However, while the business is doing better than ever, the stock is beginning to get a little extended short term, more than 35% above its 40-week moving average.

It's been a mixed start to the year for the Packaged Foods industry group as some names like Post Holdings (POST) and Treehouse Foods (THS) have taken a beating, while a select few names in the group have diverged, putting up massive year-to-date returns. One of these outperformers is Freshpet (FRPT), and the stock has seen a near parabolic climb since its mid-March lows, up over 170% in just over 100 trading days.

The incredible returns are attributed to acceleration in top-line growth since COVID-19, with net sales hitting a new record of $80 million, up 33% year-to-date. However, while Freshpet is firing on all cylinders, the stock is beginning to get a bit extended short term, suggesting elevated risk in starting new positions at current levels. Therefore, while I am bullish on the stock long term, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $115.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While we typically haven't seen much disruption in pet food purchasing trends during a recessionary environment, few would have predicted that Freshpet would be able to accelerate its business during the unprecedented environment we're living through. The company released its Q2 results last month and reported record net sales of $80 million, up 33% year-to-date, which translated to a 500 basis-point acceleration sequentially from Q1 (28%).

The solid performance has come from E-commerce growth, which was up 201% year-over-year, while Direct to Consumer offerings were available for those unwilling to go to the store to use fridges. In fact, the company's biggest challenge is capacity, where we could see a minor headwind in Q3 due to demand for Freshpet's products rising at breakneck speed. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Despite the challenging operating environment, the company added 253 net new stores in Q2 alone, and 550 year-to-date, with Freshpet on track to hit its target of 1000 stores in FY2020. These solid results prompted the company to raise its FY2020 net sales guidance to above $320 million, translating to over 30% growth year-over-year. Meanwhile, from a capacity standpoint, while Q3 could be challenging with a possible ceiling at $87.5 million, the road map for long-term capacity remains solid.

As noted in the conference call, Kitchens 2.0 remains on track to come online in Q4 which will increase capacity to $590 million, and the plan was to break ground on Kitchens 3.0 in Texas in August, which will push net sales capacity above $1.3 billion by the end of FY2022. Therefore, while it remains to be seen if Freshpet can hit its net sales goal of $1 billion FY2025, the company is putting the capacity in place now so that future capacity issues don't arise. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, Freshpet is on track for its first year of positive annual earnings per share [EPS], after years of net losses while the company invested in its business. Generally, a shift to positive annual EPS opens up a company to more fund ownership as some growth funds are only willing to buy stocks with positive annual EPS. This could be why Freshpet has seen the massive demand that it has this year, with fund ownership increasing from 344 funds at the end of Q4 2019 to 471 funds at the end of Q2 2020, despite a higher share price. While increased fund ownership during share-price weakness is a good sign as it suggests that new funds are buying the dip, few things are more bullish that new funds are coming in at higher prices, indicating that they have no problem paying up for the story.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we compare the current FY2020 estimates with February estimates, they've certainly softened, with current estimates sitting at $0.26, and estimates from five months ago sitting at $0.37. However, this is partially due to COVID-19-related costs of $4 million estimated for FY2020, and weakness in March and April when pandemic fears peaked. While this is a little disappointing, it's hardly material as the trend is clearly pointing up for annual EPS.

As we can see from the FY2021 estimates of $0.60, Freshpet is forecasted to grow annual EPS by over 130% next year, which would give the company one of the highest earnings growth rates in the US Market. Given that the top-performing stocks each year over the past half-century typically boast an annual EPS growth rate of 17% or higher, investors can be comforted by the fact that Freshpet finally meets this criteria. This new distinction suggests that the stock should continue to do very well long term.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The one key thing to look for when we see lofty earnings growth expectations is sales growth, as earnings growth without sales growth is rarely sustainable. Fortunately, in Freshpet's case, the company is seeing a clear trend higher in quarterly revenues. As we can see from the chart above, Q3 revenues are expected to grow from $50.8 million in FY2018 to $87.3 million in FY2020, a compound annual growth rate of over 31%. Assuming the company meets these estimates, this would translate to 34% growth year-over-year, which would be a further acceleration sequentially following the 500 basis-point acceleration last quarter (33% vs. 28%).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the chart shows above, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate in Q3 is forecast to hit 33%, up from 30.5% in Q2, while the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to hit a new multi-year high of 35% in Q4. Given that Freshpet's products are perishable foods, this is not likely stock-piling, but instead an increased and loyal customer base that recognizes the benefits of fresh food for their pets. This robust sales growth and acceleration in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate below suggests that the lofty annual EPS growth is likely sustainable. Generally, I am very skeptical of companies expected to double their annual EPS unless we have high double-digit revenue growth rates. However, when it comes to Freshpet, the company is not only seeing double-digit revenue growth, but also consistent acceleration.

So, why not pay up for the stock here above $114.00?

While Freshpet is one of the most exciting growth stories in the market that continues to deliver on its long-term plan, it's hard to justify its valuation. As we can see below, Freshpet is trading at a revenue multiple of 15.4, which is nearly in line with the growth rates we see from tech companies that boast 40% plus revenue growth and 75% gross margins like DocuSign (DOCU). Therefore, while Freshpet does offer exceptional margins with adjusted margins near 50%, and incredible revenue growth rates, investors are paying a multiple synonymous with some tech companies at current levels.

(Source: YCharts.com)

This valuation headwind does not mean that Freshpet can't go higher long term if this acceleration continues, it's merely to point out that there's no real margin of safety here in the valuation. From an industry comparable standpoint, Blue Buffalo was acquired by General Mills (GIS) in 2018 at just over 6x sales, and Freshpet is now sitting 100% above that valuation. While Freshpet is clearly the leader of the two, the premium is getting a little rich here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

When it comes to the technical picture, we also see a minor issue, with Freshpet trading more than 35% above its 40-week moving average. As we can see from the previous red bars in late August 2018, these rarely bode well for the stock, and we just printed one last week. These red-colored bars are caution bars that suggest short-term over-extension in the stock, and they warn of an increased probability of selling pressure. The last time they showed up, the stock fell 25% over the following four months, and posted a 6-month forward return of 7%. Clearly, this was not a great time to be buying the stock from a reward to risk standpoint, as the 6-month drawdown exceeded the 6-month forward return by a factor of 3 to 1.

While Freshpet is one of the few non-tech small-cap stories we've seen in the market where the team continues to blow away investors' expectations, both the valuation and technicals suggest elevated risk. Some investors will argue that the recent results indicate that things are accelerating, which justifies getting ahead of the Q3 report. While this is true and there's no disputing the industry-leading earnings growth rates, I would argue that the results are mostly priced in given the rich valuation. Therefore, while I remain bullish on Freshpet long term, I see no reason to pay more than $115.00 for the stock. In fact, if we were to see Freshpet head above $122.00 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

