The restaurant industry isn't out of the woods yet, with double-digit default rates still in play and not likely to materialize until 2021.

Dining activity is recovering, but it is more skewed towards take-out and delivery - two areas that Middleby can address well through its suite of product offerings.

Middleby fared better than expected in the second quarter, but revenue was still down 40% and operating margin was down 10 points as restaurant spending plummeted.

What a difference a quarter makes. Although third-party research entities like Moody’s are still expecting double-digit default rates in the restaurant industry, and banks are still forecasting elevated losses over the next two years from this segment, the market’s view on Middleby (MIDD) has shifted rapidly, with the shares up about 40% since my last write-up as investors have shifted strongly toward recovery-phase thinking.

Even with the risk of meaningful long-term demand destruction, I thought Middleby shares offered interesting potential back in May. With the big move in the shares, though, the stock looks priced more like a high-quality short-cycle industrial, and that seems a little excessive. While the residential business should be set to improve and I do think established restaurant chains will resume capex next year, that appealing margin of safety is largely gone now.

A Tough Quarter, But Not As Bad As Feared

Although Middleby’s overall performance was worse than the “typical” industrial, the company nevertheless fit into the pattern of better-than-expected results, with a less dramatic decline in sales versus expectations, and better cost efficiency boosting operating earnings (again, relative to expectations).

Revenue declined 40% in organic terms, outperforming by about 6%. Stronger than expected sales in Food Processing helped the numbers, but this has long been a tricky segment to forecast accurately. Commercial Foodservice (or CF) revenue declined sharply, falling 49% as restaurants look to preserve cash and have indefinitely sidelined expansion projects. Food Processing (or FP) sales fell 1%, and Residential Kitchen sales fell 32%.

Gross margin declined a little more than five points, reflecting the challenges of overhead absorption and operating leverage on such a sharp decline in volumes (the revenue declines were overwhelmingly volume-driven). CF gross margin declined about six points, while Residential fell about six and a half points. FP gross margin fell less than a half a point.

Middleby management has implemented some cost-reduction measures, but there’s a limit to what you can do with such weak revenue. To that end, the 56% adjusted EBITDA decline and 72% operating income declines were both steep, but not as bad as feared as those cost-reduction efforts did make a difference. Overall operating margin declined 10 points, with CF down 1,160bp, RK down 740bp, and FP up 40bp.

All In All, Not A Bad Result

Looking around the competitive landscape, Middleby isn’t doing too badly – something I attribute to the company’s prior investments in areas like innovative beverages (cold/nitro brew coffees), labor and utility-saving automation, and modular “plug and play” equipment concepts for “ghost kitchens” (facilities that exist solely to support delivery/off-premises eating).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported a 39% decline in its foodservice business, though ITW is more skewed towards institutional kitchens than Middleby (with a smaller exposure to commercial foodservice). Welbilt (WBT) continues to struggle, with a 51% decline in revenue.

I’ve long said that the food processing equipment segment is “eccentric” insofar as one company’s performance in a given quarter doesn’t necessarily tell you much about the state of the industry, and multi-quarter trends don’t seem to have much influence. Nevertheless, John Bean (JBT) reported a 12% decline in its comparable business this quarter, while Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) reported a 1% decline in sales and a 2% decline in orders, while Rockwell Automation (ROK) (which supplies a completely different category of capital equipment) saw a double-digit decline. All told, I’d say these bits and pieces argue that food and beverage companies are spending to maintain production, but holding off on expansion capex until the operating environment normalizes a little more.

Conditions Are Still Brutal, But Middleby Is Leveraged To Stronger Areas

While there have been improvements in dining trends, the overall situation is still tough. FSR Magazine reported a 9% year-over-year decline in restaurant transactions through mid-August (based on a survey approach), versus a 44% decline in mid-April, with quick-service (or QSR) down 8% and full-service down 19%. For its part, the National Restaurant Association reported that July restaurant sales improved 5% month-over-month in July, but were still down approximately 20% from the prevailing pre-COVID-19 levels. Last and not least, OpenTable reported that the number of seated diners was still down 54% in late August (versus 57% at a similar point in July and 64% in June).

Summarizing all of this, people are still eating out, and they’re eating out more than they were in April, but activity is nowhere close to “normal”. Customers have turned more to takeout and delivery, as well as making greater use of prepared food counters at grocery stores. For Middleby, that has meant relatively stronger demand from QSRs, pizza restaurants, C-stores, and retail customers.

Sit-down dining is still under significant pressure, and that may well remain the case until/unless there is an effective vaccine and people feel comfortable spending meaningful time unmasked in public spaces. The good news for Middleby is that QSR, pizza, C-stores, and retail customers make up a larger portion of the business.

Less good is the reality that this downturn is going to linger for a while. Moody’s estimates that there will be double-digit defaults among restaurant borrowers, and banks have likewise cautioned that they expect elevated levels of bad loans in the restaurant space. If this recession follows past trends, those defaults won’t really start appearing until around the middle of 2021, so it’s much too early to assume that Middleby’s customer base is going to be fine. I don’t believe QSRs are in much danger, and larger chains may well move more aggressively on automation and ghost kitchens, but a lot of small independents that may not survive this, and that segment still matters to Middleby.

The Outlook

Given how circumstances have developed over the last three months or so, I think the bear-case scenarios for Middleby are off the table where 2020 is concerned. A full year revenue drop of 20% is still possible, but the prior 25% to 30% bear-case declines seem much less likely now. A shallower trough does mean less of a rebound in 2022-2024, but I am more confident in the outlook for a return to mid-single-digit revenue growth (long term) once Middleby moves on into 2021.

The Bottom Line

With mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth post-2020 and mid-teens FCF margins, as well as near-term EBITDA margins back in the low 20%’s, I believe the mid-$90’s is a pretty reasonable place for these shares to trade now. There would certainly still be some upside if restaurant activity rebounds more strongly from here, and if overall industry default rates end up lower than current projections, but there is also still a risk that capex activity will remain well below trend for a couple of years. All told, then, I see the risk-reward as much more balanced now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.