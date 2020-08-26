Cerence saw very strong bookings during the quarter and plowed ahead with its 15% CAGR target toward 2024.

Investment Thesis

Cerence (CRNC) reported results and guidance that were better than expectations. I made the case among readers of my Marketplace service Deep Value Returns that this high-profit margins company is still underpriced.

In fact, if Cerence is able to reignite its revenue growth rate and execute toward its 2024 target for 15% growth rates, investors should rerate this stock higher.

At 6x sales, this SaaS-like business remains cheaply priced.

(source)

Investors Expected a Tough Quarter, But Medium Term There's a Very Compelling Opportunity Here

One of the best things about being a value investor is that you pick out cheap opportunities that are underpriced. If things are less bad than investors expect, shares jump. That's exactly what happened with Cerence.

Source: Author's calculations

Right now, it was very reassuring to see Cerence actually report guidance. That in and of itself is a worthy consideration that I suppose speaks of the power of having some SaaS revenues (software-as-a-service).

Even though together with the midpoint of its Q4 2020 guidance, this would imply that Cerence's full-year 2020 would only reach $317 million, 4% short of its previously guided $329 million.

Source: Investor Presentation; February 2020

So What's Cerence? And Why Is It Attractive?

Cerence is an AI-powered and voice-powered assistant for the automotive industry.

(Source)

Cerence had proclaimed that it would outperform the seasonally-adjusted annual rate ('SAAR') for the auto industry by 10% to 15% during 2020.

Accordingly, during Q2 2020 SAAR was down 45% for light vehicles, and Cerence was down less than 4% year-over-year. This management team has strong ambitions and is delivering against them.

Indeed, the voice assistant technology sector continues to provide Cerence with an attractive tailwind into a rapidly-expanding market.

Realistically, right now, the new car market is weak and is showing little signs of vitality. Even though new car sales should bounce back at some point, there's little indication as to exactly when. This continues to be a headwind for Cerence. But right now, investors are not adequately valuing this high-margin revenue stream.

Attractive Very High Margin Business

Including Q4 2020 guidance, Cerence's adjusted EBITDA should reach $100 million in 2020.

Compared with its own estimates back in February (green box above), this would imply that despite COVID-19, Cerence will beat its own adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020.

Breaking Down Cerence's Revenue Stream

Cerence has three reportable segments:

Its license segment is tied to car sales and carries gross profit margins of approximately 99%.

Connected revenues grew strongly during the quarter, with gross profit margins of approximately 71%.

Looking ahead, Cerence was able to declare that despite COVID-19, Cerence had its second-highest total bookings during the quarter.

Valuation - Still 50% Upside Potential

Cerence is not a pure-play SaaS company, even though it has some revenue streams that are SaaS-like.

If you remove its Professional services revenue, which is essentially low-margin consulting services, you can see that 80% of its revenues come from repeatable contributions.

Now, this is the crux of my bullish thesis, even though Cerence is not a fast-growing SaaS company, it's still a reasonable growth opportunity. Why?

Because of its very attractive 2024 financial target.

(Source)

I follow a lot of companies, and I don't know of many SaaS-like companies that have their eyes on 15% highly profitable revenue growth rates that are being priced for less than 6x sales.

Assuming that market conditions stabilize in 2021, together with its very high backlog, this momentum should make Cerence's 2024 very achievable indeed.

The Bottom Line

Cerence is not a very exciting high growth story. It's a case of a company that's ticking along reaching its targets.

I contend that 6x trailing sales for this very high margin business is too cheap. Looking ahead, Cerence is seeking to adapt its voice-activated technologies to new markets, including cruise ships, elevators, and other mobility-based products.

Finally, Cerence declared that its Professional Services segment is the company's best leading indicator. Accordingly, for this past quarter, this segment was up 25% year-over-year. In other words, COVID-19 doesn't appear to be slowing down Cerence's medium-term opportunity.

Strong Investment Potential Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.