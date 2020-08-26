STORE's CEO, Christopher Volk, is very well regarded in the real estate industry and has even created a profile on Seeking Alpha to communicate with shareholders more efficiently.

Berkshire Hathaway increased its ownership of STORE by 31%, to nearly 10% of shares outstanding as of 30 June 2020.

With ~14 years remaining lease length and annual rent escalation of ~1.9%, cash flow visibility is exceptionally strong, paving the way for superior returns over time.

I will continue adding as long as the dividend yield remains elevated above 5% (currently ~5.2%).The dividend payout ratio is conservative, around ~70%, allowing for retained earnings to be reinvested.

On a YTD basis, STORE Capital is still down almost 30%, continuing to offer a very good entry point for investors with a long-term mindset.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is a conservatively and well-run REIT that has, as the company states in its presentations, "a business model that delivers". At the time of writing this article, the market cap is almost $7Bn with a dividend yield of ~5.2%. I will continue adding substantial amounts to my position as long as the dividend yield remains above 5%, which is above the long-term average. Thereafter, I will scale down the pace of purchases, depending on market conditions.

STORE has a solid track record, with the dividend increasing by 40% from 2014 to 2019, with annual dividend increases excess of 6%:

What's more, the dividend payout ratio has always remained conservative:

Note that STORE IPO'd in 2014, but the management team has a ~30-year successful leadership track record. The CEO, Christopher Volk, is very well regarded in the real estate industry and has even created a profile on Seeking Alpha to communicate with shareholders as well as express his thoughts on topics like net lease real estate.

It goes without saying that the best opportunity to aggressively buy shares in STORE was during the large sell-off in March. At some point, it was down ~60%! On a YTD basis, STORE is still down a lot (almost 30%), continuing to offer a good entry point for investors with a long-term mindset.

Interestingly, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) is also one of the largest shareholders in STORE and keeps on adding. Berkshire Hathaway increased its ownership of STORE by 31%, to nearly 10% of shares outstanding as of June 30.

STORE is dedicated to net-leased profit-center real estate, leasing more than 2,500 properties to ~500 customers in 49 states, with 71% of lease contracts being investment-grade quality. There is a lot of room to grow, given the very large market potential, exceeding $3 trillion (nearly 200,000 companies in STORE's target market).

As of 30 June 2020, portfolio occupancy was 99.5% with ~14 years weighted average remaining lease contract term. What's more, the weighted average annual lease escalation is 1.9%, ensuring built-in growth. This is a very nice position to be in.

What's more, STORE is well diversified across industry groups with an emphasis on Services (~65% of base rent) located near target customers, not readily available online, addressing a broad array of everyday services. Categories within Services include, among others:

Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Pet Care

Medical and Dental

Elementary and Secondary Schools

Early Childhood Education

Logistics

Restaurants (Full Service/Limited Service)

STORE also has exposure to Manufacturing (~17% of base rent), primarily located in industrial parks, strategically near customers, with a broad array of industries, making everyday necessities. Categories within Manufacturing include, among others:

Metal Fabrication

Plastic and Rubber Products

Food Processing

Chemical Products

Automotive Parts and Accessories

Lastly, in terms of retail (~18% of base rent), STORE focuses on categories located in retail corridors, with high experiential and internet resistant components. Categories within Retail include, among others:

Farm and Ranch Supply

New Car Dealers/Used Car Dealers/Recreational Vehicle Dealers

Furniture

Home Furnishings

Hunting and Fishing

To summarize, STORE is diversified across 113 different industries in the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy, with exposure, in terms of base rent, as follows:

Services: ~65%

Manufacturing: ~17%

Retail: ~18%

Even though I am also long other net lease REITs, like Realty Income (O) and W. P. Carey (WPC), STORE has its own unique approach. It focuses on healthy middle market companies/tenants, not necessarily the big names we are all accustomed to. In other words, STORE has found its niche with a business model that provides several advantages, including longer lease durations (~14 years remaining lease contract term) and higher rent increases (1.9% annual lease escalation). What's more, STORE always requests master leases on multi-unit transactions (the most effective way for landlords to achieve risk diversity, preventing tenants from closing selected properties). In addition, STORE has access to unit-level financial reporting, which provides the best picture of real estate quality/essentiality (as the focus is also property-specific).

One of the most appealing aspects is that STORE follows strict valuing investing principles, by investing at yields and gross returns in excess of the brokered market. This increases the margin of safety and enhances overall returns. In other words, investment decisions are made at discounts to NAV, below replacement cost. It is important to emphasize that higher cap rates don't necessarily imply higher risk. In my view, these higher cap rates are a result of STORE's niche focus (middle market tenants etc.). This market has less competition and less access to institutional capital. Hence, STORE has the ability to be more creative in deal-making.

Another advantage is that STORE mostly pursues proprietary deals, liaising directly with prospective tenants and avoiding typical broker-oriented deals. This is a recipe for success, especially since STORE has been able to raise accretive equity at premiums to NAV as well as issue low-cost debt to acquire properties below NAV at high cap rates. As mentioned previously, STORE has a huge $3 trillion opportunity in middle market real estate, and only a handful of companies have the ability, scale and access to low-cost capital. This provides a tremendous competitive advantage, and STORE is poised to take advantage of this, aided by its robust balance sheet. Virtually, all borrowings are long-term and fixed rate, with the lowest unencumbered asset ratio in the net-lease space, non-recourse debt with minimal covenants and a cash balance of ~$700M as of June 30, 2020. Therefore, STORE has tremendous financial flexibility to take advantage of opportunities if and when they present themselves. Not only that, STORE's annual free cash flow generally exceeds current debt maturities, making it effectively asset/liability neutral.

In closing, it is important to emphasize that the number of locations open for business has continued to increase since May, and rent collections have risen accordingly. As of 17 August 2020, STORE received rent payments, representing 86% of contractual base rent and interest for the month of August. July collections also increased to 86% (up from the previously announced 85%). As the CEO commented:

During August, no new tenants requested lease deferrals. Moreover, the high level of rent collections and the consistency of our portfolio performance have given us the confidence to repay $450 million of borrowings on our credit facility, returning our borrowings on the credit facility to pre-COVID levels. As our tenants have been able to conduct commerce, STORE has predictably realized elevated rental income, which we believe will continue as more locations are able to reopen.

Over time, as normality will be eventually restored, rent collections will further improve. In the meantime, STORE has all the financial resources to support its tenants (if need be) as well as purse accretive growth opportunities. Once the dust settles, STORE will come out stronger, and investors will enjoy increasing dividends.

