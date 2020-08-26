Several technical indicators show that Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is currently in an up-cycle. As such, the current downturn should be temporary and not the start of an extended decline. Below, we will examine these technical indicators.

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

EPS has been a reliable predictor of the cycle bottoms in the past. After all, earnings are what defines the cycles in the first place.

EPS indicates that Micron is currently at the bottom of earnings cycle.

What is it about the current EPS that provides such indication? Notice in the following chart that the bottom of the earnings cycle is reached every time the P/E begins to decline, followed by a flattening of EPS from a downward slope.

Source: Macrotrends.net

The P/E peaked two quarters ago and has been on a decline since. EPS, on the other hand, was declining until two quarters ago and is now flat.

There is one caveat that must be considered regarding a peculiarity related to the current cycle. COVID-19 caused the quarterly earnings in the third quarter to be artificially high. This naturally resulted in higher yearly EPS and possible false appearance of a flattening EPS.

To gain better insight into how the extra revenue during Q3 affected the EPS, we can examine the earnings for this quarter as if COVID-19 had not happened.

If there was not a COVID-19 episode early in the year, there would be no inventory buildup by clients. This would have likely resulted in the earnings for the third quarter not to experience the jump from 0.36 per share in 2Q20 to 0.71 in 3Q20.

The following table shows the quarterly and TTM earnings per share for the last 8 quarters.

To compensate for the unexpected business from COVID-19, let us change 3Q20 earnings to 0.29 instead of 0.71. This number was arrived at by extending a straight line from the previous two quarters. The resulting table would be as follows:

Plotted graphically, the modified EPS would look like the following:

The chart still shows a noticeable sign of flattening in the latest quarters, thus confirming the theory that earnings bottom is likely near.

Support Trend Line

Micron likes channels. It once moved in a relatively narrow channel from $10 all the way to $30.

Source: TradingView.com

The price action since early 2019 is forming a support trend-line (bottom half of a channel). This trend-line was broken once for a short time during the COVID-19 crash, but that episode can be considered an outlier.

Source: TradingView.com

Although tentative, the support line is additionally backed by higher highs during the same period. Also, the fact that the price quickly rebounded above this line following the COVID-19 crash bodes well for the prospects of the support line holding as the price steadily marches towards it.

Periodic Cycles (It Is About Time)

It is common knowledge that Micron's earnings are notoriously cyclical. Share price often follows earnings, which makes it cyclical as well. This is the result of natural business cycles that promote inventory build-up followed by diminished demand while the inventory is worked through. Share price will not be used to examine the cycles here as unusual macro influences caused the price to behave erratically and irrationally during the latest downcycle. This issue will be discussed later in the Investor Takeaway section. Instead, the cycles will be explored in the context of EPS.

What constitutes a cycle for Micron is subjective. Below is our interpretation of the cycles during the past 20+ years. The earlier cycles appear longer in duration with each lasting around 6 years. The latter cycles have been about 3.5 years each. It has been nearly 4 years since the last cycle bottom. The timing is right for the next bottom.

Data Source: Yahoo & Company Filings

This article from TrendForce asserts that the latest DRAM up-cycle started last January:

The last cyclical upturn in DRAM contract prices began at the start of 2020 and was led by server DRAM, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.

It goes on to talk about the inventory build-up during the early part of the calendar year due to fears of supply disruptions caused by COVID-19. That inventory needs to be digested now, but a short period of accumulation is unlikely to cause a full-blown down-cycle. What is more likely is that it will cause a short-term fluctuation or, as the CEO likes to call it, temporary ebbs and flows. Remember that the market is forward-looking so it is quite possible that the inventory buildup is mostly or fully priced in.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

This one is more of a short-term indicator, but long-term reversal must necessarily start as a short-term move.

Source: TradingView.com

RSI is generally a reliable but imprecise indicator of tops and bottoms. It does not predict the exact timing, and it does not indicate how lasting the reversal will be. It does, however, signal increased likelihood that a reversal is near when the high and low thresholds are crossed. A current RSI of 27.75 as of this writing (Saturday, August 22nd) is a good indication that a short- or long-term reversal is near.

Investor Takeaway

During the previous cycles, the earnings bottom typically lagged the share price bottom by 7 to 10 months as shown by the highlighted areas in the following chart.

During this cycle, the lowest price thus-far was printed in December of 2018. That is fully 18 months before the earnings bottom. This is assuming the earnings bottom is now. If not, there will be an even bigger time gap between the share price and the earnings bottoms.

18 months is almost half of a typical cycle. Does that mean the bulk of share price gains during this up-cycle have already been realized? One way to reconcile this discrepancy is to conclude that December 2018 did not represent a natural bottom of share price but one that was brought about by a confluence of unusual macro events. Most significant of these were the ongoing trade war and what some consider as the unwise haste by the Fed to normalize the balance sheet (unwind QE) and raise the interest rates.

What is more significant is that, during most of the past cycles, the bulk of share price gains occurred after the earnings bottom. There is no reason to believe this time is different. If the earnings reverse at a low of $1+ per share, it would mark the first time in at least two decades that the cycle bottom did not lead to losses. This alone should be a catalyst for the peak share price during this cycle to reach considerably higher than the current price.

There are multiple risks to this thesis. Had the third quarter run its natural course, Q420 would have likely borne higher EPS than Q3 and thus represented an earnings reversal. As it stands, Q4 will almost certainly have a lower sequential EPS. The market will most likely not react negatively as the reason is evident, but one can never be sure. There is furthermore much uncertainty regarding how the recovery from the pandemic will pan out. Given all the risk factors, one must go out on a skinny limb to be bullish on Micron at this time. Nevertheless, we believe Micron will likely be considerably higher than the current price at some point within the next 12 months even if it must first decline further before going higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a financial adviser. The information contained in this article is not guaranteed to be accurate or reliable. The information provided is informational only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell certain instruments (equities, derivatives, etc.), or to enter into any other kind of financial transaction. Please do not rely on this information as the basis for any financial decision. All financial transactions including investments contain risks and can lead to significant losses.