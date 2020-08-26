The company has used the virus shutdown to compete better against Amazon.

The COVID-19 shift in work and school benefitted a select group of retailers such as Best Buy (BBY) while hurting the vast majority of retailers. The leading electronics retailer has seen a major sales boost from the work from home and virtual school trends. My investment thesis is cooling on the stock after the big rally over $110, but the business appears to have some more upside heading into the Fall.

Image Source: Best Buy website

Boom Times

If anything, the quarter answered the biggest concerns of whether Best Buy, and even other retailers, could survive the Amazon (AMZN) threat. The retailer was able to drive consumers to purchase electronics online without losing customers to the e-commerce giant. In the process, Best Buy was able to turn local stores into distribution hubs removing a reliance on having customers walk into the store in order to drive sales. The company is now better positioned to compete against Amazon coming out of the coronavirus shutdown.

For FQ2, sales were up 3.9%, with comp sales jumping 5.8%. The retailer saw EPS surge 58% to $1.71 as SG&A costs slumped with stores closed. Importantly, Best Buy turned to online sales to drive $4.85 billion in sales with over 53% of all revenues online.

Even better, August sales started strong with 20% growth, with most stores reopened and strong demand heading into an increasingly virtual school year. The problem valuing the stock is deriving where normalized revenues turn when virus fears subside.

CFO Matt Bilunas gave a very muted future view in the earnings release:

...planning for Q3 sales to be higher compared to last year but likely will not continue at the current quarter-to-date level of approximately 20% growth. Also, as our stores are fully reopened, we are planning for Q3 SG&A expense to be more in line with last year's third quarter.

Analysts are only forecasting FQ3 sales rise 6.1%, so Best Buy appears poised to beat this relatively low hurdle, considering the big start to the quarter. With the large FQ2 EPS beat of $0.62 and a previous FY21 EPS target of $6.44, the company appears set to reach a $7 EPS for the year. The big fear is the retailer giving up some of the FQ2 gains as the reopening of stores will lead to higher SG&A costs with more employees working in stores.

The stock trades at only 16x those EPS estimates, so Best Buy isn't an expensive stock here, if these trends are sustainable. Remember, Best Buy only grew comp sales by 5.8% in the quarter, not the wild 34% comps of a home improvement retailer such as Lowe's (LOW).

Early Red Flags

A very good sign of a stretched stock valuation is a much lower yield. When stock gains outpace dividend hikes and stock buybacks, either the company doesn't have the additional cash flows to hike the dividend on pace with the stock gains or the management team doesn't see value in the stock any longer.

In the case of Best Buy, the stock has nearly doubled off the virus lows in March. During this time period, the company has suspended share buybacks while maintaining the current dividend yield. In the process, the net payout yield (net stock buybacks yield + dividend yield) has collapsed to only 4.8% heading in the FQ2 earnings results. Another quarter of zero buybacks pushes the yield down to only 4.0%.

Data by YCharts

The lowest yield in years is an early red flag. The COVID-19 shutdown has altered some short-term confidence in continuing share buybacks despite the strong results. The lower yield doesn't necessarily change the investment thesis depending on where the capital returns shakeout in more normal times.

The fact that management didn't discuss additional share buybacks after seeing August sales grow 20% YoY suggests uncertainty in the company maintaining this growth rate. Also, management is possibly unwilling to pay these all-time high prices for the stock. The lack of confidence due to whether a vaccine reverses these positive sales trends or whether the economy struggles in the holidays is another red flag.

Best Buy typically makes dividend hike decisions in February after reporting fiscal year results. Another example in the retail sector, Lowe's recently hiked the quarterly dividend by 9% despite comp sales surging. These moves reinforce a lack of confidence in demand continuing at the current trends in areas such as home improvement and electronics that benefited from the sudden economic shift to working and staying home.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Best Buy has executed well during the economic shutdown. The company hasn't seen the elevated revenue boost to worry of a pending collapse in sales when the virus fears disappear, but the stock has definitely rallied strongly. The Raymond James $135 price target would provide an ideal exit point for somebody looking to lock-in gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

