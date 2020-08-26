For these reasons, we will identify potential price zones that can be used to establish long trades in the event that a bearish correction eventually takes place.

But while it is undeniable that recent trends in the precious metals markets have been dominantly bullish, investors must begin to position for the possibility of a downside correction.

In our previous article on the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), we argued that while it is undeniable that recent trends in the precious metals markets have been dominantly bullish, investors must begin to position for the possibility of a downside correction. These types of events have a greater tendency to occur when investors see uncommon opportunities to take profits in what might otherwise be considered an unpredictable market environment. For these reasons, investors should take another look at the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and consider applying similar strategies to active positions in this high-liquidity precious metals ETF.

Source: Author via Tradingview

First, we must consider the clear slowdown in momentum that has occurred in the iShares Silver Trust since the first half of this month. After hitting recent highs at $27.38 on August 10, 2020, the market has struggled in its attempts to post higher highs and extend upon the previous uptrend.

On its own, this should be enough to send warning signals for traders that focus primarily on strategies that aim to capitalize on trend momentum. However, indicator readings on the 4-hour charts seem to be on the verge of confirming a reversal as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is threatening to fall into negative territory.

Source: ETFdb

Furthermore, this bearish analysis of the price trends in SLV is being supported by the net flow activities that are now characterizing the fund. Over the last one-month period, the iShares Silver Trust has encountered obvious changes in the number of buy and sell orders that have dictated trend direction in the ETF. During this period of time, the broader activity has held in positive territory (with net inflows totaling $1.1 billion for the period).

However, it is becoming clear that selling pressure has already started to emerge and it looks as though the second half of August 2020 could turn out to be decidedly bearish in comparison. Ultimately, the severity of recent outflow activities in the iShares Silver Trust might become even more pronounced when we look at the net flows that have been posted over the last three-month period.

Source: ETFdb

Clearly, the investment trends that have been visible from the beginning of June to the end of July have defined most of the buying activity that has been directed toward the iShares Silver Trust during the last three months. However, short-term traders are likely to read the most recent data as a "reversal of fortune" because the August sell orders have clearly outpaced all of the other selling pressures visible during this time frame.

Unfortunately, this is an additional factor that could inspire enhanced profit-taking in the ETF in the weeks ahead. But as long-term investors, we must also remember that the total flows for this period are still holding in positive territory (at $2.5 billion) and this supports the bullish view for the market over the broadest time horizons.

As most of the market's attention seems to be focused on the upside momentum that is currently visible in the tech space, it's not difficult to imagine that there could be additional reasons which might explain why investors will consider taking profits on their precious metals positions.

Source: CNBC, YouTube

As one example, shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have recently crossed over the critical psychological level of $2,000 per share, and so it is not completely surprising that this has distracted investors and caught a firm hold of the market's attention. In fact, CNBC TV host Jim Cramer has even gone so far as to say that recent trends in TSLA amount to the "greatest momentum story ever told."

Will all of this be enough to inspire traders to take profits on their positions in SLV and move into assets with greater exposure to tech? Only time will tell. But what we do know is that the iShares Silver Trust has recently encountered massive changes in the total assets under management that are associated with the fund. Fortunately, this is another factor that supports the long-term bullish view and this is why investors should be looking at any upcoming bearish corrections as a new buying opportunity in the ETF.

Source: YCharts

When compared to the SPDR Gold Trust, these same arguments continue to ring true because recent changes in the GOLD/SILVER ratio are likely to continue for the remainder of 2020. Long-term uptrends in the GOLD/SILVER ratio have clearly broken to the downside and this supports the argument for sustainable long positions in the iShares Silver Trust.

Source: Author via Tradingview

All of that said, we must identify potential price zones that can be used to establish long trades once a bearish correction eventually takes place. Currently, I am looking at the $21.50 region as a potential base in the iShares Silver Trust and this could turn out to be a favorable area for new buy positions in the event that market sentiment begins to head lower.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Specifically, this area falls near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the March 2020 lows to the August 2020 highs. Additionally, we can see that there is a gap formation that was established in this area near the end last month and this suggests that the market could encounter a cluster of buying orders in this region in the event that bearish sentiment forces a downside correction in the iShares Silver Trust during the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.