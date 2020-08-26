Intro

This is not your typical Seeking Alpha article. If you care to learn more about why Gamestop is undervalued, I would highly recommend reading these articles from my fellow Seeking Alpha authors: Article 1, Article 2, Article 3. Instead, I want to focus in depth on the anatomy of a short squeeze, and how one might profit from one.

Forewarning, I love math and portions of this article will be mathematically dense. Feel free to skip the more technical sections. The assumptions I'm going to make are purely theoretical and reflect an extremely bullish bias. Also, if you find any mistakes - I love feedback and won't be hurt by constructive criticism.

Without further ado: How to Profit from a Short Squeeze

A Brief History of Gamestop (GME)

GameStop traces its roots to Babbage's, a Dallas, Texas-based software retailer founded in 1984. Over time, Babbages steadily grew into a respectable retailer and was ultimately acquired by Barnes & Noble Bookseller in October 1999 for $215 million. Barnes & Noble subsequently acquired GameInformer and rolled both entities into its subsidiary FunCo. FunCo changed its name to Gamestop, and in February 2002 Gamestop went public on the NYSE under the ticker GME.

Gamestop flourished as an appendage of the rapidly growing video game industry. in 2005, Gamestop acquired EB Games and solidified its position as a leader in a niche retail space. Over the next decade Gamestop thrived. Unfortunately there success led to complacency and extremely poor decision making.

Gamestop's business woes intensified in 2016. Secular tailwinds favored a transition to digital retail, and Gamestop was slow to move. Subsequently, a comparison to Blockbuster entered the public lexicon. Rapid leadership changeover, bad management, poorly though-out acquisitions, a lack of innovation, and a distended-console cycle led to a slow degradation of the business. This decline is shown perfectly in their historical share price.

Data by YCharts

The Bullish Case

Gamestop is a case study in negative bias. Short-sellers have become emboldened by 5-years of consistent returns and dramatically underestimate this businesses' will to survive. Gamestop is flawed, no doubt. They have made numerous managerial missteps and their struggling business is under even more pressure from COVID-19. However, I argue there is no incentive to remain short at this point. The interest cost to hold a short position, the cost of hedging, and the length of time it will take Gamestop to go to zero mitigate the appeal of shorting Gamestop from $5/share to zero.

Of course, Gamestop very well could go to zero sometime in the future. However, I would argue shorts lack the imagination to envision how this company might not only survive, but thrive.

I can hear the criticism now. Thrive? Yes, it's possible. The upside case boils down to this. Gamestop executed its debt exchange flawlessly. The company has made improvements in its vendor relationships, and is poised to generate meaningful free cash flow during the upcoming console cycle. They can expand high margin digital sales, close less profitable stores (reducing LT debt from leases), and paydown debt with excess cash on hand. They have the ability to buyback shares, and they don't pay a dividend allowing them to reinvest in the business. They also hold a unique position within the thriving video game industry, and I believe they could be a genuine buyout target for a larger digital retailer looking for brick and mortar exposure.

Based on the upcoming console cycle alone - I can back into a $7/share valuation. This excludes any terminal value or additional cash flow from the sale of the corporate jet / sale leaseback. Assuming they successfully sell LT assets, I can get to $10/share. Finally, assuming terminal value, I can back into $20 to $30/share. Effectively, if they can prove out any future viability, they should be worth roughly 5x their current share price.

Short Squeeze Case Study

The crux of this article isn't to prove long-term value however. I'm here to make a >50x return on a short-squeeze. In order to accomplish this, I'm going to go beyond my value-investing comfort zone into the land of derivatives - specifically deep out-of-the money call options.

Volkswagen 2008

A short squeeze on a low-volume, 99% shorted stock will (in my option) lead to a major outlier event. There aren't many precedents for this specific situation, and the best case study I could find was Volkswagen in 2008. Here's a look at what happened then.

In 2008, Porsche attempted to acquire Volkswagen through the discrete accumulation of cash settled derivatives. Ultimately, less than 6% of the voting stock float remained outstanding, and at the time 12% of shares were shorted. Shorts desperately tried to exit their position to no avail, leading to the mother of all short squeezes. This led to a liquidity gap that simply could not be covered, and for a brief moment VW became the most valuable company in the world at $370 billion. This of course was before the era of ridiculously valued trillion dollar tech companies.

In the case of VW a share gap of ~6% led to a ~600% price increase for a major-large-cap car manufacturer.

Gamestop Ownership Structure & Estimates

Let's consider Gamestop with its ~$320 million market-cap. As of Q1 they have ~65 million shares outstanding. I painstakingly went through form 4's and 13f's to figure who owns these shares. The tables are below. I gave up on calculating institutional shares once I surpassed the total number of shares outstanding. I couldn't figure out how there could be more institutional shares than shares that actually exist.

Insiders: ~9 ml shares

Institutions, etc.: ~66 ml shares

Float Calculation

Ownership Composition & Short Coverage

The gap to cover is absolutely insane, and there is a weird inexplicable difference between shares reported by funds to the SEC and GME's Q1 filing. It would take roughly 16 days for shorts to cover assuming normal volume. I don't think its correct to assume "normal volume" in the event of a squeeze. Momentum and algo traders will add gasoline to flames as shorts attempt to cover. This will lead to a massive surge in volume in my opinion.

Console Sales Figures

Source: Statista (Historical) & Self (Forward Estimates)

Margins

Segment Revenue Estimate

Back of the Envelope Estimates

Reviewing Option Pricing

Black Scholes Merton

Definition: A pricing model used to determine the fair price or theoretical value for a call or a put option based on: volatility, type of option, underlying stock price, time, strike price, and risk-free rate.

Formula:

Limitations

The underestimation of extreme moves in the stock, yielding tail risk

The assumption of instant, cost-less trading, yielding liquidity

The assumption of a stationary process, yielding volatility

The assumption of continuous time and trading, yielding gap risk

In this case, we will be breaking the first three limitations

Model

Expiry: January 15, 2021

Trading Days: 252

Price: $5.00/share

Strike: $15.00/share

Volatility: 110%

Interest Rate: 0.50%

Dividend: 0%

Implied Call Price: $0.14/share

Delta

Gamma

Theta

Vega

Rho

Probability of Exercising - N(d2) & N(-d2) - Calls & Puts

Thoughts & Updated Assumptions

My immediate reaction is the unrealistic nature of static volatility. If we're playing a short-squeeze it seems unreasonable to assume volatility will remain flat. I also need to attempt to calculate the future underlying price in the event of a short-squeeze.

It's important to note: this is the adjusted expectation based on the elevated call price - keep this in mind when seeing the "probability of exercising" - assuming you buy in earlier - the probability is obviously going to be much higher

Volatility Assumption: I'll assume volatility will triple in the event of a large price movement

Underlying Price Assumption: See table below - a purely fictional catalyst & squeeze driven price

Catalysts

Updated Model

Assumes $15.50 as of 9/15 with 3x spike in volatility

Implied Call Price

Delta

Gamma

Theta

Vega

Rho

Probability of Exercising

Thoughts

I tried my best to dynamically adjust this. This the first option model I've made from scratch, so apologies for any bugs. The thing I'm struggling with is incorporating the concept of dynamic volatility. Presumably volatility will spike and abate throughout time, and a point in time estimate just feels like it's falling a bit short. Any option traders or math people let me know how I might address this.

Overall, the conclusion I'm drawing is - if a volatility spikes and a squeeze occurs, the best thing to do is unwind inventory and take profits. There is severe price decay after a large upward movement. I think focusing within 6 months allows you to capture the price benefit from volatility. Buying short-term options bears the risk of expiring worthless prior to potential catalysts. My favorite expiry date for these reasons is January 15, 2021.

Payout

Assuming you buy 100 contracts at $0.14/each, your profit comes to >70x.

Conclusion

Gamestop offers a potential asymmetric return via a non-zero likelihood of a major short squeeze. I believe a small bet on deep OTM calls allows one to participate in this upside scenario without risking too much capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.