 to fully recover:

Source: Wells Fargo, NuStar Energy

This is certainly a reasonable assumption to make. Regardless of the timeline for the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will likely be quite some time before people are comfortable traveling or engaging in many of the activities that they enjoyed prior to the pandemic. In addition, the economic shutdown destroyed the finances of many people and it could be quite some time until they are financially able to return to these types of activities. Thus, NuStar Energy could be suffering from lower than usual volumes for quite some time. This will be a drag on the company's revenues for the next few quarters.

We have already begun to see signs of a rebound of refined product demand in refinery utilization. As might be expected, the nation's refineries responded to the lower refined product demand that occurred during the economic shutdown by reducing their production. During the depths of the shutdown in April, the nation's refineries were operating at only 70% of capacity. This figure is expected to increase to 80% by the end of the year:

Source: ESAI, EIA, Wood Mackenzie, NuStar Energy

Admittedly, this figure is still well below the 90% utilization that refineries typically had prior to the shutdown. However, this could still be a sign that the worst is already behind NuStar. This is because the rising production of refined products at these refineries will need to be transported away. NuStar's refined product pipelines are ideal for this. This should therefore result in some volume recovery and therefore boost the company's revenues and cash flows. However, we should note that they will likely still remain somewhat suppressed from 2019 levels.

As mentioned earlier, crude oil producers reduced their production in response to the decline in energy prices that accompanied the economic shutdown. In 2019, the United States exited the year producing about 8.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, 4.4 million of which were coming out of the Permian basin. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was predicted that the Permian basin alone would be producing 4.9 million barrels of crude oil per day with the nation as a whole producing 9.2 million barrels per day by the end of 2020. It is now estimated that the United States will only be producing 8.2 million barrels of crude oil per day at the end of 2020, which is of course lower than 2019 levels. This has naturally had a negative impact on the volume of resources flowing through the nation's crude oil pipelines, including those owned and operated by NuStar Energy. As pipeline companies generate revenues by charging a fee for each unit of resources flowing through their pipelines, much like a toll road, this has had a negative impact on revenues generated by these pipelines. Unfortunately, domestic crude oil production is not expected to rebound in the near future. As we can see here, production in 2021 is expected to be even lower than it is now and even by year-end 2022 production will only be 8.1 million barrels per day, which is still below today's levels:

Source: ESAI, East Daley Capital, NuStar Energy

This is the reason why many midstream companies have begun to defer their growth projects and cut back on their capital spending plans. After all, with crude oil production likely to be suppressed for an extended period, there is no longer the need for infrastructure that there once was and it makes no sense to spend money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. NuStar Energy is no exception to this. In 2020, the company plans to spend about $160 to $195 million on capital projects, which is about 60% less than what it spent in 2019. The bulk of this money will be spent improving its Permian pipeline network and storage facilities, which is a good idea because any eventual recovery in oil production will occur there. The sharp reduction in spending will however mean that NuStar Energy will not be able to deliver the growth that investors were hoping for at the start of the year but it could still deliver at least a little bit.

One of the most interesting effects that the decline in crude oil prices has had is to push the market into contango. This is a situation where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price:

Source: Investopedia

This has resulted in a situation that has proven beneficial to NuStar Energy. This is because various participants in the market are willing to purchase physical oil now and hold it until a future date so that they can take advantage of the price appreciation. In order to accomplish this though, these traders need a place to store the crude oil. NuStar Energy owns an extensive network of storage facilities located on both coasts of the United States as well as in Texas. Traders attempting to take advantage of this situation have contracted with NuStar to utilize this storage capacity. The company reports that currently all of its capacity is under contract to a customer. As is the case with the pipelines, a customer pays a fee based on the capacity that they have under contract. Thus, the fact that all of NuStar's storage capacity is under contract helps to offset the impact of the lower pipeline volumes.

As is the case with most master limited partnerships, NuStar Energy pays a very appealing distribution to its investors. At the current unit price, the partnership yields 11.66%. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. This is because we do not want to be the victim of another distribution cut that both reduces our income and likely causes the unit price to decline. The usual way to do this is to look at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that can be distributed to the partners. In the second quarter of 2020, NuStar Energy reported a distributable cash flow of $62.491 million, which was enough to give the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.43x. This is both above the 1.20x ratio that analysts generally consider to be sustainable as well as above the 1.30x ratio that I generally like to see in order to ensure a margin of safety. Thus, it does appear that NuStar Energy's distribution is sustainable at the current level.

In conclusion, NuStar Energy's focus on liquids pipelines has caused the COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact it more than what some of its peers experienced. However, there are some signs that the worst may be behind it as demand has slowly started to recover, however the company's revenues may still remain suppressed for a few years. Fortunately though, NuStar Energy's storage facilities have proven to be a bright spot for the business as the contango in the oil markets has led traders and investors to purchase storage for their oil in order to take advantage of the difference between spot and futures prices. The company has had to cut its distribution multiple times in the past few years and that does make it a second drawer choice among midstream companies in my view but it may be worth some consideration for a more adventurous investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.