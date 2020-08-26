Revenue stream of "epidiolex" for TSC starting in second half of the year.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) saw its stock price fall sharply on the publication of its recent results. This may have been due more to stock manipulation by a few substantial stock owners rather than fundamentals. Analysts remained positive on the stock.

As my recent article detailed, the company has a positive earnings growth ahead and a strong pipeline of new products and new treatments for existing products. It has the cash reserves to continue to progress forward strongly. Revenue for its "epidiolex" drug for TSC (tuberous sclerosis complex) will now start to kick in for Q3 revenue numbers.

Reaction to Q2 Results

The stock price fell 17% overnight on the announcement of the results on 14th August. This seems to have been a combination of a gut reaction to the headline revenue figure and of a trading play by some investors. The 4 week stock chart is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab

Revenue of US$121.3 million was up 68% year-on-year. However "epidiolex" accounted for US$117.7 million of this and this was only up marginally from the Q1 epidiolex revenue figure of US$116.1 million.

Year-on-year profit turned into a loss. However, the profit of Q2 2019 was only based on an inflated figure due to the one-off sale of a Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher.

EPS in fact beat analyst expectations by US$0.02. The net loss of US$8.8 million was down 111% from the previous quarter and the loss per share of US$0.02 was down 109.5%. Analyst opinion in fact remains bullish on the stock with an average expectation of an approximate doubling of the stock price from present levels. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock (on subscription), 6 have the stock as a Buy, 8 have the stock as an Outperform, and 1 has a Hold rating.

Cash and cash equivalents came to US$477.6 million as at the end of the quarter. Set against that figure, R&D spend for the quarter came to US$45.7 million and SG&A came to US$75.9 million.

As I explained in an article in November last year, the stock price seems to come under a lot of speculation by activist traders. 80% of stocks are held by institutions, many of them privately held investment companies. This includes approximately 15% owned by the privately held Capital Group. According to figures from Fintel, on 7th August short interest was at a very high 29.53%. This had fallen to a still high 18.85% as of 20th August. Recent purchasers of large stock positions by investment companies include Point72 Asset Management and BlackRock.

Epidiolex for TSC

Epidiolex has been producing revenues from its approval for two childhood epilepsies, LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) and DS (Dravet Syndrome). Approval of label indication for epidiolex has been extended to patients starting from 1 year of age recently. This earlier start should help boost the revenue figures further. LGS and DS normally become apparent very early in life.

COVID-19 has had an indirect effect on revenues. The further roll-out of the product in Q2 was quite severely affected by the lack of personal interaction with physicians. The physicians themselves have had a lack of personal interaction with their patients. Many epilepsy centers have had to be closed.

Official approval was granted by the FDA in early August for TSC. This condition affects about 50,000 people in the USA and about 1 million people worldwide. These are greater numbers than for the combined sufferers of LGS and DS. Therefore quite simply the approval for TSC more than doubles the current addressable market for epidiolex.

GW Pharmaceuticals expects that physicians will rapidly update epidiolex to incorporate TSC access in the same way as access is granted to LGS and DS patients. Immediate Medicaid coverage is approved.

85% of TSC sufferers get epileptic seizures and the studies had shown a 48% seizure reduction rate on a 25 mg per day dose. In fact this average dosage for TSC compares to an average of 10 to 20 mg per day for LGS and DS. The ultimate decision is made by the individual physician but TSC revenues should come to exceed those for LGS and DS. Revenues for epidiolex for TSC should start to become meaningful in Q3 and to reach substantial numbers in Q4 revenue figures.

In Europe final submission for "epidyolex" (the name for Europe) to the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has been made. There is every expectation this will be approved during Q3 and revenue will start for TSC from Europe.

As my article in May detailed, the company is indirectly affected by COVID-19 in the sense that it has slowed down their sales and marketing efforts. This applies particularly to Europe where product roll-out is less advanced than in the USA. European sales in Q2 comprised US$6.6 million out of the total epidiolex revenue figure of US$117.7 million. In Europe the roll-out has hit the perfect storm of COVID-19 and the July-August holiday season.

The company has previously stated it would expect revenue figures for epidiolex for LGS and DS in Europe to be approximately 50% of the U.S. figures. On that basis the US$6.6 million revenue contribution from Europe should rise to about US$60 million in the near term. However, the company did caution that progress in Europe in Q3 may continue to be slowed down by the current reality of nearly all customer interaction being virtual.

There are also potential revenue streams for epidiolex in other parts of the world, especially Asia.

One would think it is reasonable to think the epidiolex revenue figure of US$117.7 million should comfortably double to US$235 million by fiscal Q4. That might be conservative as it does not take into account certain potential positive drivers. These include epidiolex revenues for LGS and DS continuing to grow in the USA, off-label growth for adult seizures, and rate of growth in Europe as the roll-out of epidiolex there continues.

Nabiximols

The company's official press release on the Q2 earnings once again gave a lot of attention to the nabiximols opportunity (under the name "Sativex" the drug is already approved in about 25 countries around the world).

My previous article detailed the very large potential addressable market for nabiximols if approval goes ahead. This could represent a huge leap from the "orphan drug" status conditions that epidiolex currently treats.

The press release highlighted the expectation of FDA phase 3 trials for nabiximols in the 2nd half of the year for the following conditions:

* MS (multiple sclerosis spasticity). It is interesting that up to 50% of MS patients already self-medicate with cannabis, according to company data.

* Spinal Cord injury.

* PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). This condition affects about 11 million people and again is one for which many people self-medicate with various cannabis compounds.

Spasticity from various sources affects about 3 million people in the USA. If Phase 3 trials commence in Q3, one could be looking at approval in late 2021 and meaningful revenues commencing in 2022.

The official press release also gave details on a host of other pipeline developments. The most advanced of these is epidiolex for Rett Syndrome which is expected to commence Phase 3 with the FDA in the 2nd half of the year.

The company no doubt is very excited about the potential for nabiximols. At the analyst call, CEO Justin Gover (who tends to be conservative in his comments) was quite ebullient:

We believe in Nabiximols' very significant commercial potential over the short, medium and long term... it has the potential to become a broadly used medicine meeting patient needs across numerous indications in the coming years

Possible Negatives to the Stock Price

* Future drug tests get rejected by the FDA for whatever reason.

* Current drug treatments prove less efficacious than expected, or rival companies come out with better products.

* Company has to issue more shares to finance future growth.

* Stock price hit by traders shorting the stock (but this would be short term in nature, and can represent a buying opportunity).

Conclusion

As I have advised before, GW Pharmaceuticals is a stock to trade to a certain extent. One should buy on dips and take some profit on rises. This is due to the traders short term trading and shorting the stock. Long term, the company has very bright prospects.

The bull case for GW Pharmaceuticals is that they have a clear path of growing current revenues in the short term, a promising pipeline, and reasonable cash reserves. There is a lot of ever-mounting evidence of the potential wide-ranging health benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). If one believes in these potential benefits, then GW Pharmaceuticals is the best-positioned stock to take advantage of these.

Short to medium term, revenues should increase strongly on the back of:

* Epidiolex for DS and LGS continuing to increase in the USA and Europe.

* Epidiolex for TSC to commence immediately in the USA and soon in Europe.

* Increased off-label use for epidiolex for adult asthma.

That would tide the company over until revenues ramp up for nabiximols. Other treatments for Rett Syndrome, schizophrenia, and NHIE would then follow the nabiximols revenues, for a long-term revenue pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.