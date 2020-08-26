Global Cord Blood: Market Leader With More Net Cash Than the Market Cap

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is a very cheap stock with a very attractive valuation, being a market leader in providing cord blood service in China. It's unique in the fact that most of its revenues come in the form of "deferred revenues" over the stretch of an 18-year period from its many subscribers, as per accrual accounting principles and US-GAAP guidelines. This creates a lot of cash on the company's B/S, which currently is more than the CO's entire market cap - creating a negative enterprise value "EV" in the process. So, basically, you are acquiring the underlying operating business for free. CO's most recently reported results (FY21 Q1 ended in June) proved to be very solid, with cost control and EPS gains YoY of 22.3%.

The company offers a very attractive FCF yield because of the deferred revenues on the cash flow statement which inflates operating cash as a result. For FY20A and on forward-looking FY21e, the FCF yield is 18.1% and 26.3%, respectively. CO has a P/E of 5.9x and tangible P/B of 0.7x on FY21e. They have a very encouraging amount of net cash ($6.63/share) which is 183% of the current stock price.

The Shanghai Composite CSI Index is up +16.2% YTD and is the strongest market currently. China is stabilizing as they have had more time to recover from the virus which impacted them at the beginning of 2020. CO is down -27.6% YTD, and this presents a huge buying opportunity since the spread between the CSI Index and CO still represents approximately 43.8% in incremental buying opportunity. There is early stability starting to emerge in the Asian markets, as the economy improves and rebounds with companies making headway on finding a cure for the virus.

June Quarter: 22% EPS Growth on Higher Margins

CO had a solid June-ended quarter above our expectations, with EPS up 22.5% and net income up 22.3% YoY. The company had taken more cost-cutting initiatives this quarter, which led to higher margins. There were strong subscriber growth and an increase in storage fees that were passed onto subscribers, which outweighed the decrease in processing fee. Revenues still grew by 2.8% YoY, despite it being a tough comparison from the previous quarter from last year and pressures coming from COVID-19.

The balance sheet remains rock solid, with net cash increasing 1.6% sequentially. Subscribers grew by 17,233, despite the COVID-19 operating environment. Aggregate subscriber growth saw a YoY increase of 10.2%, up from 770,699 to 849,933, from the same quarter a year ago. Subscriber growth for this year was predicted at 60,000-65,000 (down 20% from last year's run-rate), but if one were to continue with the same 17,233 quarterly run-rate of subscribers (which we actually expect to increase), CO would be well on its way to reaching 70,000 - a great sign. The company currently operates 3 licenses, with an equity stake in the fourth, out of 7 total licenses in the PRC.

On their conference call, post their earnings report, CO management mentioned that the Chinese government may award provincial licenses by year-end 2020. - This can become a powerful catalyst for CO.

CO increased cost-control in response to COVID-19, which led to an increase of 18.8% in operating income to $18.9 million. They cut SG&A by lowering staff costs, fees, overhead, and provisions. Additionally, they also reduced R&D and marketing. All of their expenses decreased by a few percentage points (as a percentage of revenues) YoY. The company exhibited mark-to-market gains on their equity and securities investments of $2.6 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year period, which is commendable given volatile markets.

These cuts in costs led to higher margins, and bottom-line EPS was more robust. The company's earnings growth YoY (revenues data on the left; EPS on the right) is shown below, with consistent growth and record gains YoY for the fiscal first quarter [ended June] since 2016:

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Given below is a 5-year price chart for CO and the stock is at an inflection point, in our opinion, offering favorable risk-reward, and our price target of $6.00 remains unchanged.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Valuations and Price Target: 65.7% Upside

We have set a target price of $6.00, representing 65.7% upside (do note: this price is at a discount to net cash, so is still a conservative target). This target price represents an approximate 10x P/E on our FY 03/2021 EPS estimate of $0.61. This 10x P/E is in line with other Hang Seng and mainland Chinese markets, as well as other global emerging markets.

With a more intermediate (2-3 year horizon), we believe CO is actually worth around $11.83. We arrived at this target by subtracting (after-tax) interest income from net income and dividing this by the number of average shares to arrive at a $0.52 EPS. This $0.52 represents the earnings of the underlying operating business, excluding any benefits of the large net cash position. Multiplying the EPS number with a conservative P/E estimate of 10x (in line with the Hang Seng and mainland China indices), we arrived at a $5.20 value for the business. When adding in net cash per share of $6.63, we get a long-term price target for CO of $11.83, which reflects the value of the cash and the business.

We see strong cash, continuing subscriber counts increases, and market recovery to normalizing levels as catalysts for reaching this price target. Even though there might be slower growth in the short term to acquire subscribers, the company will pull through this recovering and atypical FY21 to deliver capital gains in the medium term. The Chinese economy is opening up as a rapid rate - quicker than other countries are - and this will help families to restart family planning, therein the conception of more babies, which will increase stem cell storage requirements from CO.

We value CO using a 9.7x P/E, an FCF Yield of 16.8%, and an EV/EBITDA -1.8 on FY21e - arriving at a target price of $6.00. This target price implies an upside potential of 65.7% from the current stock price. Because of the strong track record of consistently meeting subscriber goals and discounted valuations, we have a lot of confidence in the $6.00 price target for CO, and we believe it justifies our projections.

Net Cash Greater than Market Cap

CO is a company with net cash of $6.63/share or 183% of the current stock price. With ample cash and deferred revenues, it is a very cheap stock with more cash on the B/S than its entire market cap, creating a negative EV of $2.96 per share. The stock is at $3.62 per share right now, and with $6.63 net cash per share, you are getting the company at twice the net cash value over the stock price, which basically means that you are acquiring the company for a huge bargain to what it's currently trading for. You are essentially acquiring the company for a discount, or the underlying operating business for free.

High Free Cash Flow

Because of high deferred revenue from subscriber fees paid in advance and on account of their revenue model, CO's FCF yield for FY21 (taking into account our estimates for the next 9-months ended March) is 28.3%, which remains very high. For FY22e, we have projected FCF yield to 33.3%. CO has a P/E of 5.9x and tangible P/B of 0.7x on FY21e.

What is Cord Blood Banking?

Cord blood (short for umbilical cord blood) is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta post-delivery. Cord blood is a rich source of stem cells, and these cells boost the immunity system for the mother and baby during labor. During birth, parents have the option of extracting stem cells for preservation, referred to as cord blood banking, for future medical use against disease and life-threatening illnesses. The collection of cord blood for the banking process happens when a child is born via the umbilical cord. Because of the long-standing one-child only policy in China, parents are very protective of their only child, and this service is being used to ensure that the child is healthy throughout his/her lifetime. What CO does is that it preserves the stem cells in medically prescribed conditions until the child reaches adulthood. The procedure is shown below:

Source: Investor Presentation

Currently, the FDA has approved the use of cord blood for the treatment of 80 diseases. Cord blood treatments have been performed more than 35,000 times. The global cord blood banking market was valued at $29.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% up till 2025. The use of stem cells for treating genetic disease has been a large factor in fueling this trend. China, on an encouraging note, is set to witness high secular growth in the industry, as shown below.

Source: GrandViewResearch

CO: Market Leader for Cord Blood Services in China

CO is a market leader of cord blood or stem cell banking services in China. Out of the total seven regions offering cord blood banks in China, CO owns licenses to three (Beijing, Zhejiang, and Guangdong) and a minority equity interest in the fourth (Shandong). If you have rights to a particular region, then no other entity has rights to access newborns and cord blood banking from that particular region. This is why it is important to acquire regional-based licenses to gain greater market share. Currently, CO has licenses to a majority of regions and, therefore, the greatest number of newborns and subscriber potential

CO Catalysts

Positive Quarterly Results on Margins

The latest quarterly results ended June were incredibly encouraging, with cost-cutting measures leading to a 22.3% EPS gain. The change in storage fees and increase in clientele, helped in revenue growth.

Recession-Resistant

The company is recession-resistant. Fertility rate is not subject to major fluctuations with changes in the economy, although we can make rare exceptions, such as the case for COVID-19 which has had major health implications. CO shouldn't be too prone to cyclical changes looking forward.

Expansion via Acquisition

With its high reserves of cash, acquisitions can be its key focus of attention now, especially with the government also planning on handing out licenses this year to run cord blood banks. Their excess cash acts as a "moat" for the business. The company has a 24% equity interest in Qilu which operates in the Shandong province, and another 90% owned stake in Lukou in the Zhejiang province.

Market Share

Given the long and premier history of CO beginning in 2003, the company has made itself known to be a market leader in the cord blood banking service business. Out of the total market size of annual newborns coming to 5 million, CO operates a sizable market portion of 2 million, giving it another "moat" to work from.

CO Risks

Relaxation of the One-Child Policy

The One-Child Policy could materially adversely affect CO's subscriber base. If there is only one child present in the family, it would be difficult to obtain matching stem cells if such a child would need a transplant. The child could then seek cord blood bank services for cord blood units. If the one-child rule relaxes and a family is allowed to have more than one child, then the chances of acquiring matching stem cells from the sibling increase, and the family may choose to relinquish their subscription to CO's services. We see this as the biggest foreseeable risk factor.

To stay ahead, the company should vouch to stay in line and above China's rapidly changing and fairly stringent laws and regulatory environments. It should be prepared to overcome any financial and operational restraints that PRC might subject upon their business.

Management

In our opinion, previous management under the leadership of CEO Kam Yuen when the company was spun off from Golden Meditech was not acting in the best interest of shareholders. This led the company back in performance. However, the company is in the hands of a new management team and they have a new CEO. CO looks on good footing to make a comeback with revised fundamentals, given their newfound leadership.

The Recent - "coronavirus"

This can have a negative impact on the economy and on quarterly results going forward. Financials can be materially adversely affected, and their main source of revenues - subscriber fees - could take a hit. Factors like subscriber count, family planning schedules, processing fees are all contingent areas of concern.

Macro Factors

Any downticks in the economy, diminishing disposable incomes, lowering of underlying fertility in prime regions could materially adversely affect the company's business and revenues.

Conclusion

The worst of COVID-19 is mostly behind us, and we are at an inflection point with this latest quarter ended June creating favorable guidance on the horizon. CO has been exhibiting secular growth and is a market leader in China, operating well ahead of its competitors who have nominal positions. It is at an extremely advantageous position, with the latest quarter exhibiting staggering EPS growth YoY of 22.3% on prudent cost control. We are hopeful that CO acquires a new cord blood bank license to operate in 2020 as they mentioned on their earnings call, which will lead to further subscriber accretion. The current stock price with net cash per share ($6.63/share) amounting to twice its value, practically makes the company a free buy. Therefore, it is well worth putting this stock on your watch list, and it should rebound to and reach our price target of $6.00, representing 65.7% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.