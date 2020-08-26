In a market that is seeing the share prices of companies like Apple (AAPL) going parabolic, many investors are left looking for value. One technology company that has been on my radar over the past month has been Intel (INTC). It has been one month since Intel reported earnings and announced a delay in their 7-nanometer chip process. That news sent the stock down 16% and over the last month, the share price has stayed in the $46-$50 range.

Intel's financial results have not been bad or dire by any means; revenues are growing, operating cash flows are growing, free cash flow is growing. I understand the backdrop of the delayed product launch, but the financials are not dire or anything. Add on the nearly 3% dividend yield and you have a stock that looks attractive to investors looking for value.

At this point, you might be thinking “Oh just another article with the same old talking points.” Well, there is a twist. In the process of researching Intel for my consideration of purchasing shares, I came across two metrics that in my opinion override the financial strength and dividend mentioned above. Those two metrics are research & development and margins.

Research & Development

In the technology sector and especially in the semiconductor industry, research & development is key to maintaining a leading position or overtaking the leader in the space. There are always new devices, new technologies that require new chips as well as new chips that enable new kinds of devices/technologies. I examined the nine largest semiconductor companies by market cap, Intel by far has spent the most in terms of dollar value, and it is not even close. The first data table below is just for reference, and more important is the underlying trends specific to Intel and the peers of Intel.

*Table data in millions

TTM Research & Development Intel INTC $13,221.00 Qualcomm (QCOM) $5,835.00 Broadcom (AVGO) $4,970.00 Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) $3,366.94 Nvidia (NVDA) $2,890.00 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) $1,703.00 NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) $1,647.00 Texas Instruments (TXN) $1,521.00 Analog Devices (ADI) $1,047.30

Intel Research & Development

When looking at how much Intel has spent on R&D, I noticed an interesting trend. R&D for Intel had been steadily growing over the past ten years, but since 2017, the trend in R&D has been steady at just over $13 billion/year. I do not think it is a coincidence that R&D has been steady and the share price for Intel has essentially gone nowhere over the past three years as the second chart below shows.

*Chart data in millions

Semiconductor Competition Research & Development

Looking at the other large semiconductor companies, I found the companies that have been increasing R&D over the past three years have a much better chance of posting superior returns. The data shows the companies that have the highest percentage change in R&D since 2017 have performed the best. For Intel, they have only increased R&D 1.43% over what it was in 2017. There are some oddities in this data like Broadcom, which has increased R&D, but has not posted really high returns, which is likely because of the numerous acquisitions they have made, so R&D from the acquired company gets added, thus pushing the R&D comparison higher.

Return Since End of 2017 TTM-2017 R&D % Chng. AMD Advanced Micro Devices 688.81% 42.39% NVDA Nvidia 152.87% 60.82% TSM Taiwan Semiconductor 118.71% 23.61% QCOM Qualcomm 89.91% 6.38% TXN Texas Instruments 42.94% 0.86% AVGO Broadcom 41.15% 50.51% ADI Analog Devices 39.69% 8.18% INTC Intel 11.93% 1.43% NXPI NXP Semiconductors 8.40% 5.98%

Intel Margins

Operating margins have been trending up the last few years, which is due to cost cuts in SG&A, and as shown above, R&D being nearly flat over the past few years. When looking at how other companies in the semiconductor industry are increasing R&D spending, for Intel I believe if they were to have flat operating margins, it would be fine as long as R&D is increasing. By taking costs out of the business in the form of cutting SG&A and essentially freezing R&D spending near 2017 levels, Intel is letting the competition catch up and overtake their position.

The other troubling metric I noticed was gross margins have been on a downward trajectory over the past ten years. When looking at companies to invest in, it is usually good to find companies that have growing or stable margins. The downward trend in gross margins is very concerning to me especially given gross margins for competing companies like AMD have been increasing. For example, gross margins for AMD have gone from 34.02% in 2017, to 37.79% in 2018, and then 42.61% in 2019. Over that same time, gross margins for Intel went from 62.30% in 2017, to 61.73% in 2018, and then 58.56% in 2019. As other companies catch up to Intel because of the 7-nanometer delay and increased R&D spending, I expect that gross margins for Intel will continue to decline as Intel will be pressured to compete more and thus pricing could suffer.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after going through the process of considering an investment in Intel, I decided to take a pass at the current time. With Intel just this past week reinstituting their share buyback authorization of $10 billion, I believe a better use of part of those funds would be to increase R&D spending, since that is what other semiconductor companies are doing. With Intel essentially freezing R&D spending near 2017 levels, I do not see how they will keep their leading position, especially with falling gross margins and the 7-nanometer delay. Put those items together, and I do not believe Intel is worth investing in at this time and will likely be off my radar as a long-term investment until they meaningfully increase their R&D spending.

