Factor levels, lead-in studies, consistent study design and annual bleed rates are all important. It is clear the FDA cares about predicted durability.

Three other hemophilia gene therapies from Pfizer and Uniqure are in Phase III.

BioMarin BLA for Valrox received a CRL last week. Two years of data is now needed before resubmission.

Pixabay

Genomic regenerative medicines are widely viewed as the next major era in biotechnology. This article follows a review of the pipeline and launched medicines which left the question open of whether the BioMarin (BMRN) hemophilia news last week is company-specific or a read to the future of all gene therapy clinical products. My view is that the news was specific to the facts associated with the BioMarin study submission.

Valrox CRL

BioMarin (BMRN) had $8 billion shaved off of their enterprise value last week after receiving a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec or Valrox. The Valrox Biologics License Application or BLA was submitted to the FDA in December 2019 based upon:

a Phase 3 interim analysis of participants treated with material from the to-be-commercialized process, and the three-year Phase I/II data.

The goal was to receive accelerated approval of Valrox, relying on annual bleed rate or ABR as a surrogate endpoint rather than waiting for the complete dataset from the Phase 3 trial.

BioMarin described the FDA CRL response letter as follows:

The Agency first informed the Company of this recommendation in the CRL having not raised this at any time during development or review. The Agency recommended that the Company complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants. FDA concluded that the differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect. The Phase 3 study was fully enrolled in November 2019, and the last patient will complete two years of follow up in November 2021. BioMarin press release.

Why didn't the FDA approve and do they also impact other gene therapies? The answers appear much clearer than BioMarin would have us believe. First note the reference in the BLA submission to material used in Phase 3. This was a change from the research grade material used in Phase 2. More importantly, the interim data from Phase 3 was substantially different from phase I/II. BioMarin charts of the two datasets follow with my annotations for convenience.

Most laboratories publish the normal factor range as 50-150%, 0.5-1.5 IU/mL, or 50-150 IU/dL. Half of hemophilia A patients are classified as severe, with less than 1 IU/dL factor VIII. Source

As can be seen in the next chart, the mean and median factor levels in the Phase III trial through week 26 remain well-below 50 IU/dL

The FDA January 2020 Hemophilia Guidance document has several statements that directly apply to the Valrox submission. Portions of the section on Efficacy Endpoints and Factor Activity are included for convenience.

A. Efficacy Endpoints-Approval of GT products could be based on factor activity levels, if scientifically justified. We recommend that sponsors seeking accelerated approval based on factor activity levels provide evidence, specific to their GT product, that correlates the factor levels with relevant clinical outcomes We may consider revising these recommendations following the development of reliable evidence on correlates between factor activity and clinical benefit, when such evidence can be generalized to multiple GT products.

The FDA guidance outlines efficacy endpoints to be considered as primary endpoints in traditional approval of hemophilia GT clinical trials:

Traditional Approval-Although ABR is a direct assessment of clinical benefit, ABR has limitations in that it is a relatively infrequent event in patients on prophylactic factor regimens and the decision by a patient to treat a possible bleeding episode is usually somewhat subjective. For these reasons, more objective endpoints, such as factor activity levels, are desirable. In the drug development process, validated surrogate endpoints may be used to obtain traditional approval for products. However at the present time factor activity levels have limitations that make it difficult for them to be used as a validated surrogate endpoint. As data from ongoing clinical studies to assess and quantitate the relationship between steady-state factor activity levels and bleeding outcomes become available, along with reliable calibration methods for factor activity assays, FDA is optimistic that factor activity levels could potentially serve as a validated surrogate endpoint. Pending the availability of such data and reliable calibration methods, we recommend ABR as a primary endpoint to demonstrate clinical benefit.

The guidance for accelerated approval of hemophilia GT clinical trials states:

Accelerated Approval-Factor activity may be considered as a surrogate endpoint for primary efficacy assessment under the accelerated approval pathway. To support the use of this surrogate endpoint, we recommend that you: - Determine a target factor activity level for your product that predicts clinically meaningful hemostatic outcomes. Functional and structural differences between the transgene and normal factor protein may present a challenge in understanding the relationship between numerically identical factor activity levels or levels that are within the normal range for the transgene protein and normal factor protein. In general, we expect that clinical study data will be necessary to support that any proposed target factor activity level is likely to predict a clinically meaningful hemostatic outcome. We intend to consider the determination of whether a specific hemostatic outcome is clinically meaningful in the context of available therapies.

The FDA guidance for Study Design includes the following statement:

We recommend: Observing subjects for 6 months (lead-in period) in-study to collect ABR data. ABRs based on retrospective data collection from medical records may be subject to recall bias and missing information. Collecting: o ABR on an optimized prophylactic regimen to allow for within-subject (paired) comparison, increasing the statistical power relative to a design with parallel control. o Data for supportive endpoints (e.g., utilization of exogeneous replacement therapy or trough levels of factor activity).

My summary of the CRL and the contributing reasons for it include:

No lead-in study was done, contrary to FDA guidance. There were changes in Study Design between Phase I/II and Phase III including the switch from research-grade material to commercial-grade material. Factor levels for the first 26 weeks of the Phase I/II study were substantially different from the interim factor levels of the Phase III study over the same periods.

In hindsight it is not surprising that the CRL was issued. BioMarin did not follow FDA guidelines nor was the data consistent enough to justify accelerated approval. Now BioMarin will need to resubmit- likely in early 2022- with at least two years of follow on data. This doesn't mean Valrox won't eventually be approved, but it does mean the expected lead to commercial launch is likely gone.

Other Hemophilia Gene Therapies

The specific issues in the BioMarin CRL included inconsistent study design (including materials), inconsistent factor levels, no Lead-in study to Phase III and the lack of factor evidence supporting ABR as a surrogate endpoint. Now consider three other hemophilia Phase III trials for possible read-through.

Pfizer (PFE) took over the SB-525 study from Sangamo (SGMO) after Phase I/II. Pfizer opened the recommended Lead-in study (NCT03587116) to provide a baseline for patients to be treated in the Phase III trial. Pfizer has provided few details of the study design for Phase III, but it would appear likely they will not change the study sufficiently to limit accelerated approval which they continue to believe is possible.

Pfizer (PFE) took over the SPK-9001 study after Phase I/II. The material used to treat patients was modified to use an enhanced manufacturing process. That material was used for the last 5 patients treated in Phase I/II, facilitating a comparison to Phase III. Pfizer completed the recommended Lead-in study (NCT03587116) to provide a baseline for patients treated in the Phase III trial.

Uniqure (QURE) changed their Phase I/II trial to improve efficacy to a Padua Variant. Their Phase IIb used this material for their last 3 participants. Uniqure has a Lead-in study for AMT-061 Phase III.

These three trials are likely not impacted by the determinants of the BioMarin CRL. They may run into their own data inconsistencies or other problems but I do not expect delays will occur based upon BioMarin's issues.

Summary

Gene therapy remains likely to be the "biotech 4.0" even with expected program delays and failures. Uniqure sold off after they announced a collaboration with CSL Behring for hemophilia B-likely based upon a reduced acquisition premium.

BioMarin sold off after they announced their BLA submission for accelerated approval was not approved. That selloff appears much larger than the present value of Valrox suggesting that the valuation included a buyout premium as well. I bought entry positions in both Uniqure and BioMarin after their selloffs though I may sell these positions at any time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMRN,PFE,QURE,SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.