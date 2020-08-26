Vireo Health International Inc. (VREOF) CEO Kyle Kingsley on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCQX:VREOF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Gibbons - IR

Kyle Kingsley - Chairman and CEO

John Heller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Paul Piotrowski - M Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Vireo Health International Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants lines are on mute. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Sam Gibbons, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sam Gibbons

Thanks Amy and thanks everyone for joining us. With me on today’s call is our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley and our Chief Financial Officer, John Heller. Today’s conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website and dial-in and webcast details have also been provided on Slide 3 of today’s presentation, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of North American Securities Laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today’s earnings release. Now, I will hand the call over to Dr. Kingsley.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you Sam and good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us. Before I begin the review of the quarter I'm very pleased to introduce to all of you our new Chief Financial Officer, John Heller on today's call. John joined earlier this summer and brings more than 30 years of combined experience as a Financial Executive to our Management Team. He spent the last five years as CFO at Lift Brands and Snap Fitness where he oversaw the growth and development of a rapidly expanding footprint of fitness centers across the globe. In addition to his proven track record growing consumer oriented businesses, we're also looking forward to John’s leadership in the areas of accounting, treasury, capital markets, and investor relations.

Now I will shift my review of performance in the second quarter which investors should be aware exclude the impacts of our former cultivation and processing subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions or PAMS which we sold to Jushi in a transaction that closed earlier this month. Because this transaction was announced in June PAMS results which include wholesale revenues in the Pennsylvania market were categorized as an asset held for sale under discontinued operations in the second quarter and we've excluded PAMS accordingly from the reported results from continuing operations in both the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 within today's financial results which will be filed on SEDAR later today. However, because Vireo still owned and operated PAMS through the entirety of the second quarter we believe it's important for the purposes of today's discussion to present a consolidated view of the business both with and without the impacts of PAMS so investors gain a better understanding of our fundamental performance in the period.

Please turn to Slide 4 where we provided a summary of highlights from the quarter. Total revenue of 12.2 million including PAMS was in line with our expectations and grew 70% year-over-year as we continued to experience good growth across most of our state based medical programs during the quarter. Patient enrollments in Minnesota and New Mexico continued to grow nicely. We're also seeing the benefits of improving average spend per customer in both of these markets. In Maryland our wholesale channel is growing steadily as new product introductions have been well received and in New York our home delivery business remained a bright spot for us and continued to help offset retail traffic declines amidst the coronavirus.

As we mentioned on last quarter's call our e-commerce and home delivery channel now account for approximately 50% of our total sales in the state, up from approximately 30% last year and we continue to believe the New York market remains one of Vireo’s most attractive long-term opportunities. In Arizona, our mix of wholesale versus retail sales resulted in a flat comparison to the prior year quarter but we still expect roughly a 70:30 retail versus wholesale mix moving forward and are optimistic about our ability to drive profitable growth within this market after we complete a planned expansion of our outdoor cultivation capacity later this year, which I'll discuss momentarily. From a profitability standpoint, the year-over-year variance in gross margin was the result of multiple factors, one of which was the temporary impacts of planned manufacturing downtime in New York during prior periods, as well as the buildup for -- buildup of inventory in that market in anticipation of adult use approval, which we know did not arrive.

Our operations in New York have actually been improving -- have been improving efficiency with lower costs in recent quarters, but the above factors drove an unfavorable cost of inventory sold during the second quarter. The greater proportion of wholesale versus retail sales as compared to the prior year also contributed to the variance in gross profit. As revenues across our footprint continued to ramp up with increasing demand, we expect to see consistent improvements in gross margins and I'd also like to clarify that we expect a sequential improvement in gross margins in New York specifically next quarter, as lower inventory begins to work its way through our results. As we've discussed on recent calls, a major focus for our team this year has been to reduce costs and improve the overall efficiency of our operations, and that improving trend in our cost structure is apparent on a year-over-year basis in our reported results, as well as on a sequential basis including the impact of PAMS, which we believe is meaningful considering we owned and operated the subsidiary through the entirety of the second quarter.

Before I continue my review of highlights from the quarter, I want to make clear that the divestiture of PAMS was a complicated decision for our management team. That license was one of our first merit based licenses we were awarded. We were extremely proud of the quality of the team we built there, as well as the products we produced in the Pennsylvania market. From an operational standpoint, we had somewhat of a mismatch in Pennsylvania between our significant cultivation and processing operations and a much smaller retail footprint. With only two retail dispensaries currently operational we were more dependent on wholesale channel sales to drive revenue growth, and we expected it was going to take us a lot more time to become profitable within Pennsylvania market as compared to our other markets where we believe we have more opportunities to increase scale and operating leverage.

The divestiture actually improves our overall cash burn rate from operations by approximately 150,000 per month which brings our current monthly burn rate to roughly $750,000. And with approximately $21 million in cash on our balance sheet as of the timing of the closing of the transaction, we're now well capitalized in our five core markets and have the financial flexibility to make several important strategic investments that will help us increase scale and drive stronger revenue growth and margin expansion. As disclosed in the morning's earnings release, we're planning to invest between 8 million and 9 million in development projects in Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota and New Mexico between now and the end of the first quarter of next fiscal year, with the lion's share of that going out the door by the end of the year.

In Arizona, we've begun an aggressive expansion plan that will add nine acres of outdoor cultivation to our existing half acre site. One of the reasons we were so attracted to this operation before we purchased it last year was because the location is in a microclimate that's highly favorable to producing biomass outdoors at scale. This project will increase our square footage of cultivation capacity in the state from roughly 50,000 square feet to more than 400,000 square feet and should position us to capitalize on what we believe may be a biomass shortage in Arizona market through the winter of this year, if voters approved a ballot initiative to -- a ballot initiative to legalize recreational use in this upcoming election and more stringent testing on the microbiological end of things becomes the standard there. Our team in Arizona has been producing exceptionally high quality flower and adult use for many years, and if we're able to produce similar kinds of flower yields on this new acreage, as we currently produce on the existing half acre site, we may reasonably be expected to produce between five and eight tons of biomass on an annual basis, which should enable us to drive significant revenue growth in the Arizona market.

In Minnesota, we've started rebranding our existing dispensaries in the state to the new Green Goods Retail Store concept while moving forward with development for new retail dispensary locations in Duluth, Blaine, Woodbury and Burnsville before the end of this calendar year. These four new dispensary licenses were increased via the legislative process in the state last year, and once open, we expect they'll help us continue driving strong sales growth in the Minnesota market, which we continue to believe is one of the most overlooked aspects of our business. And we recently purchased 110,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Massey, Maryland and we plan to transfer our cultivation license to this new facility while maintaining processing operations at the existing 2,200 square foot facility in Hurlock, Maryland. During the fourth quarter of this year, we're planning to upgrade this greenhouse Massey to allow us to produce four tons of cultivation per year, as well as increase the capacity -- pardon me, increase the capacity of processing operations in Hurlock. These actions should enable us to increase our production capacity in the state by nearly 12 times, which we expect will allow us to continue driving strong wholesale revenue growth in Maryland. We're also planning to build our dispensary license and anticipate this would enable us to begin producing our first retail sales in the state sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Finally, in New Mexico we're planning to open two additional retail dispensary locations, and our intent is for these to be operational before the end of calendar year 2020. Once these projects are complete, we'll have added seven new retail dispensary locations to our footprint and improve production and processing capacity to satisfy demand within our core markets for the foreseeable future. While the exact timing of the completion of these projects is of course uncertain, we believe that all will be complete before the end of first quarter 2021 at which point we'll still have substantial cash to fund our business until we begin generating positive cash flow from operations. Investors should keep in mind that we believe each of our core markets has the potential to enact adult use legislation within the next 6 to 18 months, which could be transformative for the revenue growth, margin expansion, and value creation for our shareholders. That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now hand over the call to John.

John Heller

Great. Thanks everyone for joining us on today's call. I'm looking forward to meeting many of you over the phone in coming months and eventually in person once it's safer to travel again. I'll begin with a review of our reported results on Slide 5 of today's presentation. Please keep in mind that all numbers stated refer to U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Total revenue, including PAMS increased 70% year-over-year to 12.2 million and was roughly flat sequentially as compared to the first quarter. This performance was in line with our expectations as we've not had any recent additions to our retail dispensary footprint or production capacity increases in our markets.

Reported revenue was 10.8 million, an increase of 60% as compared to the second quarter of last year. Retail revenue through our own dispensaries was 9.2 million, an increase of 46% compared to 6.3 million in Q2 2019. The increase was primarily driven by greater patient enrollment and average revenue per patient in our Minnesota and New Mexico markets, as well as contributions from our two retail dispensaries in Pennsylvania. Wholesale revenue of our branded products to third party dispensaries was 1.6 million in Q2 2020 and reflected revenue from B2B customers in Arizona, Maryland, New York, and Ohio. Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the company generated Q2 2020 gross profit of 3.5 million or 32% of revenue, as compared to 3.0 million or 45% in the same period last year. The variance in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by temporary impacts of planned manufacturing downtime and the buildup of inventory in New York, as well as an increase in the mix of sales and wholesale versus retail markets with a substantial increase in wholesale revenue as compared to last year.

Total operating expenses in Q2 were 15.4 million, compared to 5.4 million in Q2 of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and wages as well as an adjustment to share based compensation related to investing of out of the money warrants issued to a former executive upon termination from the company. Excluding depreciation and share based comp, operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were 6.0 million or 55% of sales, compared to 5.0 million or 74% of sales in Q2 of 2019 and 6.2 million or 59% of sales in Q1 of 2020. SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue improved to 22%, that's compared to 36% in the second quarter of last year and we're roughly flat on a percentage basis as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses were 3.4 million during Q2 2020 compared to 1.8 million in Q2 2019. The increase in other expense was primarily attributable to a one-time loss on the derivative liability associated with the issuance of warrants in conjunction with the private placement completed in March of 2020, as well as increased interest expense.

Net loss from continuing operations during the second quarter was 7.7 million compared to a net loss of 593,000 in the second quarter of last year. Total net loss, including the impact of PAMS was approximately 9.0 million as compared to 1.9 million in the second quarter of last year. Excluding fair value adjustments, the loss on derivative liability and share based compensation and impacts from discontinued operations, adjusted net loss in the second quarter was 7.4 million, as compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately 4.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 1.8 million and roughly flat compared to the second quarter of 2019. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-IFRS items in the management discussion and analysis, which will be available on SEDAR today for additional details regarding these metrics.

We ended the quarter with total current assets of 18. -- 81.0 million, including cash on hand of 5.7 million. Total current liabilities were 23.2 million, with 0 debt currently due within 12 months. As disclosed in this morning's earnings release, the closing of the PAMS transaction earlier this month brought an additional 13.8 million in cash. At the time of closing, we had 21.1 million in cash on hand and as Kyle discussed earlier, our significantly improved balance sheet has enabled us to revisit opportunities to make strategic investments that will improve the long-term performance of the business. Between now and the end of the first quarter of next year, we're expecting to invest between 8 million to 9 million in strategic growth investments in Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, and New Mexico. These projects should be complete by the end of Q1 2021 and are expected to contribute to revenue growth and margin expansion, giving us confidence in our ability to begin generating positive cash flow from operations around the midpoint of next year.

As of June 30, 2020 there were 37,952,477 equity shares issued in outstanding and 153,203,217 shares outstanding on an ask converted fully diluted basis. For additional details surrounding our share structure, including warrants and option grants, please refer to our disclosures around share capital in our quarterly financial statements filed on SEDAR. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now open the line to analyst questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Graeme, your line is open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Much appreciate the level of detail with respect to the initiatives throughout the rest of the year and into early next year. Just thinking about the core portfolio right now and the expected growth that's going to occur from now until all the other projects get ramped up here. Considering that the retail revenue is a substantial part of the mix and becomes more so given the disposition of the grower processor in Pennsylvania, I was wondering, can you provide any sort of detail in terms of what you're seeing from that same store sales growth perspective on the retail side of things? Thank you.

Kyle Kingsley

Graeme are you speaking specifically of the two dispensaries in Pennsylvania or just on a general basis of the other states?

Graeme Kreindler

I'm speaking on a general basis in terms of the other states.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, I mean I think we've got a lot of growth investments to make in the back half of this year that are going to help contribute to retail store growth. That's going to be a big driver for us beginning next year that we're continuing to see, like we talked about on today's call, pretty good characteristics in Minnesota and New Mexico. So I think, we will maybe continue to see decent growth, probably won't see significant growth on a sequential basis through the next quarter or two. But we could see a nice uptick beginning in Q4 and especially in Q1 next year.

John Heller

Yeah Graeme, specifically as far as same store growth goes we've continued to see just perpetual uptick in Minnesota and Pennsylvania on the retail side. We're all familiar with the New York market that's a little bit flatter. And the biggest thing is we're excited. We're currently slated to add seven additional dispensaries, four in Minnesota, one or two in New Mexico, and one in Maryland sort of completing our vertical integration there in Maryland. So we expect pretty substantial retail growth, maybe humble through the end of this year. But as we bring these additional dispensaries online, that'll continue. But we can work on getting you some more granular same store numbers.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah and Graeme just keep in mind in the financials that we're going to have on SEDAR later today we will break out the state by state revenue year-over-year in both the retail and wholesale channels that should be online later today.

Graeme Kreindler

Understood, okay, thanks. Then to shift gears a bit here, the expected CAPEX range of $8 million to $9 million, in terms of how that's going to be distributed from now till the end of Q1, what should we be expecting, is that going to be more front loaded, back loaded or spread out evenly?

John Heller

Yeah, so I would expect that to be primarily in Q4 of this year. A good chunk of it is being spent in Q3, most of it in Q4, and then we'll finish up in Q1 on the timing of the payments.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, understood. Thanks for that, John. And then to follow up on that, I saw some nice sequential improvement on the gross margin side this quarter. As you are going to be spending more dollars ramping up facilities here, I'm just wondering if there's any material expected drag on the gross margin as you're investing more on the cultivation side or could that potentially be offset by some of the dispositions and the other assets ramping up, how should we be thinking about that gross margin moving into the back half of the year?

John Heller

Yeah, so on the retail side, you'll see just a little bit of drag on margin as those stores open up. Most of those are probably not going to come online until later in the fourth quarter and into Q1. So, of course you'll see a little bit of margin drag as they ramp up. And then on the growth side, especially in Arizona and in Maryland of course, you're not going to see the incremental revenue on those until the grow is harvested and sale -- is harvested and sold. So, there will be some incremental cost at those locations. But you'll see the revenue ramp up fairly quickly once those harvests come in and in New York as well.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, understood. And then finally, just to take that a step further, appreciate the monthly burn rate of $750,000 a month that you disclosed with respect to working capital and in the context of these capital projects here, is there a substantial investment on the working capital side that you're expecting for these projects, potentially more so, I guess, for the cultivation manufacturing side of things, how should we be thinking about that?

John Heller

Yeah, I would say that if you look at that 8 million to 9 million we're targeting in CAPEX, over the next six months I would expect you would see working capital grow maybe a $1 million to $1.5 million related to these incremental locations of both retail and the grow facilities.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, got it. I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you very much.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks Graeme.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Des Lauriers with Craig-Hallum. Eric, your line is open.

Eric Des Lauriers

Alright, great, thanks for taking my questions guys. I was looking for an update on your branded products specifically in Maryland. Can you give us an update on which brands you are selling in Maryland now and any kind of anecdotal updates of how those are selling? And then kind of as a follow-up, as you look to Arizona and potentially adult use, can you give us a sense of your overall wholesale and retail strategy as it relates to your brand of products and third party brand of products? Thanks.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, thank you Eric, good morning. So, the primary two brands that we're seeing sell in Maryland right now are the 1937 Flower and Vapes and then also the LiteBud slightly decreased THC pre-roll and then sort of our standard suite of Vireo products. We've seen an interesting increase in 1937 vape sales over the last few quarters, which has been a pleasant surprise. In Arizona which we consider to be sort of a primary flower market, our strategy there is obviously economies of scale with this nine acres coming online here shortly and pretty excited about an aggressive sort of diversity of selection for people in the retail end. What we're seeing is that diversity of availability of strains is critical in driving retail sales. It's also very helpful on the wholesale side. So we sort of equate stream diversity with liquidity of our inventory. So that's a major focus for us. We have also rolled out 1937 and LiteBud will also be a focus in Arizona moving ahead. But we do have a single dispensary right now in Arizona and we feel that we have significant capacity to increase sales there. As you know, people still are entering our dispensaries. This is a curbside and sort of walk up purchasing. So we're confident we can substantially increase our retail sales in Arizona with the existing facility.

Another big part in Arizona that's interesting of our retail strategy given our limited bricks and mortar footprint is home delivery. And we're interested in implementing that here in the near-term. Our dispensary is set up such in Phoenix that it would be a very interesting staging center for a more robust home delivery service. And given the glut of biomass that we're going have in Arizona, potentially entering this biomass shortage, we're very interested in shunting as much of that from our own retail apparatus as we can obviously. We consider home delivery as part of that.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay, great, that's helpful. Then I would also like to touch on just your base markets of Minnesota and New York, both obviously restrictive medical markets currently, but are multibillion dollar illicit or total markets. Obviously you guys would benefit greatly from any progressive legislative changes. Can you help us understand your current production capacity in those states and then comment on your ability to expand, whether that's how much land you have or your sized facilities if we can expand those, just any kind of helping investors understand pretty much what your current capacity is and your ability to expand to meet those increasing markets? Thanks.

Kyle Kingsley

Absolutely Eric, so great question. Minnesota and New York are both very substantial opportunities for us there. By our standards our most mature markets multiple years in, we're currently and again just roughly speaking, we're less than 50% capacity from a population standpoint in both of these markets. And so we have significant upside. We've been very encouraged by the sequential decreases in operating expenses in both of these markets despite very -- quite substantial increases in the number of units produced. So that's been very encouraging. So we have a lot of existing capacity and again we were anticipating potential flower in Minnesota and adult use in New York this year. It looks like they may put both of those -- changes may be pushed into next year.

In New York we've cleared 250,000 square feet of additional space, cleared the land for expansion there in the event that it's a highly favorable adult use arrangement and we have the ability to expand then into that space. In Minnesota we also have access to additional land to expand there as needed. But we're confident in the short-term with legislative changes that our existing capacity we will be able to accommodate the bulk of demand in the short-term.

John Heller

Yeah, and Eric also just to remind you that in Minnesota we had a significant expansion of capacity there last year and that is not fully utilized at this point. So we've got some room to grow there as well without needing to build additional facilities.

Eric Des Lauriers

Alright, so less than 50% capacity in both states and looks like significant room for expansion is both very exciting, very encouraging. Good quarter, guys and talk soon.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you, Eric.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Bottomley with Canaccord Genuity. Matt, your line is open.

Matt Bottomley

Yeah, good morning all. Just a quick housekeeping item here. Kyle you just mentioned in the opening remarks, but in Pennsylvania just wanted to confirm if the retail segment of that business is included in that PAMS subsidiary or the retail revenues are still in your adjusted topline? And in the Maryland retail store, just to confirm, do you guys have an existing license there to build out or is it something you're still applying for or potentially buying?

John Heller

So I'll address the Pennsylvania retail. Those two stores are still included in our -- in the published numbers. So yeah, those are the dispensary numbers. Those are in both years.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah the 10.8 million Matt basically just excludes wholesale sales from Pennsylvania. It includes the two retail dispensaries.

Matt Bottomley

And then just on the Maryland question, just on Pennsylvania, is that something you're still investing into with respect to your CAPEX plan, I know it's not a core market, just given the option that there would be purchased along with the competition?

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah Matt, we're not actively investing there, but we do see good growth on the two retail stores there. As far as the Maryland question goes, we have a license and we are actively executing on that with the goal of having that dispensary up and running by the end of this year. We're excited about that again because of the substantial capacity we're bringing online with the massive facility expansion. And so we're going to have a pretty significant advantage there on the retail end with that capacity backing it up.

Matt Bottomley

Great, and just one more on my end, so [indiscernible] given your operating burn after disposition of PAMS and just looking at the a little over 20 million of cash, the OPEX, but the OPEX burn rate now it looks like it's somewhere around 8 million a year or less annualized. And then the CAPEX 8 million to 9 million, looks like you're fully covered with respect to what's on your balance sheet. Is there anything that you guys have in your portfolio that would be considered rainy day should you want to expedite other growth initiatives, whether it's other dispositions, potential sale leaseback where you can extract some capital, I don't know what the sort of debt markets are like right now and what your capital is, but anything else that might build the pad that should the sector move faster than you anticipate?

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, we do have an open mindedness with our non-core asset. So, if you look at Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, the Ohio processing license, our Nevada license, we basically put that in mothballs to absolutely minimize the cash burn there. But we're open to monetizing those. The Massey site which we did purchase here this month, that's unencumbered right now. You could look at a potential lead there and I agree with your analysis, as far as where we stand it's very nice to be able to focus on the business instead of sort of the perpetual capital raising. But there's an open mindedness to jettisoning these non-core assets for some additional cash.

Matt Bottomley

Okay, makes sense.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Russell Stanley with Beacon Securities. Russell, your line is open.

Russell Stanley

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. First, just to follow-up on the non-core assets, are you seeing increased demand or increased buyer interest in those assets now with kind of a broader improvement in sentiment around the cannabis space? And I guess at the same time are you -- how much of a hurry or how much urgency is there to move forward on transactions there, given that you've closed PAMS, can you kind of afford to sit and be patient at this point?

John Heller

Yeah, we can be patient across the Board. We don't have urgent need for additional capital and so we can wait for the appropriate deal. Obviously, it depends on the market as far as the level of interest, a little more limited interest in a place like Puerto Rico than in places like Massachusetts and Ohio. So I would say generally we have seen a slight uptick in interest in some of these non-core assets.

Russell Stanley

And I would just like to ask on Arizona, just on the wholesale business there, just wanted to get an update, I guess as to how many dispensaries you're selling into and with that planned expansion of the grow capacity is the focus on adding additional dispensaries to your wholesale network or selling it to existing customers, especially given the states set up for an adult use vote?

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, Russell I do apologize, I don't have the exact number. I can see it's fairly limited penetrance right now on the wholesale. And we do try to route the bulk of our biomass through our own dispensary. That's going to change fairly substantially with this new nine acre facility. So, we'll give you some increased granularity on that moving ahead.

Russell Stanley

And just my last question around, sorry, is there more to add.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, just going to say, comfortable to say we have a lot of room for expansion and growth there.

Russell Stanley

Okay, and sorry, my last question just around the target for being cash flow positive by May 2021. I just wanted to clarify to what extent, if any, is that target predicated on any regulatory changes around adult use in Arizona or flower in Minnesota or anything else or does that -- or is that a target you've modeled out as being achievable based on a static regulatory framework?

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, that's based on kind of a static regulatory framework. You can imagine from a free cash flow standpoint these regulatory -- dramatic regulatory changes could work against us a little bit if we see a huge CAPEX need in a place like New York in order to build that out. I don't think that's likely that will have huge CAPEX needs. It's basically the current model is predicated on no substantial regulatory changes. And, it's more important that we execute properly on sort of our existing CAPEX plan to achieve that.

Russell Stanley

Excellent, that's great color. Thanks, that's all for me.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Paul Piotrowski with M Partners. Paul, your line is open.

Paul Piotrowski

Hey, good morning, guys. Can you talk a little bit more about state by state margins and if any one state drove the improvement this quarter?

Kyle Kingsley

I'll speak in generalities and then I'll hand it over to John here. You know, our most substantial margin improvement was in Minnesota. Definitely comfortable saying that we have seen a decrease in sequential operating expenses despite a dramatic increase in units produced certainly year-over-year. I'll hand it over to John here for some additional color.

John Heller

Sure, on a sequential basis we had margin growth essentially across the board. On a year-over-year basis we had very strong margin growth in Minnesota. In New York, our margin declined for a couple of reasons, one we were -- we had to shut down -- plants shut down in our processing facility late last year, which worked its way through our cost of goods sold and that we had some higher costs ahead of goods sold and fewer units. And then we had a high unit volume sales on a year-over-year basis in Q2, which led to a higher cost dollar amount in Q2, which we do is somewhat of an anomaly and should improve going forward. And then also we have increased our -- the products, our membership this year is leading more wholesale than retail on a year-over-year basis, which comes in a lower margin. And also, we're ramping up in Maryland and so as we grow our revenue there we expect some actually lift from -- so on a year-over-year basis we had much higher revenue, but also higher cogs dollars in Maryland. And so again, you'll see that start to moderate and hopefully turn positive in the first half of next year as that grow comes on line. Does that answer your question?

Paul Piotrowski

Yeah, yeah, that's great. Thanks for that. And then just one more on [indiscernible], can you guys give us sort of a timeline on when you expect to close?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, we closed on the purchase of the Massey, Maryland facility. Yeah, yeah, sorry. [Multiple Speakers].

John Heller

Yeah, that deal closed last, I want to say, last Thursday. [Multiple Speakers] how to purchase the land.

Paul Piotrowski

Okay, perfect. Great, that's it for me, guys.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you Paul.

Operator

There are no further questions and I'll now turn the call back over to Dr. Kingsley for closing remarks.

Kyle Kingsley

Yeah, I'd like to thank everybody again for joining us this morning. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to speaking with you all again on our third quarter earnings call in November. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.