The next quarter will be better, but I still expect the company to lose $45m on its operations.

It has been some time since I published my last update on LendingClub (LC) just after its Q1 results. Since then, Q2 results have been posted and it looks like the company underperformed my modest expectations.

On the bright side: visibility improved somewhat. The company made an estimate of Q3 originations that I used to do some forecasting and it reaffirmed its commitment to purchase Radius Bank.

I remain of the view that LendingClub's plan of becoming a bank will not solve its fundamental problem of not having a substantially profitable loan platform. Instead, it creates just more uncertainty for investors. While LC has now underperformed the S&P 500 by 85% since my initial sell call in March, I still do not think it is cheap enough to make the stock attractive.

Q2 results

Loan originations were not the big surprise of the quarter, as LC already said it expected a 90% decline. But it is still interesting to illustrate what happened in the chart below.

Source: author's own calculations based on company reports

It was primarily investors (loan supply) that scaled back their activity, as foreseen. Institutional investors (other than banks) even stopped buying loans altogether.

The table below shows the results for the past three quarters and my estimates for Q2. Curious readers can find the drivers behind the estimates in my previous article.

Source: author's own estimates and calculations

Transaction fees have taken a serious nosedive in Q2. As a percentage of originations, these fees shrank to 1.2% versus a usual 5%. The quarterly earnings release points to prepayments that have increased back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Higher prepayment levels negatively affect the fee prepayment reserve that is designed to pay back customers when loans are prepaid early. Though this reserve is small, it is big compared to the extremely low amount of fees earned in Q2.

Investor fees have taken a nosedive for the same underlying reason. Prepayments have reduced the value of the servicing asset which was reflected in the investor fees line item.

Prepayments are the main driver on the revenue side that affected my estimates to be off, but they should be non-recurring. This also puts the Q1 figures into perspective as fees were inflated by lower prepayment assumptions. Of course, the company did not mention that effect at all in its Q1 press release. Based on the amount of serviced loans still outstanding and the fee level of Q4, normalized investor fees should amount to $26m per quarter with further downside as the servicing portfolio is shrinking rapidly.

Cost savings have taken place, but have been somewhat obscured by $17m of restructuring costs. Ideally, we would have seen a higher beta in costs that is also more permanent. The majority of cost savings are in Sales & Marketing and a part of the fixed cost savings comes from senior management salary reductions for this year only.

A positive in the quarter is that loan portfolio performance did well. I forecasted defaults to hit the portfolio and captured this in NII (highlighted in the table above), but that has not happened (yet). This is logically fueled by government transfers as well as enrollment of many borrowers in hardship programs. The question remains how this is going to develop in the coming quarters.

Q3 outlook

The company also provided some originations outlook for Q3. Specifically, it said that origination volume should be in the $500m to $600m range. I have once again taken the liberty to fill in the blanks for the next quarter. Assuming originations coming in at the high end of expectations and no further impairments, an operating profit of $45 million should be doable.

Source: author's own estimates

Note that interest income is also set to decline as LendingClub is planning on selling loans in preparation of the capitalization of the bank. I also anticipate balance sheet equity to shrink to $700m by the end of the current quarter.

Radius acquisition & value

There was one interesting quote in the Q2 earnings transcript that caught my eye:

"So our team is working hard towards becoming a bank."

It seems strange that this company, a FinTech with a novel approach to online consumer lending, explicitly says it wants to become a bank by acquiring one. I can recommend this American Banker article to readers who want to know more about the softer parts of the deal. Either way, it shows that the company remains fully committed to acquiring Radius Bank and that this should be incorporated into the valuation.

LC agreed to pay $185m for the shares. From the latest FDIC Call report, I found that Radius has equity of about $125m, meaning LC is paying close to 1.5x book value for a bank.

If we take the $700m Q3 equity estimated earlier and deduct $185m, add $125m, then we're at $640m pro-forma equity, excluding the losses between Q3 and the Radius acquisition. Let's assume those losses are another $40m, and we have a bank with an equity position of $600m. This is a P/B ratio of 0.80 to 0.85. Recall that the market cap of LC is about $500m now but has shown dips to $400m in the past couple of months.

Let us now add up the earnings of the peak year 2019 of the companies to get a sense of a price/earnings ratio. In 2019, Radius Bank had a net income of $5m, while LendingClub lost $30m. This year will obviously be worse and it will take time to recover. While I do think that synergies can make a difference, I doubt whether they can fill a hole of $25 million. Radius had a net interest income of $38m in 2019 and increasing the net interest margin by 100bps would result in additional income of $13m. LC can use cheap deposits to fund personal loans but excluding pass-through interest, LC spent only $33m on interest in 2019 so it is questionable how much more cheap deposits can save.

Aside from the 'how', it remains questionable 'if' they can really go far with putting all personal loans on the balance sheet of Radius. Banks are highly regulated and must maintain a solid common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio). Radius was at 11% at the end of last year, and this leaves little room for more risk-taking in my view. Additional equity must come from LC. Then there is the potential for saving a million here or there on IT or G&A expenses but the bottom line remains that it is tough to model the synergies without knowing the exact capital outcomes. I think it's hard to reach the profitability that justifies a reasonable valuation.

As a comparison, I looked up the first five regional banks (in descending market cap order) with a market cap of just below $500m. As the table below shows, a P/E of 15 is about as good as it gets. For LC, this implies net earnings of $30m.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is possible to get sufficiently profitable when one employs a lot of imagination and normalization assumptions but it remains a stretch. On the other hand, the company has ample equity to fall back on and this could form the basis for its valuation. However, four out of the five banks above also trade at a discount to book, with the highest P/E bank, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE), trading at a modest P/B of 0.7.

It is quite possible that LC's platform will earn it a premium P/E, but why would an investor accept such uncertainty to come out even in the best-case scenario? With a bit of optimism, I value LC at 0.75 times its $600m book value calculated in this article, which comes down to $450m, or $5 per share.

Conclusion

LendingClub had a nightmarish second quarter and is now working through a third quarter that will be better but still terrible. The company hopes to finalize its acquisition of Radius Bank in the first half of 2020 and this will be a transformative acquisition. Unfortunately, valuing LC like a bank just doesn't look pretty.

At this point we have a reasonably clear visibility on how tough the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis will be. Beyond that, LC is simply a shot in the dark that is not worth taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.