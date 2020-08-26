FCX should rally with copper, DBB and PICK are also bullish plays on the red metal.

Copper was probing above $3 last week for the first time since June 2018.

Copper is a bellwether metal in the commodities sector. Many market participants look to the red nonferrous metal for clues about global economic growth or contraction. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, copper fell to a low of $1.245 per pound. That same year, the base metal hit a record high at $4.2160. A dozen years ago, the record stimulus lifted the price to a new and higher high of $4.6495 in 2011.

In 2020, risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic pushed nearby COMEX copper futures to the lowest price since June 2016 when they fell to a low of $2.0595 in March. Since then, the price of the red metal recovered, and last week it reached a new milestone. After trading to an almost four-year low in March, copper hit an over two-year high last week.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is one of the world’s leading copper producers. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds a long position in copper and other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The iShares SSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product (PICK) holds shares in some of the world’s leading base metals producing companies. All three tend to move higher and lower with the price of copper, the base metals sector’s leader.

It seems like ages since we had a $3 handle on nearby COMEX copper futures.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, copper probed above the $3 level from August 19 through August 21. The red metal reached a high of $3.0295 on August 19. Since then, the price has pulled back but has remained above the $2.90 per pound level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX copper futures rose from 162,134 contracts in late April to 227,324 contracts on August 24, an increase of over 40% as the price moved higher. Rising open interest as the price appreciates tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were well above neutral readings but have leveled off. Weekly historical volatility at 17.12% fell from over 37% in May as the weekly price ranges have declined.

The price of copper rose from a low of $2.0595 in March to the most recent high of $3.0295 last week or over 47%. As of August 25, the nonferrous metal remained not far from the recent peak.

Copper inventories are falling

The global pandemic caused mining activity to decline, but the world’s leading consumer, China, continues to purchase the base metal. In May, copper inventories on the London Metals Exchange rose to a high of just over 280,000 metric tons.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, warehouse stockpiles fell to 103,475 tons. The LME reported that copper inventories were at 97,900 tons on August 24, over 65% lower than in March.

Source: Kitco/COMEX

The chart shows that copper stockpiles in COMEX warehouses fell from 89,284 tons in early August to 87,127 tons as of August 24 or over 2.4%. The decline in copper inventories is a supportive factor for the price of the red metal.

Strength in the global economy and falling output

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the copper market. According to government reporting, while COVID-19 began in China, the number of cases and fatalities have been far lower than in Europe, the US, and other parts of the world. China has returned to business, and the demand for copper has increased. Copper is an essential building block for infrastructure, and China has been a substantial buyer of the red metal over the past years. The decline in stocks suggests that the Chinese continue to buy copper, other base metals, and industrial commodities.

Meanwhile, copper mines in Chile and other areas of the world experienced declines in output as the global pandemic caused social distancing and work stoppages. As China continues to buy and production declined, it has weighed on stockpiles, pushing the price of the metal to its highest price since June 2018. Above the recent high at just below $3.03 per pound, the next level of technical resistance is at the December 2017 peak at $3.3220, the highest price for copper since 2014. The all-time high came in 2011 at $4.6495 per pound on the continuous COMEX futures contract.

FCX should rally with copper, DBB and PICK are also bullish plays on the red metal

Is 2020 turns out to be anything like the period from 2008 through 2011, the rally in the commodities asset class could just be getting underway. With gold and lumber rising to new record levels, copper could continue to post gains over the coming months.

Share of copper-producing companies tend to move higher with the price of the red metal. Miners often offer leveraged exposure to copper. Copper rallied by under 50% since the March low. Shares of Freeport McMoRan, one of the world’s leading copper producers have exploded over the period.

Source: Barchart

After reaching a low of $4.82 in mid-March, FCX shares were trading at $14.43 on August 25, around triple the level five short months ago. FCX reached a high of $15.19 on August 19; the day copper hit the most recent high. FCX was paying shareholders around a 3.5% dividend as of August 25.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds long positions in copper, aluminum, and zinc. Copper is the leader of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, and aluminum and zinc prices tend to follow the red metal. The most recent top holdings of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB is an ETF with net assets of $109.16 million, trades around 90,000 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

DBB moved from $11.91 to the most recent high of $15.55 per share since the March low or 30.6%.

Finally, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product (PICK) holds shares in many of the world’s leading nonferrous metals mining companies, including FCX. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PICK has net assets of $186.03 million, trades an average of over 112,000 shares each day, and charges a 0.39% expense ratio. The companies in the ETF pay a blended yield of just over 3%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that PICK appreciated from $16.01 to its most recent high of $28.60 since the March low or 78.6%.

The bull market in commodities could just be starting. Copper and base metals are leaders in the sector. For exposure to the metals, the DBB product will follow copper, aluminum, and zinc prices. PICK provides investors with a diversified portfolio of producers, and FCX is a highly volatile stock that will follow the price of copper higher and lower.

In the coming months, copper could be looking down rather than up at the $3 per pound level if 2020 turns out to be anything like 2008.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.