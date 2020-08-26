American Woodmark (AMWD) reported better than expected results on Tuesday with both revenues and EPS beating consensus estimates. The company also guided for the second quarter revenues to be up low to mid-single digits which, while conservative in my opinion, is much better than the decline which sell-side was modeling. However, volume deleverage and Covid-19 related factors impacted the company’s margins and its adjusted EBITDA margins declined 170 bps in Q1. Management also said that they are investing in certain initiatives related to product refresh, technology investments for standardizing the finance and procurement processes, and labor retention which will cause the second-quarter margins to decline around 100 bps. The stock had already rallied quite a bit into the earnings and this margin guidance caused the stock price to correct ~7.34% yesterday.

I believe this correction is unwarranted.

Sell-side estimates were already very low with consensus modeling year over year revenue and earnings decline for the rest of FY 2021. So, the consensus estimate will likely get revised upwards even if we account for a margin decline in Q2.

For example, before earnings, the second-quarter consensus revenue estimate was ~$415 mn and consensus EPS estimate was ~$1.53. Last year’s second-quarter revenue was ~$428 mn and adjusted EBITDA margins were 14.7%. If we assume 5% yoy revenue growth in the second quarter and 100 bps decline in EBITDA margins, we get $449.4 mn in Q2 revenues for the current year and $61.6 mn in adjusted EBITDA. Subtract ~$13 mn in depreciation and amortization expense (Q1 run rate), ~$6 mn in interest expense (Q1 run rate), we get a profit before tax of $42.6 mn. With a 26.6% tax rate and 17.01 mn diluted share count (both at Q1 levels), this equates to $1.84 in EPS which indicates upside versus pre-earnings consensus despite a decline in margin.

Further, I believe management’s Q2 revenue guidance is conservative and there is a good likelihood of a positive surprise. Third-quarter revenue growth will be much better than the second quarter as American Woodmark continues to benefit from a recovery in new residential construction. There is two to three months lag between improvement in housing starts and American Woodmark seeing it. So, the recent recovery in housing starts which started around the back half of June will positively impact the second half of Q2 while the whole third-quarter revenue will benefit.

Also, I believe we will see a further acceleration in housing starts from here. Many publicly listed homebuilders reported a ~50% increase in year over year net orders in June and said that the strength continued in July and they were seeing similar increases. Toll Brothers (TOL) which reported its results yesterday commented that the strong trends have continued in August. July single-family housing starts were up high-single-digit. I believe new housing starts will move much higher from July levels as they catch up with new order growth.

Before 2008, new housing starts have averaged around ~1.5 mn per year. However, post-2008 there has been a significant underbuild with new housing starts averaging only around 1.2 mn per year. In order to return to long term averages, I believe we need to see housing starts averaging around ~1.8 mn every year for the next decade. The low-interest rates are acting as a catalyst for this and I believe the strength we are seeing in the new housing market is sustainable.

The company’s revenues in the third quarter and beyond will also benefit as its repair and remodel business might see a better trend once the product refresh is complete.

On the margin front, the second half of this fiscal year has easier comparisons as last year’s results were impacted by disruptions in particleboard supply. Since then, new supply has come up in the market and pricing is favorable. Also, some of the short term costs from the company’s investment in technology, product refreshes, and labor retention will decrease in Q3 as compared to Q2. In addition, volume leverage will also be a significant tailwind in Q3 as revenue growth accelerate further.

If the housing strength continues, I believe Q3 will see a double-digit sales increase and a better margin than the last year. The stock was trading at a 52-week high of ~$117 around Q3 end last year. If the company is going to post a significantly better performance in the third quarter of this year, why shouldn’t stock trade higher? So, I believe we can see $117 plus levels over the next couple of quarters.

For FY2022, I am expecting revenues to be around 10% to 20% higher than FY 2019 levels and a return to adjusted EBITDA margins around the long term target range of 15.5%. This gives us ~$1.8 to $2 bn in revenues and between $280 and $300 mn EBITDA. If we take the lower end of the range and apply 10x EV/EBITDA multiple, we get $2,800 mn in Enterprise Value. The company’s net debt was $470 mn last quarter and I believe it will be below $400 mn by this fiscal year-end. This gives us over ~$2,400 mn in market cap or $141 per share one year forward target price based on 17 mn share count. That’s why I continue to be very bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.