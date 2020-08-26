I assess the move as positive overall but already factored into Vodafone's share price for now, prior to more concrete financial results being delivered.

U.K.- listed mobile phone operator Vodafone (VOD, OTCPK:VODAF, OTCPK:VODPF) plans to spin off its towers business with one aim being debt reduction. In this article, I assess the likely impact of this move on the parent company. It’s positive but limited for now, and the market has priced it into the current share price in my view.

Vodafone: A Successful Phone Business with a Lot of Debt

Vodafone had a good run around the millennium, building by consolidation a pan-European mobile phone business with a strong brand and wide business spanning many countries. I always found its customer service execrable and have switched out of it on multiple occasions, but it has sustained a large business despite its customer service, in part I think because its competitors also underwhelm in that regard.

One challenge for the company has been debt. Not only did it require significant capital to build the business, but the licensing process whereby governments auction off spectrum also imposes substantial cost. The company is partly to blame for this, as its enthusiastic participation in such auctions as a path to growth helped sustain the process. In any case, it means that Vodafone – and some other telecom operators – are now in a somewhat unenviable position, whereby they need to throw off a lot of cash to service debt let alone reduce it long term, the ongoing capex costs remain high, and the huge investment to date hasn’t delivered customer loyalty such that pricing power is significant, in some markets at least.

The shares have suffered in consequence.

At around a quarter now of their peak in the first quarter of 2020, the company’s shares are a remnant of their former self. Additionally, last year, the company cut in its dividend by 40%, after two decades of dividend increases.

Attacking the Debt: Sell Some Family Silver

Here’s how the company’s latest annual report described its balance sheet:

Overall, our balance sheet is robust. We have doubled our average debt maturity to 12 years and we have no significant short-term refinancing requirements. We remain focused on deleveraging towards the lower end of our 2.5-3.0x target range over the next few years.

That is an imprecise use of the word “robust”, in my view. Leverage at that point was 2.8x. The company’s debt maturity isn’t frontloaded, although the fact that it emphasizes this point highlights the fact that it knows that the debt is a concern for equity investors.

The last annual report’s balance sheet showed almost €75 billion of borrowings. Even with €13 billion of cash on hand, that’s still a mammoth debt pile.

The solution to this is to bundle up the company’s towers and sell or spin them off as “Vantage Towers”, a plan the company announced last July following a review started in 2018. At the time, this was projected to be Europe’s largest portfolio of mobile phone towers, comprising 61,700 towers in 10 markets. 75% of these sites would be in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The potential proportionate revenue and EBITDA were projected to be around €1,700 million and €900 million, respectively, per annum. The company will be based on Vodafone’s tower network, although it has beefed up the offering by including in the proposed company Greece’s largest tower company, a stake in an Italian tower company and maybe its stake in a U.K. JV with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).

Valuing Vantage Towers

The company is now targeting early 2021 for an IPO. It is reported that the IPO would target less than ten billion euros, for an undisclosed percentage of the company, although Vodafone plans to keep majority control. The plan had been mooted to raise 15-20 billion euros originally, according to the Manchester Guardian.

Given the current market dynamics, it is hard to forecast what valuation an IPO next year might place on the company. Currently, there are around 26.8 billion shares outstanding in the company. With a 10 billion euro valuation, that would equate to around 34p per share, rising to around 68p per share at the 20 billion euro level.

However, while a spin-off into a standalone company could create value directly like that for shareholders, the purpose of the IPO is explicitly to pay down debt. If it goes straight to paying down debt, borrowings could go down to 54-64 billion euros. That would take leverage down to slightly less than the lower end of the target, 2.5x, or as low as 2x if the full 20 billion euros was raised.

So, selling the towers business would lower leverage, but it still wouldn’t be low. Even on the most optimistic raise amount, the company would retain over 50 billion euros in debt.

Meanwhile, as happens when one sells the family silver, Vodafone would have to pay to use it. It’s not clear yet how much this will be, though, clearly, it will add a substantial amount to Vodafone’s operating expenses. If the new company’s revenue is expected to be €1,700 million and it starts primarily serving Vodafone (although it aims to serve other operators), allowing for three quarters of the initial revenue to come from Vodafone would add just under 1.3 billion euros a year to Vodafone’s operating costs.

Why the Towers IPO is a Positive for Vodafone

I see this move as positive for Vodafone. Although it will end up paying to use the towers, it will have a majority stake in the company, so there is some circularity in the money flow. It will also bring Vodafone’s debt down to a more comfortable level – not great, but better. Additionally, it will possibly allow the towers operation to unlock new revenue streams by serving customers other than Vodafone and its associates. If the towers business is well run, its 60,000+ tower network is a significant asset which could generate more revenue outside the gargantuan Vodafone bureaucracy than inside it.

Conclusion: Positive Impact on Vodafone Share Price is Priced in in Short Term

I think Vodafone shares continue to face significant challenges. It carries a heavy debt load in a business where continued large expenditure is required to remain relevant. Floating the towers business – with the right market timing, give or take – can help to lessen the debt load. It also can likely help to improve return on the towers business as an independent entity versus its historical status inside Vodafone. That remains to be proven, however.

Once the business is floated, money received by Vodafone and applied to its debt, and performance metrics released which allow a proper assessment to be made of the impact on Vodafone of its ongoing holding in the company, the move could merit upward rerating of Vodafone’s shares. For now, however, I think the market already prices in the flotation to Vodafone’s share price and continues to look for more evidence that Vodafone can improve its long-term margins while paying down debt. So, I do not assess that the towers spin-off offers meaningful further upside to the Vodafone share price in the short term.

